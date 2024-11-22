Exploring the Exclusion Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will pit you against the unforgiving world within the series. As you venture further into the land, you’ll encounter plenty of side quests to gain weapons, loot, and coupons to make your travels easier. One of these side quests, Budmo!, will be encountered when you reach Slag Heap in the Garbage zone. As you enter the main building, you can speak with the men found on the right side of the room as you enter through the doors.

Helping the Men Cure Panas

Tasked with finding Panas’ hidden stashes, you’ll need to keep several things in mind.

After speaking with the two men, you’ll find out that their friend is sick with radiation poisoning. The two aren’t willing to travel to all three, and they’re looking to help cure it with good old Cossacks Vodka . They’ll have three bottles for you on the table they are sitting at and if you accept this quest you will have to visit three stash locations and return to them to collect your reward. There is one thing they tell you not to do though: Do not steal from Panas’ stashes and only deliver the vodka.

There are a few options here regarding how the quest is handled, and it will come down to what you as a player want for the outcome.

Stealing from the stash locations will result in Panas being hostile when you eventually run into him later on at the Poison Hole stash location.

If you don’t steal from the stash locations, you’ll have the opportunity to speak with Panas and offer him two different means to cure his radiation sickness, both options resulting in a separate quest ending.

Speaking with Panas and giving him the radiation meds will result in him leaving to explore the zone. His stash locations afterward will no longer have his loot within them.

Each stash will be fairly far apart, but they have some very good loot if you wish to steal from Panas. If you feel nice and do not wish to steal poor Panas’ loot, you can manually place one vodka bottle in each stash for your chance to speak with him later on in the quest.

Finding the Stash Locations

Transmission Pylon Stash

This stash is the stash that can be found to the east, and you may want to go to this location first. When leaving Slag Heap, you should follow the southern road that will curve back to the east and lead directly to the Transmission Pylon. This stash will contain two artifacts and a new detector for you to utilize.

The loot located in the stash is the following:

Flash A common artifact that will offer weak protection against electrical damage and emits weak radiation. Moonlight An uncommon artifact that will offer medium protection against electrical damage and emits medium radiation. Hilka Detector A next-generation detector that will detect artifacts at a greater range.

Concrete Blocks Stash

The concrete blocks location should be your second stash to loot as it will be close to the final stash location. When you leave the Transmission Pylon you can take the road you have traveled prior and follow it directly back. At the end of the road, the concrete stash will be a short walk to the west. When you’ve reached the location, you’ll see some concrete wreckage. There will be a spot in the middle that is covered by some simple pieces of wood and bread left on top. There will also be a group of 5-6 rodents that will attack as soon as they see you. Kill the rodents and break the wooden planks to access the stash.

The following items will be found within the stash:

PTM Monolith A submachine gun that uses a 9x18 caliber round and can be used as a replacement for your pistol. RNBW 2x Scope A rifle scope that fits on the Rhino , Integral-A , Fora-221 , Kharod , and the Mark I EMR. Pistol Suppressor A suppressor to attach to your pistol sidearm that is not compatible with the PTM Monolith submachine gun.

The Poisonous Hole Stash

This stash should be saved for last if you rob Panas of his loot that was left in the open world. It will be located in a cave next to an area with dozens of poisonous pools, north of the concrete blocks stash. This final stash also only has 20 rounds of 9X18MM PST ammo, so it isn’t as amazing as the other stashes. As stated, if you’ve stolen from the stashes, Panas will know about it by the time you arrive and attack you immediately. If you’ve been faithful to the original deal and only placed vodka in the stashes he will speak to you right away rather than open fire. Here you will be able to choose to attack him anyway and return to the stashes, or speak with him further. There are a couple of options to help out Panas: