S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is finally here. The long-awaited sequel is bigger, prettier, and features significantly more content than its predecessors. This includes, among other things, plenty of new weapons and armor. The base game alone comes with dozens of different weapons and suits of armor. However, players who purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game can get their hands on even more.

The Stalker 2 Deluxe Edition comes with three unique suits of armor and six unique weapons, along with a digital artbook, soundtrack, and a bonus side quest. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition includes everything found in the Deluxe Edition plus four additional weapons, a suit of armor, and the Stalker 2 Season Pass. Unlocking bonus content in this game takes a bit of work, but don’t worry because we’ll guide you through the entire process down below.

How to Unlock Bonus Content in Stalker 2

Generally speaking, games tend to simply give you bonus content from special editions or pre-orders the next time you log in. That’s not the case here. Stalker 2 is a game that takes immersion very seriously and makes you work for everything. Yes, even bonus content. Before you can get your hands on the exclusive items, you’ll need to unlock a special side mission called “Seek, and you shall find.” Unlocking this quest may take anywhere between a couple and a dozen hours, depending on your playstyle.

To unlock “Seek and you shall find”, you’ll need to reach Zalissya, the game’s first settlement, and start progressing the main storyline. There are a couple of main quests you can pursue in the area, but the one you’ll want to focus on is “A Needle in a Haystack”. Once you complete this quest, “Seek, and you shall find” will automatically be added to your journal, and you can start working toward unlocking the bonus items.

“A Needle in a Haystack” has two possible outcomes. “Seek, and you shall find” will unlock upon its completion regardless of your choice.

The Journalist’s Stashes

After unlocking “Seek, and you shall find”, go check your stash for a mysterious flash drive left behind by a fellow Stalker who calls himself the Journalist. It turns out the Journalist left a bunch of stashes hidden all over The Zone and was kind enough to share their locations with you. As you may have guessed by now, the stashes in question contain the bonus items from the special editions of Stalker 2. All the stashes will show up on your map as soon as you start the quest, including those found in areas you haven’t explored yet.

The Journalist’s stashes are scattered across almost every region of The Zone, so it’s going to take you quite a while to get to all of them. We wouldn’t recommend trying to go out of your way to reach every stash in the early game as some regions are blocked until you progress the storyline while others are too challenging for a rookie Stalker. Roaming the entire map to find all the stashes is a bit of a hassle, especially since many of them are located in hard-to-reach places. However, Stalker 2 makes it worth your while. In addition to the exclusive items, many of the stashes also contain ammo, supplies, weapons, and various other things that will help you survive the dangers of The Zone.