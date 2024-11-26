The world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a weird and wonderful place filled with all manner of strange mutants and even stranger Anomalies. Most Anomalies you’ll come across while exploring The Zone look very dangerous, and you can tell immediately that you’ll have a bad time if you get too close to them. Others are silent killers, such as the Poppy Field.

The Poppy Field is an Anomalous Area you’ll encounter during the side mission bearing the same time. On paper, the mission is just a simple fetch quest, however, things get complicated once you realize that the Poppy Field is a lot more dangerous than it looks. Don’t worry, though, because we’re here to help. Keep reading to find out how to successfully navigate the Anomaly and complete the mission without breaking a sweat.

Mission Location and Preparation

You can grab The Poppy Field side mission by speaking with Mityay in Zallysia. You can find the NPC hanging around in Hamster’s shop. Mityay’s family used to live northwest of town before the disaster of ’86 and he asks you to travel to his previous home to retrieve a family heirloom for him. The heirloom is an Orthodox icon that can be found in an old root cellar somewhere in the area. The only problem is that the cellar is in the middle of a Poppy Field that just so happens to be a deadly Anomalous Area.

Before you start traveling northwest, we highly recommend getting as many cans of Non Stop Energy Drink as you can. You’re going to need them to survive the Anomaly. You’ll get the chance to grab a bunch of them inside Poppy Field itself, but it wouldn't hurt to go in properly prepared. Some Cossacks Vodka and Anti-Radiation Drugs will come in handy too, but they're not mandatory for surviving the mission. You won’t have to fight anything while you’re in The Poppy Field, but we recommend bringing along a shotgun for a different side mission you'll encounter along the way.

This next section is optional, but we recommend picking up the additional side mission.

The Cowardly Stalker

Once you’re ready to move out, start traveling northwest toward the Poppy Field. Its location will automatically be marked on your map as soon as you accept the quest. On your way there you can stop by the Cowsheds if you want. There’s nothing interesting in the area, but from there you can head up north to the Pol Depot where you can find some pretty good loot. You’ll run into some enemies in the Pol Depot if this is your first time visiting the area, so feel free to avoid the place if you don’t want to get into a fight.

If you approach the Poppy Field from the south, you’ll run into a house on top of a hill where a fellow Stalker is fighting a group of Fleshes. Unfortunately for the Stalker, he dies just as you get there. Avenge him by killing the Fleshes and loot his body to find a PDA that shows the location of a stash up north, right on the edge of the Poppy Field. Before you make your way to the stash, you can turn around and talk to Slick Dimon about what happened. It turns out the dead Stalker was his friend, but he let him die when the Fleshes attacked. It’s up to you to decide whether to confront him or just walk away.

The Poppy Field

As you approach the Poppy Field, you’ll be contacted by another Stalker who wants to have a little chat with you. The NPC calls himself Pomor and offers to show you the exact location of the root cellar where you’ll find the quest item. However, he won’t do it for free. You can either pay him 2,000 Coupons for the information or do a little favor for him. Alternatively, you could just walk away and try to find the cellar without his help. If you choose to do him a favor, he’ll ask you to retrieve some weapons and ammo from the bodies in the field.

Since you’re heading into the field anyway, we recommend agreeing to help Pomor.

Before you head into the Poppy Field, make sure to hotkey your Energy Drinks. While you’re inside the field, you’ll periodically start feeling drowsy and will eventually fall asleep unless you chug down an Energy Drink. If this happens, you’ll wake up a couple of seconds later somewhere else inside the field. There are no other side effects for falling asleep the first two times, but you’ll instantly die if you fall asleep a third time. Make your way quickly through the field, but don’t forget to look around because there are plenty of Energy Drinks scattered around the area.

If you’re helping out Pomor, make sure to completely loot the corpses. The quest won't progress otherwise. Once you’ve looted all of them, return to Pomor with the weapons and armor. True to his word, he marks the location of the cellar on your map. He also tells you that he’s interested in the icon and promises to give you a special gun if you’re willing to give it to him instead of Mityay. If you’re not doing Pomor’s quest, you can use the map below to find the cellar. Once you manage to locate the cellar, grab the icon and get out of the field.

The Choice

Now that you have the icon, it’s time to decide whether to sell it to Pomor or bring it to Mityay. In return for selling him the icon, Pomor will give you the Unknown Stalker's AR416 as a reward. The weapon has the same stats as a regular AR416 , but comes right off the bat with a bunch of upgrades installed, including Tactical Foregrip, Polymer Handle, Extra Barrel Rifling, and more. If, on the other hand, you return the icon to Mityay, you’ll receive 1,000 Coupons as a reward. Not a huge sum, but in Stalker 2 every little bit counts.

Selling the icon to Pomor seems like a no-brainer. However, there’s a small issue to consider. While the gun he gives you is a fine reward indeed, it’s only going to be at 10% durability when you get it, and you’ll need to spend over 14K Coupons to get the weapon repaired. There’s a high chance you don’t have that amount of cash at this point in the game, and you can’t sell it either, because traders won’t accept broken weapons. In other words, you’re stuck with a mostly useless chunk of metal until you can get enough Coupons together to fix it.

If you’re someone who doesn’t mind making morally dubious choices, there’s a third option to consider - sell the icon to Pomor, collect the weapon, and kill the Stalker. You can then loot the icon and return it to Mityay in exchange for the 1,000 Coupons. If you end up killing Pomor, you can also loot a key that opens a locked room inside his house where you’ll find a bit of ammo, a PDA, and some other random pieces of loot. Mityay will be none the wiser if you take this course of action, but he will be very upset and refuse to talk to you for the remainder of the game if you tell him you sold his family’s heirloom to Pomor.