Hlynka is one of the first locations you encounter after leaving the relative safety of the Lesser Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. At first glance, Hlynka is just another random village infested by Bandits and plagued by Anomalies. Most of the houses and buildings found there are barely worth looting, however, you don’t want to miss out on exploring Hlynka because the village contains a valuable stash.

The stash is hidden inside a small structure that requires a key to open. The key can be found inside the village, but is easy to miss if you don't know where to look. Once you find it and manage to open the door, you may wish you hadn’t because there’s more than loot on the other side of it. Keep reading to find out how to open the locked building in Hlynk, and what to expect to find inside once you do.

Hlynka Location

Hlynka can be found northwest of Zalyssia and is the first village you can visit after entering the Garbage. After crossing the dilapidated bridge at the Northern Checkpoint, turn left and follow the road to reach Hlynka. If this is your first time in the area, on your way to the village you’ll run into a group of Bandits who will try to persuade you to help them rob a Stalker. If you don’t want to intervene, you can just give them a wide berth and go about your business.

The locked building we came here to find is located in the western part of the village near the road. The building is made of exposed bricks and looks like it may have served as a garage at some point. Take a look at the map below if you have trouble finding it. As soon as you get close to the building, you’ll start hearing some strange noises from inside. If you stay in the area for a while, you’ll start getting drowsy. You won’t fall asleep like in the Poppy Field, but the debuff will lower some of your stats and can’t be removed with a Non Stop Energy Drink . The debuff disappears shortly after moving away from the building.

How to Open the Locked Door in Hlynka

The key that opens the door can be found inside one of the nearby houses. The house you’re looking for is painted white and is the only brick house in the area. You can’t miss it. The Key to the Old Padlock is in one of the rooms, hidden inside a busted TV. Grab the key and return to the building. Before you open the door, you may want to take a moment to prepare for what’s inside. Once you open the door, a cat, a rat, and a dog will zip out of the building and start attacking you.

Rodents and Blind Dogs are easy to take down, so make sure you kill them first. The cat, on the other hand, is quite a bit more dangerous. Known as a Bayun, this mutated cat is a new enemy introduced in Stalker 2 that can mimic human speech and cause players to become drowsy. It can also cause you to temporarily black out during combat, so be careful. The Bayun is very agile and deals a significant amount of damage, so you'll want to fight it out in the open where there’s plenty of room to maneuver. Despite its small size, this enemy is much tougher than it looks and should not be underestimated.

Once you’ve dealt with all the enemies, you’ll be rewarded handsomely for your efforts. Inside the building, you’ll find an AKM-74U in mint condition along with a bunch of ammo and consumables. In addition, you can find a High-Capacity AKM-74 Magazine attachment in the nearby duffle bag.

The expanded magazine is only compatible with the AKM-74S and the Dnipro and can’t be attached to the AKM-74U you just found.

7 Images 7 Images Close 5.0 /5 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a sequel to the award-winning game franchise developed by GSC Game World. Experience one-of-a-kind gameplay, featuring the elements of a first-person shooter, immersive sim, and horror. The Chornobyl Exclusion Zone is a unique, dangerous and ever-changing environment. It promises a lot — the artifacts of unbelievable value can be yours if you dare to claim them. The price you may pay, on the other hand, is no less than your own life. One of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants and anomalies, is yours to explore. All the choices across the way not only define your own epic story, but influence the future itself. Be mindful about what you see, do and plan, as you will have to find your way through the Zone or be forever lost to it. First-Person Shooter Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 65% Franchise S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Platform(s) PC , Xbox Series S , Xbox Series X Released November 20, 2024 Developer(s) GSC Game World Publisher(s) GSC Game World Engine Unreal Engine 5 ESRB M For Mature 17+ Due To Intense Violence, Blood, Use Of Drugs And Alcohol, Language, Crude Humor OpenCritic Rating Fair Expand See at Xbox Games Store