Key Takeaways Star Wars Hunters releases on June 4 for iOS, Android, and Switch as a free-to-play game.

Game features unique, eccentric characters in a multiplayer arena inspired by pro wrestling.

Pre-registration is available with special rewards; 13 playable characters, including a Jedi droid and a Rebel war hero.

The Star Wars Hunters release date isn't far, far, away as developer Zynga has announced that it launches on June 4. It will be launching on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch systems as a free-to-play title.

A New Star Wars Multiplayer Game Is Upon Us

Zynga is promising a game filled with personality as we play light-hearted characters fighting each other in a multiplayer arena with a new release date trailer. The interview on Star Wars' official website says that pro wrestling like the WWE influenced the game.

"They're larger-than-life personalities, similar to pro wrestling," said Zynga art director Dominic Estephane. "Using Grozz as an example, he's our super heavyweight and he's a showman, but in reality, he's a former Huttball pro."

Some of the characters include two Jawas in a trench coat and a droid who thinks he's a Jedi. It certainly sounds like a more eccentric Star Wars experience than usual. It reminds of the charm from Ratchet: Deadlocked, Gotham City Imposters, or Destruction All-Stars. Does anyone remember the Gladiators TV show?

So far, no familiar Star Wars characters like Luke Skywalker or Rey have emerged as playable. It seems to be completely original, which is honestly quite refreshing. The game's format revolves around a broadcast-like presentation with eccentric characters and visuals. It even has a jumbotron. "Each Hunter has their own music theme, which is really, really awesome," added Estephane.

Currently, we know of two Star Wars locations the battles will take place: Hoth and Endor.

Star Wars Hunters has a robot jedi.

You Can Pre-Register For Star Wars Hunters

If you have an iOS or Android device, you can now pre-register for the game on the App Store and Google Play Store. If you decide to jump in through this method, you'll get special rewards, including:

Raise Your Fist emote

Amber Hunter

Amber Rifle

Bubo's Blue Milk Avatar (Exclusive)

Ticket Invite Avatar (Exclusive)

Those who play the Nintendo Switch version will also get the Shift Veteran costume and Shift Blaster wrap. Thankfully for this, you'll only need to launch the game on Nintendo's platform to get this content.

Star Wars Hunters is a multiplayer experience by Zynga.

The Star Wars Characters We Can Play As

Currently, we know of 13 playable Star Wars Hunters characters, according to the official website. They are:

Diago, the Miraluka Sharpshooter

Charr, the Trandoshan Trapper

Sprocket, the Mon Calamari Prodigy

Sentinel, the Imperial Heavy Gunner

Skora, the Rodian Sawbones

Grozz, the Wookiee Juggernaught

Imara Vex, the Unrelenting Bounter Hunter

Zaina, the Rebel War Hero

Rieve, the Dark Side Assassin

J-3DI, the Jedi Droid

Utooni, the Jawa Scavengers

Slingshot, the Droideka Speedster

Aran Tal, the Mandolorian Vanguard

More characters will likely be revealed as Star Wars Hunters progresses. Lastly, the move to a Switch game might be surprising for some as Zynga's CEO Frank Gibeau has previously said he would stay clear from console gaming in 2016. Now he seems more on board. Hopefully, the game gets future ports on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.