S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is filled with spots to loot and find some new and improved gear. The Exclusion Zone has so many stashes marked on the map as you find clues, just waiting for you to find and snag that shiny new piece of gear hiding within it. One of these stashes will be the Electric Field Safe, which is tucked away within a building surrounded by loads of electric anomalies, forcing you to be careful when exploring the area surrounding the building.

The Electric Field and the Safe

This location isn’t completely hidden from explorers, but you must be careful.

When leaving the Slag Heap location in the Garbage Zone, you must head southeast. When looking at the map you’ll see that the road leaving Slag Heap will connect with a southbound road that has a minor path branching out just a little past its halfway point. There will be a small building with some surrounding wreckage on the map. That is the Electric Field and exactly where you want to go for this safe.

Once you’ve reached the location, you’ll need to equip your bolts. Throw these early and often to avoid getting zapped by the electric minefield that you are about to walk into. The hint for the safe code is going to be hidden on the rooftop of this building, which can be accessed by using the ladder located on the northeast side of the building. From here you just head directly south from the ladder and there will be a note with a hint about what the safe code will be.

How to Open the Electric Field Safe

Surrounded by electrical anomalies and a cryptic message.

Once you have received the safe code hint from the roof, you’ll need to inspect the note, you can also open the map and hover over the stash location to observe the hint once more. The hint is Stick, Cobra, Porthole, and Infinity. Now that you have the hint, you’ll only need to input the code into the keypad next to the safe. Go ahead and enter 1708 into the keypad to open up the safe with a variety of loot hidden within it.

The safe contains a backpack with the following loot:

x56 5.45X39MM PP 5.45X39MM PP

x36 .45 ACP AP .45 ACP AP

x2 RGD-5 Grenade RGD-5 Grenade

x2 Army Medkit Army Medkit

x7 Medkit Medkit

x2 Non Stop Energy Drink Non Stop Energy Drink

x2 Anti-Radiation Drugs Anti-Radiation Drugs

x4 Bandage Bandage

Canned Food Canned Food

The loot may not be the most overwhelmingly amazing you can receive, but you can’t argue with more supplies that will aid in your survival within the zone, right? On the bright side, the Electric Field doesn’t only have a safe to offer up as some loot, there is an artifact located near the middle of the field. Go ahead and use your scanner to pinpoint the exact location, and you’ll get yourself a new artifact named Chocolate Bar that will provide some minor protection against electrical anomalies.

