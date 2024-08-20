Key Takeaways Get ready to reunite with Kyle Crane in Dying Light: The Beast, set in a new region with new powers and enemies.

After 13 years, Kyle breaks free and seeks revenge with unique abilities in Castor Woods, filled with dangers.

Enjoy 18 hours of gameplay, parkour, and 4-player co-op in this standalone sequel, available at no extra cost for DLC owners.

Techland today announced the next entry in the Dying Light franchise, Dying Light: The Beast.

The next entry in the Dying Light franchise is fast approaching, and it involves a familiar face. The described as a standalone title, Dying Light: The Beast is a sequel to Dying Light that brings back the original game's protagonist, Kyle Crane. Set in a new region with a new threat emerging, players will take control of Kyle Crane in this new Dying Light experience.

13 years later...

Dying Light: The Beast takes place 13 years after the events of Dying Light and stars Kyle Crane who, after enduring years of experiements, breaks free and discovers new powers enabled by the intertwining of his DNA with zombie DNA. Let loose in a world he no longer recognizes, Kyle will hunt down his captors in revenge, help save innocent lives, and face off against a mysterious new enemy. Techland confirmed that Roger Craig Smith returns to voice Kyle. Overall, Techland estimates that the game's campaign should last around 18 hours.

Dying Light: The Beast takes place in a completely new region called Castor Woods. A formerly bustling tourist destination, the locale is now filled with a growing population of zombies. Players will get to experience a location filled with natural beauty, quaint villages, and industrial complexes. The full suite of parkour abilities players loved in previous Dying Light games is back, allowing you to spring, run, and jump across the environment. You'll face off against enemy humans, zombies, and deadly horrors, including a mysterious that's turned the woods into its personal hunting ground.

Everything is better with friends

Like Dying Light and Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Dying Light: The Beast features 4-player co-op right out of the box. You'll be able to team up with up to 4 players with shared progression, or brave the deadly nights solo.

Interestingly, Techland revealed that Dying Light: The Beast was originally planned as story DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. However, as the project grew in scope, Techland opted to turn it into its own, standalone title. To show appreciation to those who waited for the DLC, all owners of Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition can get Dying Light: The Beast at no extra cost.

Dying Light: The Beast is planned for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One for $39.99. Techland intends on announcing the release date later this year.