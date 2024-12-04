Most of the Artifacts you’ll come across in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl are formed inside Anomaly Fields and can only be extracted using a Scanner. Altered Items are a bit different in that they only show up near Arch Anomalies and don’t react to Scanners. There are only a handful of these items available in the game and each one is unique in its own way.

The Weird Ball is one of the first Altered Items you may encounter while exploring The Zone. This mundane-looking rubber ball has some very interesting proprieties that make it indispensable when fighting human opponents. Keep reading to find out how to get your hands on the Weird Ball.

How to Get the Weird Ball in Stalker 2

The Weird Ball can be found near the Bulba Anomalous Area in the Lesser Zone. Bulba is located southeast of Zalyssia in the middle of a small lake. Players are required to visit the Anomaly during Nightingale’s Hunt, so if you haven’t already picked up the quest, now would be the perfect time to do so. You’ll find Nightingale hanging around outside the bar in Zalyssia.

Bulba is a massive Gravitational Anomaly that bends space around it and pulls everything in the vicinity toward its center. Bulba’s pull is strong enough to kill the player almost immediately, but luckily, you can hide behind objects to shield yourself from its effects. The Weird Ball can be found right underneath the Anomaly, so you’ll need to make good use of cover if you hope to get close enough to get it.

Bulba’s pull isn’t continuous. Rather, the Anomaly acts like a living organism that inhales and exhales at regular intervals, with brief moments of respite in between breaths. To avoid a swift and painful death, you should move from cover to cover only when the Anomaly is static. You won’t be able to reach the center in one go, so take your time. Once you get close to the center, grab the Weird Ball and get back behind cover as fast as you can. It’s important to note that taking the Artifact or even equipping it will not have any effect on the Anomaly. You'll need to be just as careful when you're leaving the area as you were when you entered it.

Drop any excess weight before approaching the Anomalous Area. Speed is essential, so don’t go in over-encumbered.

Weird Ball Proprieties

You’ll immediately notice that the Weird Ball isn’t like other Artifacts. Instead of granting protection against environmental hazards, increased carry weight, or other standard buffs, the Weird Ball soaks up bullets. Literally. Whenever you get into a gun fight, the item will absorb some of the damage and can potentially save your life in some situations. Unlike armor, the Weird Ball doesn’t take durability damage, so there’s no need to worry about repairs. In addition, the item doesn’t emit Radiation and is perfectly safe to wear regardless of your equipment.

The drawback of the Weird Ball is that it increases in weight every time it soaks up damage. Normally, the item only weighs 0.5 kg, but it can quickly get as heavy as 5 kg during intense fights. Once it reaches the maximum weight, the Weird Ball will stop absorbing damage. Over time, the item will gradually go back to its original weight and its ability to soak up bullets will return as well. In spite of this drawback, the Weird Ball is arguably one of the most useful defensive items in Stalker 2.

The Weird Ball only absorbs damage from bullets. Any other form of damage, Physical or otherwise, will not be mitigated by this Altered Item.