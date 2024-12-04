The Zone has a habit of altering objects in unexpected ways. Many of these objects end up becoming Artifacts while others transform into Altered Items like the Weird Flower . The Weird Flower is one of only a handful of Altered Items found in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and you can acquire it pretty early on in the game if you know where to look.

Just as its name suggests, the Weird Flower is an unusual-looking flower with even more unusual proprieties. The item is a must-have for players who enjoy stealth, but can only be used sparingly since its effects don’t last long. Keep reading to find out how to get your hands on the Weird Flower and whether you should keep it or sell it.

How to Get the Weird Flower in Stalker 2

The Weird Flower can be found in the Poppy Field, an Anomalous Zone you’ll need to visit to complete a side mission bearing the same name. The Altered Item will be there regardless of whether or not you have completed the quest and can be obtained at any point in the game. To reach the Poppy Field, start in Zalyssia and travel northwest past the Cowsheds and the Pol Depot. Make sure to stock up on Energy Drinks before you go there. You'll need them.

The Poppy Field is a beautiful but deadly field of red flowers. Hidden somewhere in that vast sea of red is a little blue flower that can be very difficult to spot for obvious reasons. As you may have guessed by now, that blue flower is none other than the Altered Item known as the Weird Flower. The chances of finding the Weird Flower by accident are pretty slim, so feel free to use the map above if you don’t want to waste any time looking for it. If you do want to try finding it yourself, look carefully around the area northwest of the big building in the middle of the field.

Don’t forget to chug an Non Stop Energy Drink every once in a while. You don’t want to fall asleep in the Poppy Field.

Weird Flower Proprieties

The description of this Altered Item is somewhat vague and confusing, especially the part that says that sleeping with this item on your belt will “mask your scent”. At first glance, this seems to imply that equipping the Weird Flower prevents your character from being attacked by Blind Dogs since they’re the only enemies that rely primarily on smell. As it turns out, though, that’s not how the item works at all. What the Weird Flower actually does is lower your detection rate.

The Weird Flower is designed to make stealth easier. However, it comes with some caveats. Just like the description mentions, you'll have to sleep with the item equipped in order to activate the stealth bonus. Moreover, the bonus gradually decreases over time and will eventually fade away entirely until the next time you go to sleep. On the bright side, the Altered Item doesn’t emit any Radiation, so there’s no drawback to equipping it if you have a spare Artifact slot. The stealth bonus isn’t anything to write home about in the grand scheme of things, but it’s still better than nothing.