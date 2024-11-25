Quick Links

Throughout your journey into The Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, you'll undoubtedly have to follow the admonition an old man in a cave once gave Link in The Legend of Zelda many years ago. Equip yourself. It's dangerous to go alone. Firearms are aplenty in the world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. You'll want to outfit yourself with the weapons best suited for the job. This is a first-person shooter featuring not only human enemies but powerful mutants, also. Firepower is essential.

There are many types of firearms in this shooter each requiring specific ammo and capable of being outfitted with various attachments. Weapon types range from pistols to sniper rifles and everything in between. We've collected a comprehensive compendium of all weapons, ammo types, and attachments you might find in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Weapons

Stalker 2 - All Weapons

Below you will find a full listing of all the weapons you can find in-game.

Weapon

Rarity

Damage

Rate of Fire

Accuracy

Firing Mode(s)

AKM-74S

Assault Rifle

1.2

4.9

2.7

Single, Full Auto

AKM-74U

Assault Rifle

1

4.92

2.5

Single, Full Auto

AR416

Assault Rifle

0.85

4.97

3.6

Single, Full Auto

AR416 Monolith

Assault Rifle

0.8

4.97

3.6

Single, Full Auto

AS Lavina

Assault Rifle

1.1

4.92

3.65

Single, Full Auto

Clusterfuck

Assault Rifle

Combatant

Assault Rifle

1.2

4.9

2.6

Decider

Assault Rifle

Dnipro

Assault Rifle

1.2

4.91

3

Single, Full Auto

Drowned

Assault Rifle

Fora-221

Assault Rifle

0.9

4.98

3

Single, Full Auto

GP37

Assault Rifle

0.8

4.96

4.3

Single, Burst, Full Auto

Grom S-14

Assault Rifle

1

4.93

3.5

Single, Full Auto

Grom S-15

Assault Rifle

Kharod

Assault Rifle

1

4.93

4.2

Single, Full Auto

Mark I EMR

Assault Rifle

Partner

Assault Rifle

RPM-74

Assault Rifle

SOFMOD

Assault Rifle

Sotnyk

Assault Rifle

Special

Assault Rifle

Spitfire

Assault Rifle

SVU-MK S-3

Assault Rifle

Texan

Assault Rifle

Trophy

Assault Rifle

Unknown Stalker's AR416

Assault Rifle

1

4.97

3.9

Single, Full Auto

Valik Lummox's AKM-74S

Assault Rifle

Single, Full Auto

Cavalier

Bolt-Action Rifle

EM-1

Gauss Cannon

Gauss Gun

Gauss Cannon

F-1 Grenade

Grenade

RGD-5 Grenade

Grenade

RPG-7U

Launcher

0.5

3

3.45

Single

Beast

Machine Gun

Glutton

Machine Gun

APSB

Pistol

1.1

4.93

3.1

Single

Deadeye

Pistol

1.3

4.98

3.9

Single

Encourage

Pistol

Gambit

Pistol

1.2

4.95

3.9

Single

Labyrinth IV

Pistol

Model Competitor

Pistol

5

3.6

4.1

Single

PTM

Pistol

1.6

4.92

3.2

Single

PTM Monolith

Pistol

1.6

4.92

3.3

Single

Rhino

Pistol

5

3.6

4.1

Single

Skif's Pistol

Pistol

1.6

4.92

3.3

Single

UDP Compact

Pistol

1.3

4.96

3.9

Single

Boomstick

Shotgun

5

4.9

1.7

Single

M860 Cracker

Shotgun

5

3.1

1.9

Single

M860 Monolith

Shotgun

Single

Margach D12

Shotgun

Single

Predator

Shotgun

Ram-2

Shotgun

5

4.9

2.4

Single

Saiga D-12

Shotgun

5

4.9

2

Single

Sledgehammer

Shotgun

SPSA-14

Shotgun

5

4.9

1.8

Single

Toz-34

Shotgun

5

4.9

2.2

Single

Buket S-2

SMG

Single, Full Auto

Gangster

SMG

Integral-A

SMG

0.7

5

3.9

Single, Burst, Full Auto

M10 Gordon

SMG

0.4

5

2.1

Full Auto

Rat Killer

SMG

Riemann

SMG

0.6

4.99

5

Single, Burst, Full Auto

Shah's Mate

SMG

Spitter

SMG

Viper "Monolith"

SMG

Single, Burst, Full Auto

Viper-5

SMG

Single, Burst, Full Auto

Viper-5 Monolith

SMG

Single, Burst, Full Auto

Zubr-19

SMG

1.1

4.91

3.65

Single, Full Auto

Hunter

Sniper Rifle

Single

Lynx

Sniper Rifle

3.5

4.9

5

Single

M701 Super

Sniper Rifle

5

0.6

5

Single

Merc

Sniper Rifle

1.7

4.93

5

Single, Full Auto

SVDM-2

Sniper Rifle

3.5

4.9

5

Single

Veteran

Sniper Rifle

1.7

4.91

5

Single, Full Auto

VS Vintar

Sniper Rifle

1.7

4.9

5

Single, Full Auto

Whip

Sniper Rifle

Ammo

Stalker 2 - All Ammo

In order to reload your weaponry, you're going to need ammo that is compatible with your weapon. Below are all the ammo types available in-game. Use the listing to find the ammo type(s) that work with your preferred weapons.

Icon

Type

Weapon Compatibility

.308 AP

Armor-piercing

M701 Super

.308 Match

.308 W

Regular

M701 Super

.45 ACP AP

Armor-piercing

M10 Gordon, UDP Compact

.45 ACP FMJ

Regular

UDP Compact, M10 Gordon

.45 ACP HP

12X70MM Buckshot

Regular

Boomstick, T0Z-34, M860 Cracker, SPSA-14, Saiga D-12, Ram-2

12x76MM Expanding Dart

Expansive

Saiga D-12, Boomstick, Toz-34, Ram-2, SPSA-14, M860 Cracker

12X76MM Slug

Armor-Piercing

Boomstick, T0Z-34, M860 Cracker, SPSA-14, Saiga D-12, Ram-2

5.45X39MM MZHV-13

Expansive

Dnipro, AKM-74U, AKM-74S, Fora-221

5.45X39MM PP

Armor-piercing

Dnipro, AKM-74U, AKM-74S, Fora-221

5.45X39MM PS

Regular

AKM-74U, AKM-74S, Fora-221, Dnipro

5.56x45MM HP

Expansive

AR416, Kharod, GP37

5.56x45MM M885

Regular

AR416, Kharod, GP37

5.56X45MM M995

Armor-Piercing

AR416, GP37, Kharod

5.56x45MM MK 262

Flat

AR416, Kharod, GP37

5.65X45MM M885

Regular

AR416, GP37, Kharod

7.62x39MM BZ

Armor-piercing

RPM-74

7.62X39MM LAN

Expansive

RPM-74

7.62x39MM PS

Regular

RPM-74

7.62x54MM 7N1

Flat

SVDM-2

7.62x54MM B-32

Armor-piercing

SVDM-2

7.62X54MM LPS

Regular

SVDM-2, SVU-MK S-3

9X18MM PST

Regular

PTM, APSB, Buket S-2

9X18MM RG028

9X19MM +P

Armor-Piercing

Viper-5, Integral-A, Zubr-19

9X19MM FMJ

Regular

Viper-5, Integral-A, Zubr-19

9X39MM PA

Regular

Rhino, VS Vintar, Grom S-14, AS Lavina

9x39MM PPE

Expansive

AS Lavina, Grom S-14, VS Vintar, Rhino

9X39MM SP-5

Flat

Rhino, VS Vintar, Grom S-14, AS Lavina

9X39MM SP-6

Armor-Piercing

Rhino, VS Vintar, Grom S-14, AS Lavina

Gauss Cartridge

Gauss Gun

HEDP

Regular

Two-0-Three Underbarrel Grenade Launcher

PG-7V

Regular

RPG-7U

Vog-25

Regular

GP-25, Grom S-14

Weapon Attachments

Stalker 2 - All Weapon Attachments

Most weapons are capable of being outfitted with attachments ranging from scopes and silencers to extended magazines. Get your firearm in peak performance condition with any of the compatible attachments below.

Icon

Mag Size (if applicable)

Weapon Compatibility

ACOG 4X Scope

A 4X scope popular in NATO countries. Fits a Picatinny rail.

Assault Rifle Silencer

A sound suppression device tailored to fit NATO assault rifles. Essential for sabotage operations, particularly in the Zone.

Assault Rifle Suppressor

A suppressor for assault rifles used by the militaries of former Warsaw Pact countries. An indispensable tool for recon troops.

Collimator Sight

Designed for ease of aiming, this compact and modern collimator sight is meant to be mounted on the appropriate rail.

Coupled AKM-74 Magazines

30

Coupled magazines for 5.45x39 caliber weapons, compatible with the AKM-74 and AKM-74U.

Coupled Dnipro Magazines

30

A pretty solid coupling of 5.45х39 caliber magazines. Used in Dnipro assault rifle with bullpup configuration.

GP-25

Designed for AKM-47 and AKM-74 series assault rifles, this underbarrel grenade launcher offers a practical solution for accurately launching grenades over several hundred yards.

GP37 Drum Magazine

90

A large-capacity drum magazine that was initially developed for a light machine gun based on the GP37 design, but is also compatible with the assault rifle. It provides a truly impressive ammunition capacity.

Grom S-14 Drum Magazine

45

A large-capacity drum magazine for the Grom assault weapon system. It’s not the most user-friendly design, but it’s a bullpup machine gun, and that’s all that really matters.

High-Capacity AKM-74 Magazine

45

A high-capacity magazine originally intended for light machine guns, it is compatible with the AKM-74S and Dnipro rifles.

High-Capacity APSB Magazine

30

A high-capacity magazine for the special automatic suppressed pistol. With this bullet capacity, the APSB basically transforms into a compact machine gun.

High-Capacity AR416 System Magazine

50

A high-capacity 5.56x45mm caliber magazine for use with AR416 system rifles. More ammunition means a better chance of hitting the target.

High-Capacity AS Lavina Magazine

30

This high-capacity magazine transforms the AS Lavina into a full-fledged assault rifle. This magazine hasn’t gained widespread popularity among Zone veterans, primarily owing to the added weight of the special 9x39mm caliber ammunition.

High-Capacity Buket S-2 Magazine

30

A high-capacity magazine for the Soviet submachine gun. Designed to meet the demands of police SWAT teams during assault operations.

High-Capacity Fora-221 and Kharod Magazine

40

A high-capacity magazine compatible with Israeli rifles like the Kharod and Fora-221. Its unique design supports both 5.45 and 5.56 caliber cartridges, eliminating the need to swap magazines when changing the weapon’s caliber.

High-Capacity Gauss Magazine

20

The Product 62 project included the development of batteries with increased capacity, seeking to improve the battlefield autonomy of individual rifle operators.

High-Capacity GP37 Magazine

30

A high-capacity magazine compatible with the German GP37 assault rifle.

High-Capacity Grom S-14 Magazine

30

A high-capacity magazine compatible with the Grom assault weapon system.

High-Capacity Integral-A Magazine

30

A high-capacity magazine compatible with the Integral-A submachine gun. By minimizing reloading interruptions, it eliminates the main disadvantage of this futuristic weapon.

High-Capacity M10 Magazine

30

A high-capacity magazine compatible with the Integral-A submachine gun. By minimizing reloading interruptions, it eliminates the main disadvantage of this futuristic weapon.

High-Capacity Mark I Magazine

20

High-capacity magazine for the Mark I. Developed for the assault rifle modification, it is now compatible with this model as well, thanks to some crafty stalkers. Also fits other configurations.

High-Capacity PTM Magazine

12

An extended magazine for upgraded service pistols.

High-Capacity Saiga D-12 Magazine

12

A high-capacity magazine for the D-12 smoothbore shotgun. Perfect for facing a pack of Fleshes or a group of bandits when you’d rather not bother with frequent reloading.

High-Capacity SVU-MK S-3 Magazine

20

An expanded magazine with a higher round capacity, purpose-built for the SVU-MK S-3 automatic sniper rifle to complement its impressive rate of fire.

High-Capacity UDP Magazine

20

A high-capacity magazine compatible with the German UDP pistol. Originally designed for target shooting, it’s proven to be equally suitable for combat use in the Zone.

High-Capacity Viper-5 Magazine

40

A high-capacity magazine for the Viper-5 submachine gun. A valuable addition for deep recon missions.

High-Capacity VS Vintar Magazine

20

This high-capacity magazine doubles the ammunition capacity of the Vintar special rifle. Incidentally, the Lavina special assault rifle comes pre-equipped with this type of magazine.

High-Capacity Zubr-19 Magazine

64

An advanced helical magazine designed to further enhance the already substantial ammunition capacity of the Zubr-19 submachine gun. It has not been widely adopted.

Holemaker-L

Boost your weapon’s close-range killing power with this underbarrel shotgun, designed to be easily mounted on the GP37, M701, and Kharod.

Holographic Sight

A holographic sight designed to be mounted on a Picatinny rail, favored by the militaries of Western countries.

Large RP-74M Ammo Box

250

A large-capacity ammo box used with the RP-74M light machine gun. It’s primarily intended to be used from stationary firing positions, but there’s nothing stopping you from taking on a pseudogiant with it.

Open Collimator Sight

A collimator sight designed for Eastern Bloc firearms.

Paired Kharod Magazine

30

A coupled pair of magazines compatible with the Kharod assault rifle.

Paired Saiga D-12 Magazine

8

A coupled pair of magazines compatible with the AKM-74-based smoothbore shotgun. Streamlines the reloading process between the two magazines.

PAO 2X Scope

A versatile scope suitable for both close- and medium-range engagements.

Pistol Silencer

A sound suppressor designed for pistol caliber weapons commonly used in the West. It effectively conceals the shooter’s position while significantly reducing both sound and muzzle flash during firing.

Pistol Suppressor

A suppressor for small-caliber guns utilized by Eastern Bloc countries, originally developed for the SWAT teams of the old Soviet police force.

POS 8X Scope

A high-magnification Soviet scope designed to fit on a dovetail mount.

PSO 4X Scope

A 4x magnification scope of Soviet design, compatible with a dovetail mount.

RNBW 2X Scope

A specialized scope designed for assault operations in urban environments.

Saiga D-12 Drum Magazine

20

For a semi-automatic shotgun, nothing beats a high-capacity magazine — except maybe a drum magazine with even greater capacity! Perfect for annihilating anything that moves.

Sniper Rifle Silencer

Designed for NATO sniper rifles, this modern silencer efficiently disperses the sound of the shot and muzzle flash, enabling the shooter to remain undetected for an extended period of time.

Sniper Rifle Suppressor

Designed for sniper rifles originating from post-Soviet countries, this silencer excels at concealing the shooter’s position, especially during long-range engagements.

Storm Falcon 8X Scope

This high-magnification scope designed to be mounted on a Picatinny rail is effective for hunting both mutants and humans.

Tactical Pistol Silencer

A silencer for NATO .45 ACP caliber pistols, it provides remarkable noise reduction with the 11.43x23mm caliber heavy subsonic bullet.

Tank-Mounted RP-74M Ammo Box

300

An ammo box used with the tank-mounted TP-74, but equally suitable for the RP-74M light machine gun variant. Its ammunition capacity is simply mind-blowing.

Two-O-Three Underbarrel Grenade Launcher

Standardized in NATO countries, the Model 203 underbarrel grenade launcher is a product of mid-twentieth-century conflicts. Designed to be mounted on the AR416 and Kharod.