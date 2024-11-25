Throughout your journey into The Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, you'll undoubtedly have to follow the admonition an old man in a cave once gave Link in The Legend of Zelda many years ago. Equip yourself. It's dangerous to go alone. Firearms are aplenty in the world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. You'll want to outfit yourself with the weapons best suited for the job. This is a first-person shooter featuring not only human enemies but powerful mutants, also. Firepower is essential.

There are many types of firearms in this shooter each requiring specific ammo and capable of being outfitted with various attachments. Weapon types range from pistols to sniper rifles and everything in between. We've collected a comprehensive compendium of all weapons, ammo types, and attachments you might find in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Weapons

Below you will find a full listing of all the weapons you can find in-game.

Weapon Rarity Damage Rate of Fire Accuracy Firing Mode(s) AKM-74S Assault Rifle 1.2 4.9 2.7 Single, Full Auto AKM-74U Assault Rifle 1 4.92 2.5 Single, Full Auto AR416 Assault Rifle 0.85 4.97 3.6 Single, Full Auto AR416 Monolith Assault Rifle 0.8 4.97 3.6 Single, Full Auto AS Lavina Assault Rifle 1.1 4.92 3.65 Single, Full Auto Clusterfuck Assault Rifle Combatant Assault Rifle 1.2 4.9 2.6 Decider Assault Rifle Dnipro Assault Rifle 1.2 4.91 3 Single, Full Auto Drowned Assault Rifle Fora-221 Assault Rifle 0.9 4.98 3 Single, Full Auto GP37 Assault Rifle 0.8 4.96 4.3 Single, Burst, Full Auto Grom S-14 Assault Rifle 1 4.93 3.5 Single, Full Auto Grom S-15 Assault Rifle Kharod Assault Rifle 1 4.93 4.2 Single, Full Auto Mark I EMR Assault Rifle Partner Assault Rifle RPM-74 Assault Rifle SOFMOD Assault Rifle Sotnyk Assault Rifle Special Assault Rifle Spitfire Assault Rifle SVU-MK S-3 Assault Rifle Texan Assault Rifle Trophy Assault Rifle Unknown Stalker's AR416 Assault Rifle 1 4.97 3.9 Single, Full Auto Valik Lummox's AKM-74S Assault Rifle Single, Full Auto Cavalier Bolt-Action Rifle EM-1 Gauss Cannon Gauss Gun Gauss Cannon F-1 Grenade Grenade RGD-5 Grenade Grenade RPG-7U Launcher 0.5 3 3.45 Single Beast Machine Gun Glutton Machine Gun APSB Pistol 1.1 4.93 3.1 Single Deadeye Pistol 1.3 4.98 3.9 Single Encourage Pistol Gambit Pistol 1.2 4.95 3.9 Single Labyrinth IV Pistol Model Competitor Pistol 5 3.6 4.1 Single PTM Pistol 1.6 4.92 3.2 Single PTM Monolith Pistol 1.6 4.92 3.3 Single Rhino Pistol 5 3.6 4.1 Single Skif's Pistol Pistol 1.6 4.92 3.3 Single UDP Compact Pistol 1.3 4.96 3.9 Single Boomstick Shotgun 5 4.9 1.7 Single M860 Cracker Shotgun 5 3.1 1.9 Single M860 Monolith Shotgun Single Margach D12 Shotgun Single Predator Shotgun Ram-2 Shotgun 5 4.9 2.4 Single Saiga D-12 Shotgun 5 4.9 2 Single Sledgehammer Shotgun SPSA-14 Shotgun 5 4.9 1.8 Single Toz-34 Shotgun 5 4.9 2.2 Single Buket S-2 SMG Single, Full Auto Gangster SMG Integral-A SMG 0.7 5 3.9 Single, Burst, Full Auto M10 Gordon SMG 0.4 5 2.1 Full Auto Rat Killer SMG Riemann SMG 0.6 4.99 5 Single, Burst, Full Auto Shah's Mate SMG Spitter SMG Viper "Monolith" SMG Single, Burst, Full Auto Viper-5 SMG Single, Burst, Full Auto Viper-5 Monolith SMG Single, Burst, Full Auto Zubr-19 SMG 1.1 4.91 3.65 Single, Full Auto Hunter Sniper Rifle Single Lynx Sniper Rifle 3.5 4.9 5 Single M701 Super Sniper Rifle 5 0.6 5 Single Merc Sniper Rifle 1.7 4.93 5 Single, Full Auto SVDM-2 Sniper Rifle 3.5 4.9 5 Single Veteran Sniper Rifle 1.7 4.91 5 Single, Full Auto VS Vintar Sniper Rifle 1.7 4.9 5 Single, Full Auto Whip Sniper Rifle

Ammo

In order to reload your weaponry, you're going to need ammo that is compatible with your weapon. Below are all the ammo types available in-game. Use the listing to find the ammo type(s) that work with your preferred weapons.

Icon Type Weapon Compatibility .308 AP Armor-piercing M701 Super .308 Match .308 W Regular M701 Super .45 ACP AP Armor-piercing M10 Gordon, UDP Compact .45 ACP FMJ Regular UDP Compact, M10 Gordon .45 ACP HP 12X70MM Buckshot Regular Boomstick, T0Z-34, M860 Cracker, SPSA-14, Saiga D-12, Ram-2 12x76MM Expanding Dart Expansive Saiga D-12, Boomstick, Toz-34, Ram-2, SPSA-14, M860 Cracker 12X76MM Slug Armor-Piercing Boomstick, T0Z-34, M860 Cracker, SPSA-14, Saiga D-12, Ram-2 5.45X39MM MZHV-13 Expansive Dnipro, AKM-74U, AKM-74S, Fora-221 5.45X39MM PP Armor-piercing Dnipro, AKM-74U, AKM-74S, Fora-221 5.45X39MM PS Regular AKM-74U, AKM-74S, Fora-221, Dnipro 5.56x45MM HP Expansive AR416, Kharod, GP37 5.56x45MM M885 Regular AR416, Kharod, GP37 5.56X45MM M995 Armor-Piercing AR416, GP37, Kharod 5.56x45MM MK 262 Flat AR416, Kharod, GP37 5.65X45MM M885 Regular AR416, GP37, Kharod 7.62x39MM BZ Armor-piercing RPM-74 7.62X39MM LAN Expansive RPM-74 7.62x39MM PS Regular RPM-74 7.62x54MM 7N1 Flat SVDM-2 7.62x54MM B-32 Armor-piercing SVDM-2 7.62X54MM LPS Regular SVDM-2, SVU-MK S-3 9X18MM PST Regular PTM, APSB, Buket S-2 9X18MM RG028 9X19MM +P Armor-Piercing Viper-5, Integral-A, Zubr-19 9X19MM FMJ Regular Viper-5, Integral-A, Zubr-19 9X39MM PA Regular Rhino, VS Vintar, Grom S-14, AS Lavina 9x39MM PPE Expansive AS Lavina, Grom S-14, VS Vintar, Rhino 9X39MM SP-5 Flat Rhino, VS Vintar, Grom S-14, AS Lavina 9X39MM SP-6 Armor-Piercing Rhino, VS Vintar, Grom S-14, AS Lavina Gauss Cartridge Gauss Gun HEDP Regular Two-0-Three Underbarrel Grenade Launcher PG-7V Regular RPG-7U Vog-25 Regular GP-25, Grom S-14

Weapon Attachments

Most weapons are capable of being outfitted with attachments ranging from scopes and silencers to extended magazines. Get your firearm in peak performance condition with any of the compatible attachments below.