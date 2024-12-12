Hoverboard riding is coming to you in the near future. While that statement might be true in the real world, this instance is about a highly-anticipated title for the Nintendo Switch. Star Overdrive rode its way onto the scene in a Nintendo Direct in August 2024, with many fans expressing their interest in the open-world action-adventure game. Today, Italian developer Caracol Games and publisher Dear Villagers announced the title will be available to play on April 10, 2025.

Back when the game was announced, the developers cited Nintendo’s very own The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as one of its biggest inspirations. With its open-world concept and puzzle solving, the title differentiates itself with its uncharted alien planet setting and physics-based hoverboarding. Over time, players will get to customize their hoverboard, as well as adjust its speed, handling and gravity to match their personal playstyle. The game offers vast landscapes to cruise upon, giving you ample space to perform gravity-defying tricks.

Defying Gravity and Expectations

Star Overdrive integrates physics-based gameplay within its movement and battles against enemies. What, you didn’t expect to be alone on this planet, right? It’s up to you to travel through four unique biomes, each overflowing with challenges and secrets to discover. When it comes to battles, expect the unexpected, as the range is from small-scale rivals to gigantic bosses. Every fight will be different, so hone your skills and strategy to tackle any enemy that comes your way.

Every challenge you face will bring you closer to revealing why you came to this deserted planet. Having been called here by a mysterious distress signal, it’s up to you to put the puzzle pieces together and learn about the protagonist’s past. The weight of the galaxy rests in your hands, which should be no problem for you given the absence of gravity.

About Caracal Games and Dear Villagers

Caracal Games has been crafting unique and engaging games based from their studio in Rome, Italy. The team of ten, some of which have AA and AAA backgrounds, have created titles such as Downward (2017), OkunoKA (2018) and Moon Escape (2021). They’ve also collaborated with major publishing with porting titles like Martha is Dead (2022) and Blanc (2023). Dear Villagers is a boutique publishing label based in Montpellier, France whose mission is to tell memorable stories through memorable games.

Star Overdrive makes its way to Nintendo Switch on April 10, 2025.