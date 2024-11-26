Exploring The Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will bare fruits ranging from all manner of firearms to consumables and everything in between. But one particular type of item, artifacts, will prove to give you the edge you need to contend with the worst that The Zone has to offer.

What Are Artifacts?

When you think of artifacts, you might think of ancient treasures whose sole purpose is value over function. Artifacts in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 are the opposite. They're ordinary modern items and trinkets often infected with radiation that offer various functional benefits like resistances, protections, and other buffs such as expanded carrying weight.

When equipped, you can take advantage of these boosts. Armors allow you to equip a certain amount of artifacts depending on the type of armor equipped. Be wary, however, that most artifacts inflict a certain level of radiation that you must deal with.

Can You Upgrade Armor Slots For Artifacts?

The answer is a resounding yes. Just because a piece armor only has 2 slots initially doesn't mean you can't bump that number up if you like the armor and its benefits. The one way to do this is by visiting a technician that can upgrade your armor. However, upgrading armor can cost you. It may prove to be more frugal to simply switch armor to one that has a higher slot count. That'll be up to you to sort out.

How To Find Artifacts

Exploration is key to locating these coveted wasteland treasures. However, there is an easier way to locate artifacts that by simply keeping your eyes peeled. You can obtain an artifact detector from a merchant that beeps when you are within range of an artifact. There are different types of detectors that have different ranges or that have other benefits like pulsing faster when you are closing in on an artifact. You can also obtain artifact detectors as a reward for completing missions or looting.

All Artifacts

Below is a comprehensive listing of all artifacts available in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Hover over a specific item for more details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.