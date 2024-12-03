S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has a massive map for you to explore, and that means there are plenty of items for you to find as well. It probably won't be long until you start searching for the 12 Journalist Stashes hidden around the map, especially since they tend to have rather valuable items, such as weapons and gear.

There are multiple types of stashes other than Journalist ones that you can find in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, such as Stalker Stashes, personal stashes, and simple hidden loot. However, many stashes have common items. That's what makes it worthwhile to seek out Journalist Stashes, since they tend to have better items.

All Journalist Stash Locations

The Journalist Stashes are hidden throughout multiple zones, but once you start the quest Seek and You Shall Find, all 12 will be marked on your map. Since the items in the stashes are always the same, you can seek out specific items if you know where to look. You'll also pick up some common items in each stash, such as ammo.

Lesser Zone

Located in the attic of the house by the blue truck, you'll find the PTM Monolith here. This stash is located on the roof of the building and contains an AR416 Monolith. Another journey to the roof of the building gets you another stash, and this one contains the Viper Monolith.

Garbage

This stash is inside a broken bus and contains a Monolith M860. Located in a green container in the middle of the wreckage, this stash has a Tourist Suit Waiting for you.

Burnt Forest

Past the anomalies and then into the basement, then past more anomalies, you'll find this stash and pick up the SSP-100M SIRCAA Suit.

Chemical Plant

By the Army Warehouse, use the truck outside to enter the building and find the stash in the room to your left, where you pick up the Lullaby Assault Rifle.

Duga

First, pick up the Happiness for Everyone quest, then speak to Star and go into the sewers to find the stash with a SA-U Gabon Assaul Rifle inside.

Rostok

Be prepared to deal with anomalies here. Go into the barracks, then left to find the anomalies. Once you're past them, grab the stash and the Riemann SMG inside it.

Swamps

At the farmstead, head to the main building and find cabinets to get onto the fence, which then lets you jump onto the attic, where you'll find the stash and Veteran VS Vintar Sniper Rifle inside it. Next to a bunk bed in the ruined barracks, you'll find the stash and get the Wanderer Suit.

Yaniv

Find the locked container in the railyard and break the lock to enter it. The stash is inside, and you'll find a Model Competitor Handgun in it.

With that, you'll have picked up all 12 Journalist Stashes.