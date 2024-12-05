S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl features a wide variety of different Artifacts, some more powerful than others. Players will routinely find common and uncommon Artifacts like Lyre or Moonlight while roaming The Zone, but Stalkers who go out of their way to explore every Anomaly may sometimes stumble across a fabled Legendary Artifact like the Liquid Rock .

The Liquid Rock is a very powerful Artifact that can be obtained relatively early on in the game if you are willing to farm for it. Like most other Artifacts, the Liquid Rock can spawn in various locations across The Zone. That said, only certain types of Anomaly Fields can spawn it. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about obtaining the Liquid Rock in Stalker 2.

Where to Find the Liquid Rock Artifact

The Liquid Rock has a chance of spawning in large acid Anomaly fields. These types of Anomaly fields can be found in most parts of The Zone, but we recommend trying to farm either in the Vehicle Graveyard or the Poisonous Hole. Both these locations can be found in the Garbage area and are relatively close to the Slag Heap. Depending on the route you take, you might be able to reach the Vehicle Graveyard a little faster by starting at Zalyssia rather than the Slag Heap.

The Vehicle Graveyard can be found northeast of the Poppy Field and west of Hlynka. The place is filled with all manner of trucks, buses, helicopters, and other decommissioned vehicles. You’ll need to dodge a few Bubbles while you’re scanning for the Artifact, but there are no other dangers in the area aside from that. As far as the Poisonous Hole is concerned, you’ll find this location northwest of the Slag Heap. There’s a chance you’ve been here before since this is one of the three locations you’ll need to visit for the Budmo! quest. There’s a high amount of Radiation in the area, so make sure to pack some Cossacks Vodka or Anti-Radiation Drugs before you go in.

You can burst Bubbles with Bolts, but they will still release toxic gas if you get too close to them.

Liquid Rock Proprieties

The Liquid Rock is hands down one of the best Artifacts in Stalker 2. The Artifact provides maximum Chemical protection, making future expeditions into acid Anomaly fields an absolute breeze. Bear in mind that the Artifact doesn’t make you immune to Chemical damage. However, it does make you considerably more resilient to it. For reference, the Liquid Rock offers better Chemical protection than even the X7 Suit or the SSP-100 M SIRCAA suit.

Even more importantly, the Liquid Rock also provides maximum Radiation protection, which is highly unusual even for a Legendary Artifact. As long as you’re using this Artifact, you can freely equip multiple other Artifacts without having to worry about Radiation. This effect is particularly important if you want to use another Legendary Artifact like the Compass or the Hypercube . Those Artifacts emit significant amounts of Radiation and are essentially unusable most of the time unless you pair them with the Liquid Rock.