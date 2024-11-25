Quick Links
Throughout your journey into The Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, you'll undoubtedly have to follow the admonition an old man in a cave once gave Link in The Legend of Zelda many years ago. Equip yourself. It's dangerous to go alone. Firearms are aplenty in the world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. You'll want to outfit yourself with the weapons best suited for the job. This is a first-person shooter featuring not only human enemies but powerful mutants, also. Firepower is essential.
There are many types of firearms in this shooter each requiring specific ammo and capable of being outfitted with various attachments. Weapon types range from pistols to sniper rifles and everything in between. We've collected a comprehensive compendium of all weapons, ammo types, and attachments you might find in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
Weapons
Below you will find a full listing of all the weapons you can find in-game.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Damage
|
Rate of Fire
|
Accuracy
|
Firing Mode(s)
|
AKM-74S
|
Assault Rifle
|
1.2
|
4.9
|
2.7
|
Single, Full Auto
|
AKM-74U
|
Assault Rifle
|
1
|
4.92
|
2.5
|
Single, Full Auto
|
AR416
|
Assault Rifle
|
0.85
|
4.97
|
3.6
|
Single, Full Auto
|
AR416 Monolith
|
Assault Rifle
|
0.8
|
4.97
|
3.6
|
Single, Full Auto
|
AS Lavina
|
Assault Rifle
|
1.1
|
4.92
|
3.65
|
Single, Full Auto
|
Clusterfuck
|
Assault Rifle
|
Combatant
|
Assault Rifle
|
1.2
|
4.9
|
2.6
|
Decider
|
Assault Rifle
|
Dnipro
|
Assault Rifle
|
1.2
|
4.91
|
3
|
Single, Full Auto
|
Drowned
|
Assault Rifle
|
Fora-221
|
Assault Rifle
|
0.9
|
4.98
|
3
|
Single, Full Auto
|
GP37
|
Assault Rifle
|
0.8
|
4.96
|
4.3
|
Single, Burst, Full Auto
|
Grom S-14
|
Assault Rifle
|
1
|
4.93
|
3.5
|
Single, Full Auto
|
Grom S-15
|
Assault Rifle
|
Kharod
|
Assault Rifle
|
1
|
4.93
|
4.2
|
Single, Full Auto
|
Mark I EMR
|
Assault Rifle
|
Partner
|
Assault Rifle
|
RPM-74
|
Assault Rifle
|
SOFMOD
|
Assault Rifle
|
Sotnyk
|
Assault Rifle
|
Special
|
Assault Rifle
|
Spitfire
|
Assault Rifle
|
SVU-MK S-3
|
Assault Rifle
|
Texan
|
Assault Rifle
|
Trophy
|
Assault Rifle
|
Unknown Stalker's AR416
|
Assault Rifle
|
1
|
4.97
|
3.9
|
Single, Full Auto
|
Valik Lummox's AKM-74S
|
Assault Rifle
|
Single, Full Auto
|
Cavalier
|
Bolt-Action Rifle
|
EM-1
|
Gauss Cannon
|
Gauss Gun
|
Gauss Cannon
|
F-1 Grenade
|
Grenade
|
RGD-5 Grenade
|
Grenade
|
RPG-7U
|
Launcher
|
0.5
|
3
|
3.45
|
Single
|
Beast
|
Machine Gun
|
Glutton
|
Machine Gun
|
APSB
|
Pistol
|
1.1
|
4.93
|
3.1
|
Single
|
Deadeye
|
Pistol
|
1.3
|
4.98
|
3.9
|
Single
|
Encourage
|
Pistol
|
Gambit
|
Pistol
|
1.2
|
4.95
|
3.9
|
Single
|
Labyrinth IV
|
Pistol
|
Model Competitor
|
Pistol
|
5
|
3.6
|
4.1
|
Single
|
PTM
|
Pistol
|
1.6
|
4.92
|
3.2
|
Single
|
PTM Monolith
|
Pistol
|
1.6
|
4.92
|
3.3
|
Single
|
Rhino
|
Pistol
|
5
|
3.6
|
4.1
|
Single
|
Skif's Pistol
|
Pistol
|
1.6
|
4.92
|
3.3
|
Single
|
UDP Compact
|
Pistol
|
1.3
|
4.96
|
3.9
|
Single
|
Boomstick
|
Shotgun
|
5
|
4.9
|
1.7
|
Single
|
M860 Cracker
|
Shotgun
|
5
|
3.1
|
1.9
|
Single
|
M860 Monolith
|
Shotgun
|
Single
|
Margach D12
|
Shotgun
|
Single
|
Predator
|
Shotgun
|
Ram-2
|
Shotgun
|
5
|
4.9
|
2.4
|
Single
|
Saiga D-12
|
Shotgun
|
5
|
4.9
|
2
|
Single
|
Sledgehammer
|
Shotgun
|
SPSA-14
|
Shotgun
|
5
|
4.9
|
1.8
|
Single
|
Toz-34
|
Shotgun
|
5
|
4.9
|
2.2
|
Single
|
Buket S-2
|
SMG
|
Single, Full Auto
|
Gangster
|
SMG
|
Integral-A
|
SMG
|
0.7
|
5
|
3.9
|
Single, Burst, Full Auto
|
M10 Gordon
|
SMG
|
0.4
|
5
|
2.1
|
Full Auto
|
Rat Killer
|
SMG
|
Riemann
|
SMG
|
0.6
|
4.99
|
5
|
Single, Burst, Full Auto
|
Shah's Mate
|
SMG
|
Spitter
|
SMG
|
Viper "Monolith"
|
SMG
|
Single, Burst, Full Auto
|
Viper-5
|
SMG
|
Single, Burst, Full Auto
|
Viper-5 Monolith
|
SMG
|
Single, Burst, Full Auto
|
Zubr-19
|
SMG
|
1.1
|
4.91
|
3.65
|
Single, Full Auto
|
Hunter
|
Sniper Rifle
|
Single
|
Lynx
|
Sniper Rifle
|
3.5
|
4.9
|
5
|
Single
|
M701 Super
|
Sniper Rifle
|
5
|
0.6
|
5
|
Single
|
Merc
|
Sniper Rifle
|
1.7
|
4.93
|
5
|
Single, Full Auto
|
SVDM-2
|
Sniper Rifle
|
3.5
|
4.9
|
5
|
Single
|
Veteran
|
Sniper Rifle
|
1.7
|
4.91
|
5
|
Single, Full Auto
|
VS Vintar
|
Sniper Rifle
|
1.7
|
4.9
|
5
|
Single, Full Auto
|
Whip
|
Sniper Rifle
Ammo
In order to reload your weaponry, you're going to need ammo that is compatible with your weapon. Below are all the ammo types available in-game. Use the listing to find the ammo type(s) that work with your preferred weapons.
|
Icon
|
Type
|
Weapon Compatibility
|
.308 AP
|
Armor-piercing
|
M701 Super
|
.308 Match
|
.308 W
|
Regular
|
M701 Super
|
.45 ACP AP
|
Armor-piercing
|
M10 Gordon, UDP Compact
|
.45 ACP FMJ
|
Regular
|
UDP Compact, M10 Gordon
|
.45 ACP HP
|
12X70MM Buckshot
|
Regular
|
Boomstick, T0Z-34, M860 Cracker, SPSA-14, Saiga D-12, Ram-2
|
12x76MM Expanding Dart
|
Expansive
|
Saiga D-12, Boomstick, Toz-34, Ram-2, SPSA-14, M860 Cracker
|
12X76MM Slug
|
Armor-Piercing
|
Boomstick, T0Z-34, M860 Cracker, SPSA-14, Saiga D-12, Ram-2
|
5.45X39MM MZHV-13
|
Expansive
|
Dnipro, AKM-74U, AKM-74S, Fora-221
|
5.45X39MM PP
|
Armor-piercing
|
Dnipro, AKM-74U, AKM-74S, Fora-221
|
5.45X39MM PS
|
Regular
|
AKM-74U, AKM-74S, Fora-221, Dnipro
|
5.56x45MM HP
|
Expansive
|
AR416, Kharod, GP37
|
5.56x45MM M885
|
Regular
|
AR416, Kharod, GP37
|
5.56X45MM M995
|
Armor-Piercing
|
AR416, GP37, Kharod
|
5.56x45MM MK 262
|
Flat
|
AR416, Kharod, GP37
|
5.65X45MM M885
|
Regular
|
AR416, GP37, Kharod
|
7.62x39MM BZ
|
Armor-piercing
|
RPM-74
|
7.62X39MM LAN
|
Expansive
|
RPM-74
|
7.62x39MM PS
|
Regular
|
RPM-74
|
7.62x54MM 7N1
|
Flat
|
SVDM-2
|
7.62x54MM B-32
|
Armor-piercing
|
SVDM-2
|
7.62X54MM LPS
|
Regular
|
SVDM-2, SVU-MK S-3
|
9X18MM PST
|
Regular
|
PTM, APSB, Buket S-2
|
9X18MM RG028
|
9X19MM +P
|
Armor-Piercing
|
Viper-5, Integral-A, Zubr-19
|
9X19MM FMJ
|
Regular
|
Viper-5, Integral-A, Zubr-19
|
9X39MM PA
|
Regular
|
Rhino, VS Vintar, Grom S-14, AS Lavina
|
9x39MM PPE
|
Expansive
|
AS Lavina, Grom S-14, VS Vintar, Rhino
|
9X39MM SP-5
|
Flat
|
Rhino, VS Vintar, Grom S-14, AS Lavina
|
9X39MM SP-6
|
Armor-Piercing
|
Rhino, VS Vintar, Grom S-14, AS Lavina
|
Gauss Cartridge
|
Gauss Gun
|
HEDP
|
Regular
|
Two-0-Three Underbarrel Grenade Launcher
|
PG-7V
|
Regular
|
RPG-7U
|
Vog-25
|
Regular
|
GP-25, Grom S-14
Weapon Attachments
Most weapons are capable of being outfitted with attachments ranging from scopes and silencers to extended magazines. Get your firearm in peak performance condition with any of the compatible attachments below.
|
Icon
|
Mag Size (if applicable)
|
Weapon Compatibility
|
ACOG 4X Scope
|
A 4X scope popular in NATO countries. Fits a Picatinny rail.
|
Assault Rifle Silencer
|
A sound suppression device tailored to fit NATO assault rifles. Essential for sabotage operations, particularly in the Zone.
|
Assault Rifle Suppressor
|
A suppressor for assault rifles used by the militaries of former Warsaw Pact countries. An indispensable tool for recon troops.
|
Collimator Sight
|
Designed for ease of aiming, this compact and modern collimator sight is meant to be mounted on the appropriate rail.
|
Coupled AKM-74 Magazines
|
30
|
Coupled magazines for 5.45x39 caliber weapons, compatible with the AKM-74 and AKM-74U.
|
Coupled Dnipro Magazines
|
30
|
A pretty solid coupling of 5.45х39 caliber magazines. Used in Dnipro assault rifle with bullpup configuration.
|
GP-25
|
Designed for AKM-47 and AKM-74 series assault rifles, this underbarrel grenade launcher offers a practical solution for accurately launching grenades over several hundred yards.
|
GP37 Drum Magazine
|
90
|
A large-capacity drum magazine that was initially developed for a light machine gun based on the GP37 design, but is also compatible with the assault rifle. It provides a truly impressive ammunition capacity.
|
Grom S-14 Drum Magazine
|
45
|
A large-capacity drum magazine for the Grom assault weapon system. It’s not the most user-friendly design, but it’s a bullpup machine gun, and that’s all that really matters.
|
High-Capacity AKM-74 Magazine
|
45
|
A high-capacity magazine originally intended for light machine guns, it is compatible with the AKM-74S and Dnipro rifles.
|
High-Capacity APSB Magazine
|
30
|
A high-capacity magazine for the special automatic suppressed pistol. With this bullet capacity, the APSB basically transforms into a compact machine gun.
|
High-Capacity AR416 System Magazine
|
50
|
A high-capacity 5.56x45mm caliber magazine for use with AR416 system rifles. More ammunition means a better chance of hitting the target.
|
High-Capacity AS Lavina Magazine
|
30
|
This high-capacity magazine transforms the AS Lavina into a full-fledged assault rifle. This magazine hasn’t gained widespread popularity among Zone veterans, primarily owing to the added weight of the special 9x39mm caliber ammunition.
|
High-Capacity Buket S-2 Magazine
|
30
|
A high-capacity magazine for the Soviet submachine gun. Designed to meet the demands of police SWAT teams during assault operations.
|
High-Capacity Fora-221 and Kharod Magazine
|
40
|
A high-capacity magazine compatible with Israeli rifles like the Kharod and Fora-221. Its unique design supports both 5.45 and 5.56 caliber cartridges, eliminating the need to swap magazines when changing the weapon’s caliber.
|
High-Capacity Gauss Magazine
|
20
|
The Product 62 project included the development of batteries with increased capacity, seeking to improve the battlefield autonomy of individual rifle operators.
|
High-Capacity GP37 Magazine
|
30
|
A high-capacity magazine compatible with the German GP37 assault rifle.
|
High-Capacity Grom S-14 Magazine
|
30
|
A high-capacity magazine compatible with the Grom assault weapon system.
|
High-Capacity Integral-A Magazine
|
30
|
A high-capacity magazine compatible with the Integral-A submachine gun. By minimizing reloading interruptions, it eliminates the main disadvantage of this futuristic weapon.
|
High-Capacity M10 Magazine
|
30
|
A high-capacity magazine compatible with the Integral-A submachine gun. By minimizing reloading interruptions, it eliminates the main disadvantage of this futuristic weapon.
|
High-Capacity Mark I Magazine
|
20
|
High-capacity magazine for the Mark I. Developed for the assault rifle modification, it is now compatible with this model as well, thanks to some crafty stalkers. Also fits other configurations.
|
High-Capacity PTM Magazine
|
12
|
An extended magazine for upgraded service pistols.
|
High-Capacity Saiga D-12 Magazine
|
12
|
A high-capacity magazine for the D-12 smoothbore shotgun. Perfect for facing a pack of Fleshes or a group of bandits when you’d rather not bother with frequent reloading.
|
High-Capacity SVU-MK S-3 Magazine
|
20
|
An expanded magazine with a higher round capacity, purpose-built for the SVU-MK S-3 automatic sniper rifle to complement its impressive rate of fire.
|
High-Capacity UDP Magazine
|
20
|
A high-capacity magazine compatible with the German UDP pistol. Originally designed for target shooting, it’s proven to be equally suitable for combat use in the Zone.
|
High-Capacity Viper-5 Magazine
|
40
|
A high-capacity magazine for the Viper-5 submachine gun. A valuable addition for deep recon missions.
|
High-Capacity VS Vintar Magazine
|
20
|
This high-capacity magazine doubles the ammunition capacity of the Vintar special rifle. Incidentally, the Lavina special assault rifle comes pre-equipped with this type of magazine.
|
High-Capacity Zubr-19 Magazine
|
64
|
An advanced helical magazine designed to further enhance the already substantial ammunition capacity of the Zubr-19 submachine gun. It has not been widely adopted.
|
Holemaker-L
|
Boost your weapon’s close-range killing power with this underbarrel shotgun, designed to be easily mounted on the GP37, M701, and Kharod.
|
Holographic Sight
|
A holographic sight designed to be mounted on a Picatinny rail, favored by the militaries of Western countries.
|
Large RP-74M Ammo Box
|
250
|
A large-capacity ammo box used with the RP-74M light machine gun. It’s primarily intended to be used from stationary firing positions, but there’s nothing stopping you from taking on a pseudogiant with it.
|
Open Collimator Sight
|
A collimator sight designed for Eastern Bloc firearms.
|
Paired Kharod Magazine
|
30
|
A coupled pair of magazines compatible with the Kharod assault rifle.
|
Paired Saiga D-12 Magazine
|
8
|
A coupled pair of magazines compatible with the AKM-74-based smoothbore shotgun. Streamlines the reloading process between the two magazines.
|
PAO 2X Scope
|
A versatile scope suitable for both close- and medium-range engagements.
|
Pistol Silencer
|
A sound suppressor designed for pistol caliber weapons commonly used in the West. It effectively conceals the shooter’s position while significantly reducing both sound and muzzle flash during firing.
|
Pistol Suppressor
|
A suppressor for small-caliber guns utilized by Eastern Bloc countries, originally developed for the SWAT teams of the old Soviet police force.
|
POS 8X Scope
|
A high-magnification Soviet scope designed to fit on a dovetail mount.
|
PSO 4X Scope
|
A 4x magnification scope of Soviet design, compatible with a dovetail mount.
|
RNBW 2X Scope
|
A specialized scope designed for assault operations in urban environments.
|
Saiga D-12 Drum Magazine
|
20
|
For a semi-automatic shotgun, nothing beats a high-capacity magazine — except maybe a drum magazine with even greater capacity! Perfect for annihilating anything that moves.
|
Sniper Rifle Silencer
|
Designed for NATO sniper rifles, this modern silencer efficiently disperses the sound of the shot and muzzle flash, enabling the shooter to remain undetected for an extended period of time.
|
Sniper Rifle Suppressor
|
Designed for sniper rifles originating from post-Soviet countries, this silencer excels at concealing the shooter’s position, especially during long-range engagements.
|
Storm Falcon 8X Scope
|
This high-magnification scope designed to be mounted on a Picatinny rail is effective for hunting both mutants and humans.
|
Tactical Pistol Silencer
|
A silencer for NATO .45 ACP caliber pistols, it provides remarkable noise reduction with the 11.43x23mm caliber heavy subsonic bullet.
|
Tank-Mounted RP-74M Ammo Box
|
300
|
An ammo box used with the tank-mounted TP-74, but equally suitable for the RP-74M light machine gun variant. Its ammunition capacity is simply mind-blowing.
|
Two-O-Three Underbarrel Grenade Launcher
|
Standardized in NATO countries, the Model 203 underbarrel grenade launcher is a product of mid-twentieth-century conflicts. Designed to be mounted on the AR416 and Kharod.