Loot is always scattered around and marked for you to find in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, but some areas will require extra work to get these gems hidden around the map. When reaching the Chemical Plant zone within the Exclusion Zone, you’ll encounter the Army Warehouses, where the main building will have some armor and loot locked behind a door with a keypad.

Entering the Army Warehouses

The Army Warehouses are fairly safe, but you may encounter some threats while exploring them.

When you’ve reached the Army Warehouses you’ll go to the main building of those warehouses to get a key. The lower floor will have a keypad keeping some loot locked away and the upstairs section of this building will be locked. To get upstairs you need to find an alternate way inside the building. You’ll notice a box next to a truck right in front of this building, you can jump onto the box and then onto the truck. Head to the back of this truck and then you’ll need to jump onto a ledge that has an open window, allowing you to unlock the upstairs section to freely travel. The big thing to note is the key on a desk in one of these rooms. You’ll need to grab the key to get the code for the keypad on the lower floor.

Close

Where to use the Warehouses Key

The key houses the keypad secret, but also a threat.

Once you have the key found within the main building, you’ll need to head northeast. There will be a barracks building that is a short distance from the rest of the warehouses. If you don’t have the key, the building will be inaccessible regardless, so it is necessary to gain access to the keypad code. When you enter the building you will encounter a Controller Mutant that has seemingly killed a soldier and has been locked away from the rest of the compound. These enemies have high health and can deal some mean damage over time if allowed to escape. Make sure you’ve got plenty of ammo and aim for its head constantly as it will deal constant Psi damage to you.

After the mutant has been taken care of you can safely observe the room. The code 0690 is etched into the brick just above the soldier. From here, you can head back to the main building and unlock the door via the keypad.