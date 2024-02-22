Key Takeaways Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games are teaming up to bring back the classic Star Wars: Battlefront games with 64-player online multiplayer support for modern platforms.

The Classic Collection includes additional maps and heroes for both games, and can be pre-ordered for 20% off for current owners of either title.

Players can also enjoy an expanded Hero Assault mode, with iconic heroes and villains playable on all ground maps for the first time.

Back in 2004, Pandemic Studios, who would go on to create the Destroy All Humans! and Mercenaries franchises, released Star Wars: Battlefront, which brought players to the front lines of some of the most iconic battles in the original and prequel trilogies. The following year, a sequel was launched which introduced a narrative campaign, new game modes and the ability to play as noteworthy Jedi and Sith characters. Even after EA and DICE revived the series in 2015 with a pair of similarly named games, the original titles are often considered some of the best Star Wars games to date thanks to their chaotic combat encounters and faithfulness to the films that inspired them.

Both classic Star Wars: Battlefront games are returning to modern platforms

Now, Aspyr, who have previously brought back other retro Star Wars games such as Knights of the Old Republic and The Force Unleashed, have once again teamed up with Lucasfilm Games to unveil Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. Originally introduced as part of today’s Nintendo Direct, the Classic Collection will feature both of the Pandemic-developed Battlefront games with online multiplayer support for up to 64 players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. Steam Deck owners can also expect full support of the device when the game launches for all platforms on March 14.

The Classic Collection will bring back every mode from both games, including both of the campaigns and the beloved Galactic Conquest mode, which spans across multiple planets and battles as players fight for control of the galaxy at large. Once in combat, players can choose from a variety of classes such as Wookiee Warriors, droids and stormtroopers, or pilot ground and aerial vehicles like Speeder Bikes, AT-STs, TIE fighters and X-wings. Plus, all bonus content for both games will be packed in at launch, which includes the Jabba’s Palace map for the first game alongside four additional maps (Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel and Yavin 4: Arena) and two additional heroes (Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto) for the second game.

Veteran players may also recall the Hero Assault mode, which allowed participants to battle it out as iconic heroes and villains like Yoda and Darth Vader. For the Classic Collection, Hero Assault will be expanded to include all ground maps, making locations like the Death Star and Naboo playable in this mode for the first time. If you already own one or both of the Battlefront games on Xbox or PC, Aspyr will be offering a 20% discount during the pre-order period. For more on Star Wars: Battlefront, be sure to check out the new trailer here, or read our review on the latest entry in the series.