Key Takeaways Aspyr partners with Lucasfilm Games to revive Star Wars: Bounty Hunter with graphical updates and quality-of-life enhancements.

Players control Jango Fett, a notorious bounty hunter, in a story set between Episodes I and II, collecting bounties and navigating through criminal power struggles.

New features include updated textures, dynamic lighting, a flashlight tool, and a new Boba Fett skin upon first completion.

Aspyr has partnered with Lucasfilm Games to bring back a classic from the golden age of Star Wars games: Star Wars: Bounty Hunter. This new port will feature a variety of graphical updates as well as some new quality-of-life enhancements that should make living the bounty hunter life that much more exciting. It won’t matter what platform fans are playing on either, as the game will be launching for almost everything (PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch) on August 1 for $19.99.

For those who are either unfamiliar with Star Wars: Bounty Hunter or who just plain weren’t around for the original, the game puts fans in the armor of Jango Fett, one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy far, far away. Set between Episodes I and II, the game follows Jango as he works to collect a substantial bounty on one Komari Vosa, a dark Jedi. Along the way, he gets pulled into several different power struggles among the galaxy’s criminal elements, allowing him to seek and collect even more bounties while pursuing his main prize.

As Jango Fett, players have access to his full kit of bounty hunter gear. This includes his dual blasters, jetpack, flamethrower, whipcord, poison darts, backpack missile and scanner. They can use all of these tools to pursue their main mission objectives and also seek out minor bounties in each level as they see fit. JAngo himself is highly mobile with enough dexterity to manage very acrobatic dodges and maneuvers, so he should be more than a match for anyone players decide to take on, perhaps even a dark Jedi.

Enhancements and additions to this new port of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter include updated environmental textures, new dynamic lighting, and a new flashlight tool for the game’s darker places. Aspyr has also added a brand new Boba Fett skin, which is unlocked upon one’s first completion of the game. It's an unlock that was hinted at in the original, so it's kind of wild that it's finally been implemented here.