Exploring the Exclusion Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be a challenge for most players. The world is filled with enemies and unnatural elements that can make exploration difficult, but also a variety of side quests in each zone. When the Lesser Zone you first start out in opens up after the prologue of the story, you’ll encounter several of these quests available right away. Here you can run into a man by the name of Nightingale who will have a two-step questline for you to complete.

Dogfight Side Quest Step

This portion of the quest will be the start of a series of events for Nightingale.

Nightingale will be waiting by a fence near the center of the starting town, Zalissya Bar. When speaking with him, he will offer you a wager on who can kill the most blind dogs in a job he has taken on. If you kill more than him, he will give you money from the job. You can ask him some more questions about the job, but after accepting the quest, you’ll briefly follow Nightingale further west. This is when the “Dogfight” side quest will start. He will take you to some abandoned cowsheds that have been overrun by this pack of blind dogs. Once you are on this land you’ll be attacked by 5–6 dogs right away, so make sure you are ready for a fight.

This won’t be particularly difficult to take on, and once all the dogs have been taken down, you’ll need to take a collar off of one of them to give to Nightingale. The dog in question will have a blue aura around it. This might not show up immediately and only after the rest of the dogs have been killed as well. Deliver the collar to Nightingale, and he will send you off to another destination to get another collar for more payment.

Helping with Nightingale’s Hunt

For this next step, you’ll head even further away from Zalissya Bar, but you’ll need to be prepared.

After being given the “Nightingale’s Hunt” portion of the quest, you'll now head west of Zalissya Bar. This time you will have to find the next collar on a mutant near Bulba and you also have the optional objective option to take out a nearby pack of blind dogs as well. If you do go for the optional portion of the quest, there is also a chance that a nearby anomaly will have killed them when you arrive, but if they die too close, you have to be careful.

This anomaly will pull anything nearby closer to it and kill it fairly quickly. If you get caught you’ll need to try and position yourself among the wreckage nearby to avoid being dragged to your death. Thankfully, it does this in increments, so you can gather the collar quickly if this does happen and get to safety before it does end up dragging you into it.