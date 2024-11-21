S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is a difficult game that will constantly challenge your ability to survive in The Zone. This extends to every aspect of the game, including the combat. Combat in Stalker 2 is pretty intense due to the fact that the enemies are remarkably good at working together to ruin your day. If that wasn’t bad enough already, the game has a durability system that causes your equipment to degrade over time.

Much like in real life, weapons and armor in Stalker 2 stop functioning as they should if you don’t take good care of them. Poorly maintained weapons will routinely jam while armor gradually loses its protective capabilities. Luckily, you can fully repair any piece of equipment in Stalker 2, provided you can afford it of course. Not just that, but you can also improve weapons and armor with a variety of upgrades and attachments. Let’s take a look at how both of these systems work.

How to Repair Equipment in Stalker 2

Technicians are the only NPCs that can repair equipment, and they’re a pretty rare sight in The Zone. However, there’s usually a tech guy in every major settlement, including Zalissya, the first town you’ll come across. Zalissya’s technician goes by the name of Lens and can be found in the eastern part of town behind Hamster’s shop. Look for the wrench icon on your map if you have trouble finding him. Talk to Lens and hit the ‘R’ button (‘Y’ on Xbox) to bring up the Upgrade menu. This same menu can also be used to repair weapons and armor.

To repair a piece of equipment, simply select it from the column on the left and hit the Repair button. But make sure to think twice before you start repairing every piece of junk you find in The Zone. Repairs in Stalker 2 are very expensive and Coupons are difficult to come by. We recommend saving up your Coupons so you always have enough to repair quality weapons and armor. Everything else can be sold instead. Unless it’s too broken to sell, in which case you’re better off throwing it away.

Make sure to unload weapons before you throw them away. A bit of extra ammo can always come in handy.

How to Upgrade Equipment in Stalker 2

In addition to repairing items, technicians can also upgrade them for you. Every piece of equipment in the game can be upgraded. However, some items can have a lot more upgrades than others. To get started, pick a piece of equipment and then select the component you want to upgrade. Most components have multiple options, some of which are mutually exclusive. It’s worth carefully reading what each upgrade does because some of them change the item in ways you may not want. For example, some upgrades change the type of ammo used by weapons, while others increase one stat at the cost of another.

Each technician in The Zone specializes in certain types of equipment, so you’ll need to travel around a bit to unlock every upgrade for certain weapons or pieces of armor. Similarly, some upgrades require special blueprints before they can be installed. Keep an eye out for them while you’re exploring The Zone because they’re very valuable.

Weapon attachments are another important category of items you may stumble upon while you’re roaming about. Attachments can be equipped on some weapons directly from the inventory. More often than not, though, you’ll first need to buy specific upgrades for your weapons before they'll be able to support attachments. It’s also worth noting that attachments can be removed at any time and placed on different weapons. Don’t forget to remove attachments from weapons before selling them because you may need them later.