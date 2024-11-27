Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl database! We've been scouring The Zone for all the game's juiciest details ranging from quest items to weaponry and artifacts. We've also been hard at work writing guides to help you through your journey in The Zone.

Below you will find links to our item databases for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 as well as links to our growing library of guides and information pieces. This database and our guides are continually being updated and expanded. So, be sure to check back regularly for more on all things S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

Database

Guides

Basic Guides

Walkthroughs