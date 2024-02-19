Key Takeaways Stardock and Pistol Shrimp resolved Star Control rights without lawyers, with Stardock getting the name and Pistol Shrimp continuing

Rights management can make for some strange situations. Several years back Stardock Entertainment bought the rights to Star Control, or at least its name. How much of Star Control that covered was a job for the lawyers to figure out, but rather than go through the trial Stardock and Pistol Shrimp, which includes Star Controls creators Paul Reiche and Fred Ford on the team, talked it out instead. Stardock got the Star Control name while Pistol Shrimp can keep on going with The Ur-Quan Masters, and nobody had to keep paying for expensive lawyers. Stardock had published Star Control I & II on Steam back in 2017, well before the conflict between the two companies had been resolved, but now it's Pistol Shrimp's turn to release it.

A look back before venturing forth

As noted above, when Pistol Shrimp got the rights to Star Control it didn't come with the name, and at the time it was just referred to as The Ur-Quan Masters. You can actually see on its web site that the new game is still being tagged as Ur-Quan Masters II (at the time of this writing) but time passes and things change, and now what had been Star Control has a series name of Free Stars. The new name is getting its first outing with a free release of the 1992 classic Free Stars: The Ur-Quan Masters, and for those following along at home here's how its title has evolved-

Star Control II

Star Control II: The Ur-Quan Masters

The Ur-Quan Masters

Free Stars: The Ur-Quan Masters

It's been a journey, but not one that's over yet seeing as a sequel is in the works. Today, though, sees the release of an absolute classic free to anyone who wants to play. Star Control II/Free Stars: The Ur-Quan Masters is a massive space adventure through a galaxy of stars, most with their own planets and all of which are found within a different alien race's territory. Some are friendly, others potential allies, more than a couple are unquestionably and relentlessly hostile, and each has their own type of ship to face off against. As you explore the galaxy in search of the necessary resources to build the skeletal frame of a functional spaceship into the battle cruiser it can become, time is passing and different factions are taking action of their own. While the balance is very strongly weighted towards letting you do what you want on your own time, there's a plot to be addressed and it can't wait forever. Explore star systems, meet new races and learn how their ships fight, and when you need a break from the plot engage in two-player combat that easily gave Street Fighter II a run for its money back in the day. It's been over thirty years since Star Control II released and it's still an incredible game, and not one that's been outdone due to being unique in its genre.

Free Stars: The Ur-Quan Masters is available on Steam right now at a total cost of free. Go play!