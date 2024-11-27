Adik Pedal's Key 0.05 kg This weathered metal key opens the door to the administrative building at the Fish Farm, where Adik Pedal held stalkers captive.

Adik Pedal's PDA 0.20 kg The notes in this PDA leave no doubt about the owner’s desire to overthrow the Sultan. It was his own ambition that led to his downfall. Found near the Fish Farm in Zaton.

Alex Moose's PDA 0.20 kg Found on a dead body by the Elevator, this PDA mentions a job from Sidorovich that the owner will never be able to complete. Guess I could take advantage of this and make some coupons.

Altered Toast 0.05 kg A piece of toast, warm and hard to the touch. Its extraordinary properties can only be felt by those feeling other’s hardships like their own. For everyone else, it’s just an inedible slice of stale bread.

Angry Stalker's PDA 0.20 kg The state of this PDA implies that its owner had some serious anger management issues. Or maybe someone really got under his skin.

Archive of Files on C-Consciousness Agents 0.30 kg

Arkhyp Lichen's PDA 0.20 kg The lack of concern shown by this PDA ’sowner implies that buying a replacement was likely not a problem for him.

Artur Paw's PDA 0.20 kg This ordinary, worn-out PDA might offer insight into the mysterious customer who was supposed to receive the gear.

Artyom Submariner's PDA 0.20 kg

Assembly Hall Key 0.05 kg Unlocks the old assembly hall located on the school’s second floor.

Azimuth Key Card 0.05 kg A key card granting access to the control room of Azimuth Station. Found in the pocket of the late Ward sergeant Nikitin.

Azimuth Station Basement Key 0.05 kg This worn, rusty key comes with a new plastic keychain labeled “Basement.”

Back Room Key 0.05 kg The key to the back room in the Cryptobiology Lab, kept by a lab technician who hid in a cage to escape rampaging mutants.

Bandit's Diary 0.10 kg An old diary of a thug employed by the Shah, discovered in the Brood’s barracks. The worn cover implies that the owner was dealing with considerable anxiety.

Bandit's PDA 0.2 kg A PDA owned by Mug, the leader of the gang holed up at the warehouse with the radiation hazard signs. It sports a skull keychain.

Battered Flash Drive (Black) 0.05 kg This old flash drive has been through a lot. The case is held together with black duct tape.

Battered Flash Drive (Blue) 0.05 kg This old flash drive has been through a lot. The case is held together with classic blue duct tape.

Battered Flash Drive (White) 0.05 kg This old flash drive has been through a lot. The case is held together with white duct tape.

Beard's PDA 0.20 kg Sporting numerous well-worn stickers on the back panel, this aged PDA apparently sees little downtime.

Bloodstained Note 0.05 kg A note on a piece of paper smeared with dried blood. Looks like whoever took down Owl’s agent isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Bloodstained PDA 0.20 kg The fate of this PDA ’sowner is probably best left a mystery. Sometimes a good night’s sleep without any nightmares is more valuable than any loot.

Blue Key Card 0.05 kg This old blue key card is a bit scratched, but the magnetic strip seems to be intact. It should probably still work.

Bluish's PDA 0.20 kg The device contains a single recording, seemingly made right before the Signal.

Bobcat's PDA 0.20 kg Found in the catacombs beneath the Slag Heap, this PDA serves as a reminder to think twice before crossing its former owner.

Borodulin's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Borodulin, a man who presents himself as a Duty colonel. If he ever had three stars, though, they probably came from a brandy label, not a military rank.

Boss's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA belonging to a gang leader contains messages exchanged with a Duty member who has been leaking information about Freedom’s plans. It seems someone has discovered a loophole in the treaty.

Breadcrumb's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a stalker slain by mutants in the Lesser Zone. Like many rookies, he had big plans for the future. But, as the saying goes, “a stalker proposes, the Zone disposes.”

Broken M-PDA 0.20 kg A PDA formerly used by Monolith soldiers, now broken beyond repair.

Broken Psi Installation 5.20 kg A device resembling a lamp. It was a powerful source of psi-radiation, so I had to break it.

Bromine's PDA 0.20 kg In his final exchange, Bromine boasts that he’s about to get his hands on the scientists’ stash as long as he can find the “corpse with the password.” It looks like the “corpse with the password” found him first.

Bubbs's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA was owned by Bubbs. He owed money to the Shah, so he went into an anomaly to secure an artifact and died there. By the standards of those indebted to the Shah, he got off easy.

Bunker Key Card 0.05 kg Grants entry to the Mobile Bunkers.

Bustler's PDA 0.20 kg The messages stored on this PDA discuss a scheme to mine artifacts using other people’s labor. A neglected anomaly beneath the base has ignited the bandits’ “entrepreneurial spirit.”

Caps's PDA 0.20 kg This worn-out PDA contains messages between a stalker and a scientist involved in something big.

Captain Sukhin's PDA 0.20 kg An ordinary military-grade PDA , although its owner turned out not to be the person he was pretending to be.

Cardan's PDA 0.20 kg An old PDA displaying an incoming late-night call. The timing of the call suggests that something important was going on.

Cardan's Spare PDA 0.20 kg Coated in a layer of dust, this PDA contains negotiations involving some kind of device.

Cargo for Noontide 3.00 kg This container stores the cargo the Noontiders failed to bring back to their base. They might still be expecting it on Wild Island.

Caribbean Experiment Report from 1996 0.05 kg Old scientific papers outlining the experiment that confirmed the Noosphere theory. These records paved the way to the Zone’s emergence.

Cartridge 0.05 kg A small storage drive. It can only be read on a compatible device.

Cell Key 0.05 kg A key to the cell in the detention center, given by Dalin. Without the doctor’s aid, escaping the Chemical Plant seemed nearly impossible.

Checklist 0.05 kg An ordinary 8x12 sheet outlining Kalina’s plans for the day. It’s packed with activities – there doesn’t seem to be a single moment of free time in her schedule.

Chornozem's PDA 0.20 kg A shabby PDA taken from Chornozem’s shoulder bag.

Classified Report 0.05 kg A report on a sheet of 8x12 paper. Given the illegible handwriting, its author was likely a medic.

Columbus's PDA 0.20 kg Columbus’s PDA , found near the Vehicle Graveyard. Given the high radiation levels, his nearby stash should have been almost inaccessible. However, his ploy worked even better than intended: the Stalker himself succumbed to radiation poisoning. The Zone proves once again to be a dangerous and fickle ally.

Communication Session Recordings 0.30 kg These are protocols of communication sessions from the time when C-Consciousness was still active. They were recorded using the setup in Kalancha’s laboratory, which continued to operate in autonomous mode.

Control Emitter 2.00 kg This device can be used to control and transmit data within the X-Network. When installed in a communication node, it grants limited control over network elements.

Control Room Key 0.05 kg A key to the control room of Lab X5’s experimental area.

Controller Project Documents 0.30 kg These faded papers contain gruesome details about experiments conducted in X5. It looks like these are the documents Shcherba was after.

Controller's Collar 0.20 kg The metal collar has a tag on it with a barely visible inscription: “Test subject #48.” Someone wrote the number 24 next to it.

Cpt. Hromovyi's Note 0.05 kg Found by the Cage at the Cement Factory, this note lists the names of Hromovyi’s comrades-in-arms who fell during the First Raid – a time when Duty had yet to be established, and the captain held a rank far beneath his current stature.

Crest's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA contains a diary in whichCrestdocuments his plan for revenge. The stalker was racing against time, striving to realize his plan before he succumbed to radiation sickness. Found on the stalker’s corpse in the Kindergarten.

Crumpled Memo 0.05 kg A note from Dvupalov’s desk at X5.

Crystal Thorn An artifact that came out of Professor Dvupalov's moonshine still.

Curly's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a Sparker who set up an ambush at the X5 exit. The stalker wanted to seize Korshunov’s badge in order to sabotage the Ward, but the attempt ended in failure.

Danya Move's PDA 0.20 kg Trying to juggle numerous tasks at once, this device’s owner occasionally forgets about certain things. In this case, he left his PDA behind without even noticing.

David Akopyan's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to the stalker held captive by Zakhar Babay’s thugs. Seduced by the promise of easy coupons, he ended up getting his ass kicked.

Dead Sparker's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a dead Sparker found near the checkpoint at the bridge in the Red Forest. It contains information about a mission given by Ozersky.

Dead Sparker's PDA from the Prometheus 0.20 kg A PDA showing signs of damage after a pitched battle with mutants. It contains coordinates for the locations where Spark’s main force could be heading with the scanned archive in tow.

Dead Stalker's PDA from the Cordon 0.20 kg The device is coated in dirt and blood, much like its lifeless owner. Whatever this stalker was looking for at the Cordon, it certainly wasn’t a bullet.

Dead Warden's PDA from the Prometheus 0.20 kg A PDA showing signs of damage from an encounter with mutants. It contains coordinates for the locations where the Ward’s main force could be heading with the recovered documents in tow.

Decoder 0.30 kg This electronic lockpick seems capable of unlocking the door to the abandoned science lab in the Cordon.

Desyatov's Request 0.05 kg A document containing Desyatov’s formal request for transfer. Evidently, it’s tough to work under someone you don’t get along with.

Desyatov's Voice Recorder 0.20 kg A voice recorder containing Desyatov’s notes. It appears that prior to his involvement, the staff at Mirror VPC was pretty lax about safety precautions.

Device Instructions 0.05 kg A sheet of paper with instructions for the device. Looks like it was used as a coaster.

Digger's IOU 0.05 kg Sounds like the author of this note screwed up big time in front of his own buddies. Luckily, his partners agreed to wait for the debt to be repaid. In the Zone, issues like this are usually settled on the spot.

Dima Hotshot's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Dima Hotshot, a stalker who died near the school in the Burnt Forest. His search for the legendary Hermit’s stash was cut short by a mutant encounter. The Zone fiercely guards some of its most coveted secrets.

Diode's Workshop Key Card 0.05 kg A weathered piece of old plastic, stained with blood.

Document File 0.30 kg A file containing important papers – a traditional office management essential.

Document Scrap 0.05 kg A torn piece of a document that Owl’s agent was willing to die for… and probably did.

Door Key 0.05 kg A little old key, clearly meant for a door.

Dr. Kyrylov's PDA 0.20 kg There isn’t a scratch or a speck to be found on this PDA . The owner meticulously wipes the device with alcohol on a daily basis.

Dr. Nehoda's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA didn’t get a single scratch during many years of heavy use, but now there’s a big crack across the device’s surface.

Dubny's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Dubny, Strider’s right-hand man. Its owner is unlikely to appreciate the idea of someone else reading his correspondence.

Duga Engineering Room Key Card 0.05 kg A small key card granting access to one of the engineering rooms in the underground section of the Duga.

Duga Patrol Notes 0.10 kg A crumpled piece of paper found on the body of the scout Kostya Dry. It provides detailed observations on IPSF patrol routes. It looks like Spark is actively planning to infiltrate the Duga.

Duty PDA 0.20 kg A pocket personal computer, version 2.0. In the Zone, it functions as a navigation tool, notebook, communication device, and voice recorder. This one was owned by a Duty member.

Dvupalov's Voice Recorder 0.20 kg The professor’s pocket voice recorder, containing Dvupalov’s sessions with his test subject. The device was left abandoned in the cell – more of a cage, really.

Echo Detector 0.4 kg With outdated electronic components and subpar usability, this basic artifact detector is only redeemed by its very modest price.

Edik the Dome's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a thug dressed as a Freedom member, probably affiliated with the Brood. He was in cahoots with Docent.

Elbow's PDA 0.2 kg Fueled by an overpowering desire to regain his authority, Elbow lost his marbles and decided to face the challenge alone, without any support. It could only have ended badly.

Electronic Collar 0.20 kg A collar-shaped electronic device with inner metal electrodes designed to make direct contact with the wearer’s neck.

Electronic Collar #1 0.20 kg Stained with dried blood on the inside and scratched on the outside, this massive electronic collar must have been uncomfortably tight for an adult specimen, so the mutant tried to peel it off.

Electronic Collar #2 0.20 kg This collar appears brand new except for the partially destroyed tag. What little remains legible reads “Test sub…”

Electronic Collar #3 0.20 kg A metal device showing minor damage, as if it had been grazed by a bullet fired at the mutant.

Emitter 2.00 kg The device used to transmit the Signal. Despite its compact size, the radiation it releases is so intense that conventional psi-defenses are unable to counteract it.

Empty Flash Drive 0.05 kg A flash drive found on Lefty’s body, marked “Property of STC Malachite. Please return to Viktoria Dorozhnyuk.” Lefty was apparently assigned to record the psi-radiation measurements on the drive.

Exchange Conditions 0.05 kg The military’s terms for trading with the stalkers are blunt, but concise. These soldiers are posing as enforcers of the law, yet they constantly violate it themselves.

Explosives for the Duga 4.50 kg A container packed with high-powered military explosives.

Fair's PDA 0.20 kg A Monolithian’s PDA containing a recording of Faust’s sermon. Even in death, the shepherd continues to lead his flock.

Father Valerian's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA recovered from Father Valerian’s corpse near the Cooling Towers. If the messages are of any indication, Valerian’s group was already falling apart when he met his end at the hands of mutants.

Faust's M-PDA 0.20 kg Found on the Preacher’s dead body, thisM- PDA exposes Faust’s years of scheming to bring the Monolith back. Through this device, the Monolithians received orders that ruined hundreds of lives.

Faust's Pendant 0.10 kg Taken from the body of Faust, the Voice of the Monolith. This object is made from an unknown substance and has a mysterious hi-tech device embedded within it.

Filimon's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA belonged to a Freedom member who used it to conduct business. It holds some recent correspondence with a bandit who purchased the coordinates of a stash. For some, there are no friends or foes in the Zone – only a bottom line after accounting for income and expenses.

Flash Drive (Big) 0.05 kg A traditional portable USB drive, widely used to store information – even in the Zone.

Flash Drive (Blue) 0.05 kg A traditional portable USB drive, widely used to store information – even in the Zone.

Flash Drive (Red) 0.05 kg A traditional portable USB drive, widely used to store information – even in the Zone.

Flash Drive from the Laundromat 0.05 kg An aged and partially damaged flash drive. Despite its appearance, it still works, preserving confidential data on Operation Fairway.

Flash Drive with Blueprints 0.05 kg This USB drive contains data related to equipment upgrades.

Flash Drive with Coordinates to Foundation Entrances 0.05 kg A flash drive recovered from the wreckage of Stingray-7. The group was apparently searching for an entrance to the Foundation underground facility, but the helicopter crashed before they could transmit their discoveries to HQ.

Flash Drive with Data 0.05 kg A flash drive found on Lefty’s body, marked “Property of STC Malachite. Please return to Viktoria Dorozhnyuk.” The drive contains psi-radiation measurements, so I can take it back to its owner.

Flash Drive with the SIRCAA Archive 0.20 kg A high-tech flash drive that contains comprehensive data on recent SIRCAA research, including the experiment in Lab X11.

Forgotten PDA 0.20 kg If the message on this PDA is any indication, the owner has more pressing concerns than the prospect of losing the device.

Freedom Member's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA details a plan for a Freedom assault on a bandit base. The carnage indicates that the Freedom squad didn’t expect to encounter any resistance there.

Freedom PDA 0.20 kg A pocket personal computer, version 2.0. In the Zone, it functions as a navigation tool, notebook, communication device, and voice recorder. This one was owned by a Freedom member.

Fresh Bread Soft and crispy, with the lingering smell of the oven. How on earth Myklukha gets fresh bread to the Zone is anyone’s guess, but it’s only available in Rostok.

Fuse 0.30 kg A common fuse protecting electronic circuits from voltage fluctuations.

Gas Can of Industrial Alcohol 4.00 kg A tightly sealed gas can with a pungent aroma of industrial alcohol.

Gena Hackman's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a stalker who was paying his respects to his partner and mentor Tolik at the Cherevach village cemetery. Apparently this Tolik guy had some kind of history with the legendary Strelok. Unfortunately, anomalies don’t discriminate based on who you are or who you know.

Glasgow's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA taken from Glasgow’s corpse. After locking himself up, the stalker continued calling for help, only to realize that the dead man behind the door was his friend. Stumbling upon a fat stash, getting wasted, turning away a man seeking help during an Emission – this story could only have ended up badly. The Zone has punished people for far less.

Gloomy's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA belonged to a stalker who was taken captive by bandits. The device’s condition indicates that it suffered nearly as much as its owner.

Goodwin's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Goodwin, found in the Yantar underground. It contains records of a stalker’s unsuccessful bid to save a partner who turned into a zombie. As the saying goes, hope is the first step on the road to disappointment, but in this case, disappointment was just the beginning.

Granite Security Squad Key Card 0.05 kg An old key card, once the property of Lt. Col. Korshunov. It grants the highest level of clearance, which is necessary to enter Lab X7.

Gray's PDA 0.20 kg A bloodstained PDA belonging to a stalker called Gray, found in a clearing in the Red Forest. Recovering it was easier than expected.

Green Key Card 0.05 kg This old green key card is a bit scratched, but the magnetic strip seems to be intact. It should probably still work.

Grocery List 0.05 kg The scuffs on this sheet of paper indicate that it was passed around, and the ink stains confirm that the grocery list must have been a group effort.

Hamster's PDA 0.2 kg This PDA is seldom quiet. Its owner is constantly barraged with job offers - or calls expressing a lack of interest.

Harpy's PDA 0.20 kg Despite having seen its share of repairs, this PDA is in excellent working condition. Its owner clearly has a knack for technology and is in no rush to retire the device.

Headlight's PDA 0.20 kg The PDA of a stalker with the soul of a poet who cherished the Zone’s unique beauty. But even here, death is still horrible – Headlight can attest to that.

Heart of Chernobyl 0.50 kg An incredibly rare, almost mythical artifact that functions as a psi-radiation amplifier. The degree of amplification depends on the characteristics and individual capabilities of the source. Its properties are still not fully understood, with the comprehensive range of parameters yet unknown. Presumed to encapsulate the original structure of the Zone’s matter.

Heavy Key 0.05 kg A dull metal key with the barely visible number “-1” scratched into its surface.

Hermit's Note 0.05 kg A crumpled note written by veteran stalker Hermit. The warning left by the Zone seems to have scared him out of his wits. Found in the school at the edge of the Burnt Forest.

Hermit's Notes 0.05 kg Found in a small village at Yaniv, this note narrates a journey through the Red Forest. If these accounts are true, the path through the forest is fraught with danger, even for a stalker of Hermit’s ability.

Hermit's Records 0.05 kg A note found on Hermit’s body in the Dead Valley. He was apparently ready for death, and embraced it without fear or regret.

High-Voltage Fuse 0.70 kg An essential component that protects devices from the impact of voltage fluctuations.

Hog's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA belonged to a mercenary known as Hog. Its owner died as a result of his unwavering commitment to the job.

Hosha Mohyla's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA belonged to a bandit who bolted from the Depot out of fear of the Ward.

Illyukha Sparrow's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA belonged to a lone stalker who was seemingly plagued by perpetual misfortune. Unfortunately, his luck didn’t change this time. In a desperate attempt to regain the Zone’s favor, the stalker embarked on a dangerous adventure, only to learn that, unlike luck, death had no plans to pass him by.

Inductor 2.00 kg A device for decrypting messages on old Monolith PDA s. Requires a connection to Azimuth Station. This model has been phased out.

Insulated Container 4.00 kg The gaps in the container are securely insulated, but it’s still giving off a little radiation. There must be an artifact in there.

IOU to Sonya Kalina 0.05 kg The uneven handwriting on the paper betrays the author’s nervous state. On the other hand, the notation at the bottom looks like it was written in a steady, confident hand.

IPSF PDA 0.20 kg A pocket personal computer, version 2.0. In the Zone, it functions as a navigation tool, notebook, communication device, and voice recorder. This one was owned by an IPSF soldier.

IPSF Soldier's PDA 0.2 kg Despite showing signs of damage, the device is still operational.

Jarl's PDA 0.20 kg A somewhat battered PDA . It must have endured some tough times during its owner’s last stand.

Jolly Azat's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA was retrieved by a stalker who found Jolly Azat’s corpse at the Ribs. It’s not much, but it’s better than disappearing into an anomaly forever.

Jumper's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Jumper, a Noontider from the waste processing station. He put his life on the line to rescue his partner, but the Zone doesn’t always reward the brave.

Karim Cyclops's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a bandit who was undone by his own greed. He thought he’d earn some extra coupons for killing more Noontiders, but all he got was a bullet.

Kaymanov's Diary 0.05 kg Notes from Dr. Kaymanov found at Orbita Station.

Kaymanov's Diary, pt. 2 0.05 kg Notes from Dr. Kaymanov found at Orbita Station.

Kaymanov's Diary, pt. 3 0.05 kg Notes from Dr. Kaymanov found in his office at Lab X7.

Kaymanov's Diary, pt. 4 0.05 kg Notes from Dr. Kaymanov found in his office at Lab X7.

Kaymanov's Diary, pt. 5 0.05 kg Notes from Dr. Kaymanov found in his office at Lab X7.

Kesha's PDA 0.20 kg Last message: Varan, we will check 2 last Nestors stashes and come back to factory.

Key 0.05 kg A fairly modern key, probably for a door or a decent padlock.

Key Card to the Sphere's Cable Tunnels 0.05 kg This key card is slightly worn from frequent use.

Key Ring 0.05 kg A set of keys providing access to the waste processing station’s facilities. Two keys stand out: one for the basement, and one for the shift supervisor’s office.

Key to the Old Padlock 0.05 kg A key to an old padlock. The kind used to secure barns and garages.

Khors's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to the Noontide technician. It looks like it was just unboxed yesterday. Khors was meticulous about everything.

Kiryukha Drive's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a dead stalker containing a conversation with some unknown person. There’s a chance that this stranger might have had a role in the owner’s death.

Kiryukha Titun's PDA 0.20 kg An old PDA found near the Ribs. It doesn’t seem like anyone was especially broken up about the owner’s death.

Kolya Atas's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA found near the Hydroelectric Station. The conversation inside discusses a stash prepared for some bandits by a Warden. Looks like even the group known for imposing its law on the rest of the Zone has its own issues.

Kolya Green's PDA 0.20 kg Damaged during the battle with Monolith, this PDA contains a recording that sheds light on the reasons behind the stalker’s desperate act.

Kostas's PDA 0.20 kg A soldier’s PDA containing an audio recording. Seeking refuge in the school after Monolith seized the Duga, the group stumbled upon a deadly menace within. For Kostas, it was the last straw.

Kostya Bandura's PDA 0.20 kg A typical PDA , showing signs of use and containing plenty of contacts and messages. Unless the owner has left for Prypiat, there’s a chance he might come back for it.

Kryvenko's Flash Drive 0.20 kg A blank high-speed storage device designed exclusively for use on SIRCAA equipment.

Kryvenko's Flash Drive with Data 0.20 kg A high-speed storage device designed exclusively for use on SIRCAA equipment. Any attempt to connect it to third-party devices will result in the destruction of the data.

Kubrak's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA is pristine, without a single scratch on it. The device is either brand new, or its owner took exceptionally good care of it.

Kuprienko's PDA 0.20 kg This brand-new PDA contains negotiations between an STC Malachite employee and a stalker. Obtaining coupons from scientists is clearly no easy feat for a loner.

Kuzya's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Kuzya, a bandit with a knack for fleecing “rich suckers” from Rostok. In the messages, he flaunts his lavish lifestyle and urges his buddy to join his venture, contributing to a shared stash at specified coordinates. In the Zone, survival comes first, but once you’ve survived, it’s time to turn a profit.

Kvashka's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA recovered from the body of the late Noontider Kvashka. Though it doesn’t explain the reasons behind his self-sacrifice, it does capture the final moments of his existence.

Lab Assistant's Diary 0.05 kg An old sheet of paper ripped from a diary containing a scientist’s notes from his expedition with Scar. “September 2011” is faintly discernible on the surviving portion of the page.

Lab X15 Key Card 0.05 kg A key card to the entrance of Lab X15.

Lebedev's PDA 0.20 kg The lab employee’s last entry sheds some light on the failure of the “Mission to Protect Scientists” and the factors leading to Clear Sky’s departure from the base.

Lefty's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Lefty a stalker exposed to psi-radiation near Lake Yantar. It contains correspondence with Viktoria Dorozhnyuk, a scientist from STC Malachite. Science demands sacrifices, and the Zone is always willing to oblige.

Leshy's PDA 0.2 kg A PDA belonging to a bandit called Leshy, who was hiding at the Supply Depot. Looks like he overestimated himself and turned from hunter to prey. Well, should've prepared better to take on the kingpin.

Letter to Prof. Chubko 0.05 kg Classified documents found in Lab X5. The laboratory apparently continued to operate under the direction of MOST after it was officially closed.

Lex the Legend's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Lex the Legend, AKA Snag. His correspondence reveals a well-prepared scam. Lex maneuvered into a position of influence while doing business directly with the kingpin. In the end, that didn’t help him very much.

List of Equipment for the Shevchenko 0.05 kg A brief shopping list. Based on the items on it, someone either caused trouble for Beard, or he was getting ready to stir up some trouble himself.

List of People Crossing the Boundary 0.05 kg A sheet containing an annotated list of names, found in Spirit’s bunker. There were probably many others like it, but only this sheet has survived.

Lt. Budnik's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA was retrieved from a dead Warden at the Chemical Tanks. He died while helping his comrades escape from mutants.

Lt. Kozymkov's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to the commander of the Ward’s Bravo Team, containing a distress signal from Echo Station along with its coordinates.

Lyova Reshka's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a stalker who died at the Ribs, found by a nearby slab of concrete. Apparently Lyova had a bolt he kept as a lucky charm. He should have kept it on him when he went into that anomaly.

M-PDA 0.20 kg A pocket personal computer, version 2.0. In the Zone, it functions as a navigation tool, notebook, communication device, and voice recorder. This particular device was modified to run on the Monolith network.

Machek's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA contains correspondence between Machek and an unidentified stalker. Looks like their deal went off the rails. Discovered on the soldier’s corpse at a school in Chornobyl-2.

Maj. Hrygorchenko's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Maj. Hrygorchenko, commander of the Ward detachment during a mission at Azimut Station. He died in the line of duty.

Malachite Pass 0.05 kg Presenting this access card guarantees easy entry to STC Malachite.

Mamay's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA retrieved from the body of the hunter Yevhen Mamay’s body containing exchanges with Viktoria Dorozhnyuk, his client at Malachite. Looks like Mamay will never get to make his move after all.

Marik Stomper's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA from a stalker’s corpse, found in a crashed helicopter at the edge of the Burnt Forest. The harsh reality of the stalker life – the very thing Marik Stomper sought so eagerly proved to be much tougher than he anticipated.

Marshal's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a long-dead member of the original Spark. C-Consciousness used its owner’s memories as the basis for a new identity.

Max Saturday's PDA 0.2 kg A PDA of a stalker from the Lesser Zone, a member of Mastiff's group who made his living by robbing the stashes of dead stalkers.

Medium Voltage Fuse 0.50 kg A device that protects electronic circuits from abrupt voltage fluctuations. This specific fuse is designed with medium characteristics in mind.

Melted Flash Drive 0.05 kg Evidently, this flash drive has been exposed to high temperatures. It’s nothing short of a miracle that the device still works.

Memories of a Stalker 0.05 kg The note contains memories of what this place used to be like before the Disaster. The paper is visibly worn – it seems to have been carried by the wind over the bridge for quite some time.

Mercenary's PDA 0.20 kg A pocket personal computer, version 2.0. In the Zone, it functions as a navigation tool, notebook, communication device, and voice recorder. This one was used by a mercenary.

Metal Key 0.05 kg These keys are commonly used to unlock the doors of prison cells.

Mirror Activation Memo 0.05 kg A small sheet with a memo on activating the Mirror VPC. Maybe its late owner wanted to see what would happen if he broke the rules.

Missing Rookie's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to an unknown stalker. He shouldn’t have strayed from the fire.

Missing Stalker's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to an unknown stalker. He ventured into the Zone and never found his way back.

Modern Flash Drive (Black) 0.05 kg A relatively up-to-date USB drive, capable of storing a large amount of data.

Modern Flash Drive (Blue) 0.05 kg A relatively up-to-date USB drive capable of storing a large amount of data.

Modern Flash Drive (White) 0.05 kg A relatively up-to-date USB drive capable of storing a large amount of data.

Monolith Infirmary Report 0.05 kg A small sheet of paper providing a summary of the current state of affairs at the Monolith infirmary.

Mushroom's PDA 0.20 kg Der PDA eines Banditen aus dem Roten Wald. Teufelspilz hat seine Kameraden in einem Gespräch mit ihrem Anführer verraten: Er gab an, dass sie sich betrunken hätten, um dann einen Mutanten in einen Container zu locken und einzusperren. Der Anführer antwortete, indem er sehr farbenfroh die Konsequenzen für jene beschrieb, die im Dienst Alkohol trinken.

Mykha Cowboy's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA of a lone stalker stores a chat with a mercenary. The latter is ready to tell him who sold the weapon stash to the bandits and got Cowboy’s friends into trouble. Of course, in the Zone, any information has a price, but Mykha is ready to give up anything for a chance of revenge.

Myklukha's Contract 0.05 kg One of Myklukha’s many contracts that just happened to be out in the open. Normally, he keeps them hidden from prying eyes.

Mykola Turga's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA taken from the body of a stalker in the southern part of the Burnt Forest. It contains an audio recording that abruptly ends with gunshots and bloodcurdling screams.

Mykolayich's Notes 0.05 kg A stack of hastily scribbled sheets. Only one note is actually legible amid the otherwise indecipherable chicken-scratchings.

Mykolayich's Surgery Kit 2.00 kg Carefully wrapped in a soft cloth, these scalpels and clamps look pristine and razor sharp.

Myshko Mosquito's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a bandit who died during a ‘negotiation’ with a rival gang in the classic Garbage tradition.

Mytko Pear's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA taken from the body of a bandit punished by his own gang, found near the Railway Bridge in Garbage. Mitya seems to have set his buddies up, leading to a swift and brutal reprisal.

Nearly Mint PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to an unknown stalker. He thought he could make it back, but the Zone had different plans for him.

Nestor's Flash Drive 0.05 kg An ordinary device used for storing and transferring information, marked with the haphazardly carved word “Nest.” Enclosed within it is a blueprint for a weapon upgrade.

Nestor's Notebook 0.10 kg A worn-out notebook densely filled with Nestor’s scribbles. The former kingpin of Garbage didn’t trust electronic media.

Nestor's PDA 0.20 kg Nestor’s PDA , found in a warehouse at the Chemical Plant. The former Garbage kingpin apparently had the backing of someone even more important than the Ward.

Nightingale's PDA 0.2 kg A PDA belonging to a hunter from Zalissya. He was a jovial man, but, unfortunately, the Zone leaves little room for humor.

Nimble's PDA 0.20 kg The guide’s PDA contains an exchange with someone called Sickle, along with information regarding the operation of Kalancha’s beacons. Apparently, the only way to reach the Clear Sky base involves re-calibrating them.

Nimble's report 0.05 kg Looks like Beard gave Nimble an errand to run - ask around where some fellow namedSledgehammerwent. The result isn’t promising - Sledgehammer took off to Chornobyl and won’t be getting Beard any more artifacts.

Nor's PDA 0.20 kg While there’s no apparent damage, the back panel of This PDA bears significant scuff marks, hinting that its owner tends to tap it on the table when nervous.

North Checkpoint Key 0.05 kg A key that can be used to leave the Lesser Zone.

Norton's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA taken from Norton’s body. Based on his messages, it seems like he and his partner were arranging a mercenary hit on loners from the Cordon. Sidorovich might be interested in hearing about this.

Note for the Ringmaster 0.05 kg A neatly folded piece of paper with a request from someone who wished to remain anonymous. Nevertheless, the recipient is well aware of the sender’s identity.

Note from a Monolith Stash 0.05 kg A hastily scribbled message on a small piece of paper. The author must have been in a rush to make a speedy exit.

Note from Chemical Plant Tech 0.05 kg A sheet of handwritten text. Even the letters themselves seem to stand at attention.

Note from D 0.05 kg A short note penned in confident handwriting.

Note from Nightingale to Hamster 0.05 kg A note found in the Fisherman’s House. Upbeat and jovial as ever, Nightingale shows genuine concern for his friend – a sight as uncommon in the Zone as fish in the local streams.

Note from Nimble 0.05 kg The note is addressed to one Prof. Kalancha. It indicates that Scar had a longstanding association with Clear Sky, much like the author of the message.

Note from North's Office 0.05 kg A sheet of grayish paper with a report written in big letters. Who was this report intended for? It hardly matters now.

Note from Panas's Grave 0.05 kg The writing on this sheet of notebook paper is unsteady, and the ink is partially smudged.

Note from Spirit 0.05 kg A short message on a crumpled piece of paper.

Note from the Energy Drink Stash 0.05 kg A note found in the Poppy Field stash offering thanks to the anonymous benefactor who stocked it with energy drinks, ultimately saving the author’s life. Energy drinks might not be the healthiest beverage out there, of course, but they’ve got nothing on anomalies.

Note from the Registration Office 0.05 kg A note from Lab X5, stained with dried blood. It’s unclear whether the recipient managed to carry out the instructions.

Note from Zlotar 0.05 kg A small scrap of paper covered in scrawled handwriting. The author was clearly in a hurry.

Note to Degtyarev 0.05 kg An 8x12 sheet carrying a message from someone who knows Degtyarev well.

Note To Hamster 0.05 kg A small handwritten note. The messy, uneven handwriting aptly capture the sender's emotional state.

Note to Prof. Dvupalov 0.10 kg A draft of a message addressed to Prof. Dvupalov, composed by a graduate student named Shcherba. It looks like someone is completely unable to let go.

Note to Strider 0.05 kg A carefully folded sheet of paper containing handwritten text. The letters appear almost etched into its surface.

Note to the Legend 0.05 kg A note found at the Flea Market, addressed to Lex the Legend. His ardent disciples swear to follow their idol through hell and high water. He seems to have them firmly in his grip.

Note to Uncle Lyonya 0.05 kg An ordinary piece of paper with a message for a buddy on it. The use of different inks in various sections suggests that the author didn't write it all in one go.

Note To Warlock 0.05 kg A brief, succinct message written on a scrap of paper.

Note with Instructions 0.05 kg Left in a backpack in the Poppy Field, this note asks the reader to leave spare energy drinks in the stash for anyone who might need them. An uncommon display of kindness in the Zone.

Notebook 0.10 kg The robust cover of this notebook ensures the safety of the notes within.

Notepad 0.10 kg A simple, everyday notepad, prone to staining and water damage. Best stored in a dry place.

O-KTA Launch Instructions 0.05 kg An old instruction sheet covered with handwritten notes in red pencil.

Officer's Bag 0.30 kg An officer’s field bag, used to store documents and notes. A staple for many servicemen prior to the digital revolution.

Old Diary 0.10 kg An aged, well-worn diary – an excellent repository for one’s thoughts and observations.

Old Key 0.05 kg A massive old key, probably for some kind of old-timey lock.

Old Monolith PDA 0.20 kg A well-wornM- PDA , rarely used and frequently lost in various locations.

Old Note 0.05 kg The author of the note bequeathed his stash to whoever finds it first. In the Zone, an occasional act of kindness like this can be more surprising than the most wondrous of miracles.

Old Notes 0.05 kg Notes written by a medic, found at the Levitating Silo in the Lesser Zone. They express his hopes for expanding the Zone’s perimeter – for the good of mankind, of course.

Orbita Antenna Instructions 0.10 kg Handwritten instructions for restarting the antenna at Orbita Station.

Orbita Memo 0.05 kg A memo outlining guidelines for the station’s managerial staff.

Owl's Agent's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to one of Owl’s agents. Some of his operatives do more than just gather information. This one clearly found more than he bargained for.

Owl's Agent's Secret PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to an agent who bit off more than he could chew. In a way, he was lucky, since Owl doesn’t take kindly to those who try to peddle his information on the side.

Owl's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA has been through a lot, much like its owner. Only recent correspondence is still there – the rest has been deleted.

Package for Courier 5.00 kg A package containing unknown merchandise, possibly meant for Hera.

Package for Warlock 0.30 kg A small, neatly wrapped package ordered by Warlock. Whoever packed it has clearly done this before… and will do it again.

Page from a Diary 0.05 kg A scrap of paper revealing the meticulously detailed thoughts and feelings of an unknown Noontider.

Page from a Guide's Diary 0.05 kg A intact page from a stalker’s diary, found on the Shevchenko. It offers a glimpse into the author’s life over the course of several days.

Page from Sonya Kalina's Daybook 0.05 kg This sheet serves as Sonya Kalina’s appointment book. Her time is precious indeed – anyone who canceled a meeting with her would have a lot of explaining to do.

Papers from Former HQ in Prypiat 0.05 kg A miraculously preserved fragment found in the Laundromat. The paper has faded over the years, but the names of the rescued Stingray group members are still legible.

Papers from Kaymanov's Laboratory 0.05 kg These scribbled drafts are full of revisions and crossed-out sections. Whose work is this, and who was it intended for?

Parts for psi-protection equipment 5.00 kg Parts of exceptional reliability, used to craft military gear. The SIRCAA label is barely visible on them.

Patrol Schedule 0.05 kg A document detailing the escaped squad’s recent patrols.

PDA 0.20 kg A pocket personal computer, version 2.0. In the Zone, it functions as a navigation tool, notebook, communication device, and voice recorder.

PDA from Sgt. Polovyn's Body 0.20 kg This PDA contains the correspondence that set in motion the events that ultimately led to the sergeant’s death.

PDA of a Stalker from X3 0.20 kg This PDA ’sdeceased owner found the new Oasis after all. However, as is often the case in the Zone, it wasn’t what it seemed. Unfortunately, a malfunction has rendered the stalker’s name illegible.

PDA of a Stalker Killed by Mutants 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a stalker who attempted to safeguard his stash using radiation signs. The ruse proved ineffective against the mutants, which mauled him to death.

PDA of a Varan's bandit 0.20 kg This PDA has seen some rough times. The case is all chipped and scratched, and there’s an old piece of chewed gum stuck to one of the buttons.

PDA taken from Rowan's body 0.20 kg Apparently, Rowan had a meeting with a dealer – but things clearly didn’t go the way he planned.

PDA with a Map of Prypiat Military Facilities 0.20 kg A PDA containing a scanned map of the Foundation underground military facility. One of the rooms has been circled three times with a ballpoint pen.

PDA with a SIRCAA Report 0.20 kg This is a typical PDA of a SIRCAA scientist – a brand-new model in perfect condition, never taken outside. Regrettably, it broke after slipping out of its owner’s hands.

PDA with the Doctor's Coordinates 0.20 kg This PDA contains nothing but a set of coordinates recently transmitted to an undisclosed recipient.

Peat Interrogation Recording 0.20 kg It looks like an ordinary voice recorder, but the information it contains is rather useful.

Permission to Enter Prypiat 0.05 kg A sheet of paper in impeccable condition, carefully preserved for a special occasion.

Photo with a Note 0.02 kg This crumpled photo must be a precious memento for its owner.

Piece of Paper with a List 0.05 kg A tattered handwritten note revealing a concise plan devised by four comrades from the Slag Heap. What could have happened to them?

Pomor's Key 0.05 kg A small room key taken from Pomor, a stalker from the Poppy Field.

Pomor's PDA 0.20 kg This stalker’s PDA contains a map of the Poppy Field. Taking advantage of those who succumbed to sleep within the anomaly, he now finds himself trapped in a dream from which he will never awaken.

Portable Psi Installation 6.00 kg A device with an unknown purpose, somehow linked to Monolith. Once activated, it produces radiation that’s harmful to the human nervous system.

Product 81 Specifications 0.30 kg Blueprints detailing a certain “Product 81,” yellowed with age and ruined by mold in places.

Prof, Razumovsky's Observations, pt. 1 0.20 kg A voice recorder containing the notes of Prof. Razumovsky, reflecting his genuine passion for his work.

Prof. Dvupalov's Observations 0.10 kg A worn-out leather-bound notebook. Someone frequently consulted these notes, even after the professor had left the lab.

Prof. Ozersky's PDA 0.20 kg A surprisingly neat PDA in almost pristine condition that somehow found its way into Spirit’s belongings. It only contains a single exchange with a colleague.

Prof. Razumovsky's Observations, pt. 2 0.20 kg A voice recorder containing Prof. Razumovsky’s later notes. It’s impossible to say for sure whether his visions were merely residual induced illusions, or something more profound.

Professor Kalancha's Map 0.40 kg A hand-drawn map of the Swamps, showing the beacons left by Prof. Kalancha to protect the Clear Sky base. It’s clear that a lot of effort went into it.

Project FIBER Report 0.30 kg A yellowed and dusty report from the Troposphere Comm Station, filled out in neat handwriting. The author, whoever they were, took great care in their work.

Protocol 78-A Report 0.30 kg At first glance, this file of documents found in the infirmary of the Chemical Plant appears totally unremarkable. However, the papers inside are clearly not meant for prying eyes.

Pseudogiant's Collar 0.20 kg An oversized iron collar equipped with an unknown mechanism, retrieved from a pseudogiant in the Red Forest. The tag, somewhat preserved, identifies it as “Test Subject #19.”

Psi-Beacon Fragment 0.50 kg A fragment of the device responsible for subjecting Icarus personnel to psi-radiation.

Pvt. Pavlyuk's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a recruit from Zulu’s unit, discovered on a corpse in the Eastern Tunnel. The device’s screen is cracked and smeared with blood. A seemingly simple mission turned out to be its unfortunate owner’s last.

Pvt. Tymchenko's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA retrieved from the body of a Duty member killed in Kopachi Village. The decision to split up to complete Zulu’s objectives cost the owner his life, and Duty lost yet another soldier, further depleting their already diminished ranks.

Quiet's Beacon 0.20 kg A tiny gadget containing the coordinates to the entrance to Lab X3 at the Cordon.

Quiet's Books 0.10 kg A regular graph paper notebook filled with Quiet’s sprawling handwriting, detailing his business transactions.

Recorder 0.20 kg A commonplace voice recorder, often used in the Zone for note-taking and diary-keeping.

Recording of an Unknown Agent from Promin CMD Factory, pt. 1 0.20 kg A nondescript voice recorder containing a report from an unidentified agent.

Recording of an Unknown Agent from Promin CMD Factory, pt. 2 0.20 kg A nondescript voice recorder containing a report from an unidentified agent.

Recording of an Unknown Agent from Promin CMD Factory, pt. 3 0.20 kg A nondescript voice recorder containing a report from an unidentified agent.

Red Forest Tunnels Key 0.05 kg This key grants access to the tunnels beneath the bandit base.

Red Key Card 0.05 kg This old red key card is a bit scratched, but the magnetic strip seems to be intact. It should probably still work.

Regenerator 6.00 kg A medical device used by Monolithians to treat injured soldiers.

Regional Psi-Radiation Monitoring Report 0.30 kg A monitoring report from a team of SIRCAA scientists at Echo Station. Evidently, they were researching sources of psi-radiation.

Religious Icon 0.70 kg An old family heirloom, likely left behind during the evacuation in 1986. This item has no place in the Zone.

Report to Maj. Garmata 0.05 kg A report from the Perimeter decontamination station condemning Cpt. Sukhin. No one could have expected it to end up in the hands of the very person it criticized rather than Garmata.

Research Paper Fragment 0.05 kg It’s hard to fathom which scientific journal would have accepted this kind of research for publication.

Richter's player 0.10 kg The old player now only plays one song on repeat. The worn-out button suggests the owner never went anywhere without it.

Rookie's PDA 0.20 kg A stalker’s PDA with an interrupted audio log. Startled by an unexpected encounter, the rookie inadvertently dropped his primary means of communication.

Roosevelt's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Roosevelt, kingpin of the Commissary. Formerly with Duty, he challenged fellow bandit bosses for leadership in Garbage – an unusual fate, even by Zone standards.

Sashko Cheery's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a thug from Garbage, Zakhar Babay’s right-hand man and the scourge of the loners who walked into his ambush.

Sashko Eight-Ball's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA found on a dead loner in the underground area beneath the Concrete Forest. Few stand a chance of survival when trapped between stalker greed and mutant ferocity.

Scanner-M 7.00 kg A modified scanner capable of temporarily disabling anomalies. It can be operated by anyone who has read the manual.

Scar's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA taken from Scar’s corpse in the Neurolaboratory. He went to the Generators looking for the Shining Zone, but all he found there was death.

Scratched PDA 0.20 kg The dents and scratches on the screen suggest that this PDA was frequently dropped, sometimes from a considerable height.

Senya Smoke's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA continues to receive messages, but there’s no one left to read them.

Serpentine's PDA 0.20 kg This weathered PDA bears a scar-like knife mark on its back panel.

Seryoha Massandra's PDA 0.20 kg A brand-new PDA . The owner’s whereabouts are unknown.

Sgt. Pickman's PDA 0.20 kg A standard military-grade PDA . The device is somewhat hard to activate – the button requires a slightly longer and firmer press than usual.

Sgt. Shavruk's Papers 0.30 kg Printed documents outlining mission objectives for the Warden squad led by Sgt. Shavruk.

Sgt. Shavruk's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA bears numerous scratches and dents, evidence of a recent fight with a mutant – a stark contrast to its pristine condition just a little while ago.

Sgt. Volkov's PDA 0.20 kg In his exchange with a fellow soldier, the Warden’s anxiety about patrolling the silo was bordering on paranoia. But his fears turned out to be justified – payback for his past deeds had arrived in the shape of a pack of bloodsuckers.

Shell's PDA 0.20 kg This misplaced PDA contains the Noontider’s correspondence, but it would be inappropriate to intrude into his private messages.

Shipment for the Brood 4.00 kg A tightly sealed crate containing Huron’s shipment for the Brood.

Shopping List for Beard 0.05 kg An ordinary sheet of paper with a list of goods on it. Each entry is meticulously written, indicating that the author thoroughly evaluated every item before adding it to the list.

Shopping List for Miss Kalyna 0.05 kg A sheet with a list written in tidy handwriting. Deliberate and unhurried, the author gave careful consideration to every entry.

Short's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA taken from Bobtail’s corpse. Locked in the basement by a stalker who died right on the other side of the door, he and his companions perished amid a mound of loot that proved worthless in their predicament. Bobtail probably didn’t even have a chance to sober up.

Shterev's Diary 0.20 kg The personal diary of Lt. Shterev, who has since been exposed as an agent and fervent follower of Faust. It suggests that he found true happiness in carrying out his mission.

Shterev's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA was found in the Claw, on the body of a dead Alpha Team commander. It looks like the traitor Shterev was there, but managed to escape.

Silencer's PDA 0.2 kg To add a personal touch, the owner of this PDA scratched his nickname onto the back panel.

Skipper's PDA 0.20 kg This old, but reliable PDA was owned by a mercenary who was working on Wild Island for an unknown client.

Sledgehammer's Diary 0.10 kg Sledgehammer’sdiary chronicles his lucrative artifact trade with the IPSF, but the mysterious disappearance of his couriers alerted the veteran stalker. Found inside a store in Chornobyl-2.

Slightly Damaged PDA 0.20 kg Anomaly exposure has wiped out most of the information on this PDA , and what’s left looks rather grim.

Solder's Key 0.05 kg A small metal key received from Solder.

Solder's PDA 0.20 kg Solder’s PDA reveals the owner’s involvement in clandestine dealings with Nestor, the kingpin of the Slag Heap.

Sonya Kalina's PDA 0.20 kg This device boasts abundant contacts, but very little correspondence. Its owner promptly deletes whatever she doesn’t want others to see.

Sonya Kalina's Personal Notes 0.05 kg A sheet of neatly laid-out text, leaving plenty of free space to accommodate the author’s ambitious plans.

Soul 0.4 kg An uncommon artifact found in electro anomalies. Despite its apparent fragility, the artifact remains impervious to destruction via mechanical, thermal, or chemical means.

Southpaw's PDA 0.20 kg ASparker’s PDA containing data on psi-radiation measurements near Lake Yantar, along with messages from Viktoria Dorozhnyuk, a scientist from Malachite. I should take this PDA to her.

Spark PDA 0.20 kg A pocket personal computer, version 2.0. In the Zone, it functions as a navigation tool, notebook, communication device, and voice recorder. This one was owned by a Sparker.

Sparker's PDA 0.2 kg A PDA belonging to a Sparker from Serpentine's group. The name on the keychain is illegible.

Spirit's Bunker Key Card 0.05 kg The scuffed surface of this magnetic key card suggests it has seen frequent use.

Spirit's PDA 0.20 kg This unassuming PDA contains a message with some crucial information.

Spoiled Canned Food A swollen can of food, expired long before the Zone came into being. Without a decent gas mask, the stench is unbearable.

Stalker's PDA 0.20 kg A pocket personal computer, version 2.0. In the Zone, it functions as a navigation tool, notebook, communication device, and voice recorder. This one was owned by a lone stalker.

STC Malachite Elevator Key 0.05 kg A key that opens the elevator to X17.

Stefko Tactician's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Stefko Tactician, found at the Pontoon Warehouse, where he met his end while looking for a stash with his associates. The audio log implies that their partnership did not pass the Emission test.

Stets Leech's PDA 0.20 kg Several exchanges on this PDA suggest that dealing with Leech wasn’t a popular choice. Nevertheless, Stets always received prompt responses from his contacts within the IPSF.

Steward's PDA 0.20 kg Covered in small scratches and scuffs, this PDA seems to be ever-ready and functional, even when not intentionally in use.

Stiff's PDA 0.20 kg Abandoned without much thought by its owner, this PDA is covered in a surprisingly thick and even layer of dust. It seems like no one has picked it up for a very long time.

Stolen Goods 3.00 kg The stolen goods Sidorovich wanted back.

Strelok's PDA 0.50 kg By the look of this PDA , it faithfully served Strelok for many a year. The most important entry deals with the procedure for recording a psi-signature.

Suitcase Full of Bones 5.00 kg A small suitcase found on the body of Zhenya Blizzard in the swamps of Ahroprom. It’s filled with human bones. TheSparker’s PDA could reveal the motive behind this gruesome collection.

Suitcase with Important Cargo 3.00 kg A lightweight, tightly closed suitcase. If you sniff it, you catch a whiff of medicine.

Suitcase with Tools 5.00 kg An ordinary suitcase. The sound suggests it contains some metal tools.

Suitcase with Valuable Cargo 3.00 kg A suitcase featuring a small sticker that says “Fragile!” By the sound of it, there are several bottles inside.

Sukhin's Medical History 0.05 kg Captain Sukhin’s medical records, found in his office at the Sphere.

Sukhin's Sphere Transfer 0.05 kg An official document bearing the signature of the IPSF commander.

Sultan's Document 0.05 kg This document has been carefully preserved against dirt and damage. The Sultan turns to it for a quick pick-me-up whenever he’s feeling blue.

Sultan's PDA 0.20 kg Outgoing messages are a rare sight on this PDA , and incoming messages are even rarer.

Suppressor Blueprint 0.30 kg The schematics for the Suppressor, a device designed to hinder the psi abilities of mutants.

Tall's PDA 0.20 kg A battered PDA belonging to a Noontider that contains an exchange filled with contemplations about the Mainland.

Test Report 0.05 kg This faded paper provides evidence of mutant experiments at Lab X5. The “Project Leash” label is barely legible.

Test Subject Tag 0.10 kg A tattered tag, taken off a zombie at the Cryptobiology Lab.

The Gaffer's PDA 0.2 kg An ordinary stalker PDA. The inscription scratched on the back panel of the device says ""The Gaffer.""

The Journalist's Flash Drive 0.05 kg A flash drive with a message from a mysterious stalker called the Journalist.

The Legend's advice 0.05 kg A note from Lex the Legend’s “generous” stash. A first life lesson, of some sort: don’t trust the loudmouths promising dope loot.

The Ninth's PDA 0.2 kg A PDA of a former Monolithian who resided in the Lesser Zone. It's difficult to picture this calm, composed man among the ranks of Monolith.

The Ringmaster's PDA 0.20 kg One of the bullets fired at the bandit became lodged in his PDA . The Ringmaster’s death was swift and less agonizing than those of his victims.

The Shah's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to the Shah, kingpin of the Brood. He aimed to take over the Slag Heap, but ended up choking on his own blood. Greed, in the end, fails even the greedy.

The Sultan's Briefcase 5.00 kg The briefcase from the Sultan’s hidden stash aboard the Lviv. It seems surprisingly lightweight for an item of such value.

TOPAZ Scanner 25.00 kg The TOPAZ anomaly detection scanner, given to me by Hermann. This modification was used in artifact recharging experiments, but was discontinued due to safety issues. But at this point, I’ve got nothing left to lose.

Trachuk's PDA 0.20 kg The scientist’s PDA contains exchanges with a Sparker named Trickster. He apparently trusted the guy and was intending to hand his research over to the Sparker. Sadly, his attempt to protect the discovery from the Ward ended in tragedy.

Transit Invoice, Appendix 2 0.05 kg An old form. The text is still partially legible.

Trapper's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a wandering hunter. It contains information about his latest job and mentions an encounter with a partner who nimbly exited the scene.

Tundra's PDA 0.20 kg Even as he was dying, he tried to warn others about the danger. He must’ve been a good man. Just goes to show you that good people don’t last long in the Zone.

Tunnel Entrance Key Card 0.05 kg Unlocks the entrance to the underground tunnels that lead to the Foundation.

Unassuming Briefcase 3.00 kg A securely locked briefcase requested by the merchant Owl from the Sultansk.

Uncle Lyonya's PDA 0.2 kg A rather battered PDA. Its owner traversed many miles across the Zone before discovering safer routes.

Unknown Bandit's PDA 0.20 kg Stalkers aren’t the only ones willing to take risks to turn an easy profit. But it always ends the same way.

Unknown Corps Soldier's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA clearly belonged to someone from the Corps, and from the looks of it, they prefer to stay under the radar.

Unknown Scientist's PDA 0.20 kg Typically, so-called “free scientists” opt for more reliable record-keeping devices than a stalker’s PDA . This poor guy must’ve grappled with some serious funding issues.

Unknown Stalker's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to an unknown stalker. Sometimes friendship and the drive for revenge can kill as swiftly as any anomaly.

Unusual PDA 0.20 kg An unusual PDA , distinct from the standard stalker equipment. Its last owner was part of the crew hunting for the Scanners and met his end at the hands of Varan’s bandits, much like the device itself.

Vadya Flyer's PDA 0.20 kg The owner of this PDA must have been either really gutsy or really naive, dissing Roosevelt like that. When you’re working for a big shot, you gotta keep quiet or be real careful who you’re talking to.

Vadya Kindling's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA from the body of the rookie Vadya Kindling, slain by mutants. The guy had a hunch that the Monitoring Station was attracting dogs for a reason. He had a keen sense for loot, but the mutants proved to have an even keener sense for him.

Vadym Brahin's PDA 0.20 kg An old PDA belonging to a scientist. The owner’s bleak end leaves little room for imagination.

Valik Loose's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA is in quite a battered state, yet its owner fared far worse.

Valik Lummox's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a stalker who tried to escape his debts. He didn’t even make it to theWaterTower.

Valuable Flash Drive 0.05 kg A brand-new flash drive in pristine condition. From the looks of it, the device was purchased for the sole purpose of delivering information to an important customer.

Varan's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Varan, the bandit boss. He wanted to be the kingpin of Garbage, but he wound up just another corpse.

Vasko Lot's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA preserving the final words of Vasko Lot, who went missing on Wild Island. Guess he learned firsthand that the Zone’s gifts often come at a hefty price.

Vector's PDA 0.20 kg An ordinary PDA containing correspondence on topics that concern everyone on Wild Island to varying degrees.

Venya's Note 0.05 kg A crumpled note discovered in a Prypiat apartment. The author wrote down his last words, and yet his handwriting is still surprisingly steady and neat.

Veteran's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA looks pretty battered, but it fared much better than its unfortunate owner.

Viktoria Dorozhnyuk's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to the Malachite trader. Its pristine condition is a testament to the owner’s perfectionism.

Vitya Bun's PDA 0.20 kg A lost PDA from a Garbage bandit with a warning about Varan’s gang. One of the rules this kingpin lives by is, “if your own people are scared of you, everyone else will be terrified.”

Vitya Chilik's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA is in good shape, indicating that its owner steers clear of situations that could result in damage to the device.

Vitya Shepherd's PDA 0.20 kg This veteran stalker’s PDA is full of messages and personal notes. One entry designates a stash location, along with a reminder to rig it with booby traps.

Vityok Moon's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to Vityok Moon, a bandit associated with the Sultan, who went on to start his own gang in the Burnt Forest. Just another wannabe king of the Zone who didn’t quite grasp that an imaginary crown won’t protect him from a bullet to the head.

Vlad Vivid's PDA 0.2 kg A PDA belonging to Vlad Vivid, found by the soldier statue in the Dire Thicket. He must have been so terrified, he dropped his PDA without realizing it.

Voice Recorder Containing Experiment Data 0.20 kg One of the recordings is set on repeat. It’s labeled “Prof. Dvupalov, 2006.”

Voice Recorder Labeled with an Inventory Number 0.20 kg A voice recorder with an illegible inventory number containing an archival recording by Dr. Orlov.

Vova Cork's PDA 0.20 kg This PDA belonged to a Freedom member who carelessly ignored the presence of mutants in his haste to recover some stolen goods. Found at the Krug Antenna Complex.

Vovchyk Koldyba's PDA 0.20 kg A PDA belonging to a rookie who refused to tell bandits where his stash is. Sadly, it didn’t save his life.