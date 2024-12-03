S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has several types of enemies that you'll face in the Zone. Among them, Poltergeists and Bloodsuckers are likely the most annoying, if only because they're invisible. This makes them difficult to spot, and that makes it easy for you to waste a lot of ammo without taking down an enemy.

While there are strategies for killing Poltergeists, you first want to make sure that you have a decent supply of ammo on you. It's even better if you have a weapon with a large magazine, as the time you spend reloading a weapon will definitely work against you in these fights more than in fights against normal, visible enemies, such as bandits.

How to Kill a Poltergeist

Essentially, your best strategy is to keep shooting the Poltergeist. If you're attacking it, and it's taking damage, then it's unable to pull its tricks of throwing objects or rocks at you, and it stops the Poltergeist from running away to reposition itself. Unfortunately, you'll likely need to stop and reload at some point in the fight, and maybe multiple times, depending on your weapon and how the fight is going.

When you reload, the Poltergeist will likely use a rock wall as a shield, then run to a new location. While it's running, it won't attack you. Therefore, you want to follow the Poltergeist and continue dealing damage to it during this period of time, if you can. Since they're invisible, it can be tough to spot them. The best way is to either keep them in your sights, or look for the slight distortion in an area that's similar to the distortions you see when anomalies are nearby.

Weapons to Use

Poltergeists move quite quickly, so you want to use either a weapon with a large magazine, or a weapon that deals a high amount of damage, if you want to try and kill it as quickly as possible, and you have faith in your accuracy. Similarly, you want to avoid weapons that take too long to deal damage, such as grenades, where you have limited control over where you deal damage, and it takes time to go off.

Above all, you need to avoid objects that are thrown at you. It doesn't take many hits to bring your health down, so make sure that you dodge before you worry about dealing damage, as it'll be much more frustrating to die and end up repeating the fight from the start than it will be to take an extra minute to kill the Poltergeist.

