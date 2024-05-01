Star Trek Fleet Command is a strategy game where players build and customize their own fleet, recruit iconic Star Trek characters, and explore the expansive universe. Players command a Starbase on the frontier of space, embarking on adventures to new worlds and seeking out new civilizations. The game encourages forming alliances with a vast community of other players as you expand your Starbase with mines, refineries, and defenses. This setup allows players to reach new worlds, increase their influence, and engage in interstellar diplomacy or conflict, embodying the spirit of Star Trek's exploratory and strategic elements.

All Codes For Star Trek Fleet Command

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Star Trek Fleet Command. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/1

KIRK - Use this code for 4000 Ultra Recruit Tokens and 100 James T. Kirk shards.

ENT3 - Use this code for Artifact Shards. Requires Ops 38+.

NX-01 - Use this code for Exclusive rewards. Requires Ops 40+.

How to Redeem Codes in Star Trek Fleet Command

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Star Trek Fleet Command on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Click Claim on the upper right Click Redeem in the Gifts Menu Log into the Star Trek Fleet Command Website Enter the code Enjoy your rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.