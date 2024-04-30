Key Takeaways
- Star Wars Hunters releases on June 4 for iOS, Android, and Switch as a free-to-play game.
- Game features unique, eccentric characters in a multiplayer arena inspired by pro wrestling.
- Pre-registration is available with special rewards; 13 playable characters, including a Jedi droid and a Rebel war hero.
The Star Wars Hunters release date isn't far, far, away as developer Zynga has announced that it launches on June 4. It will be launching on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch systems as a free-to-play title.
A New Star Wars Multiplayer Game Is Upon Us
Zynga is promising a game filled with personality as we play light-hearted characters fighting each other in a multiplayer arena with a new release date trailer. The interview on Star Wars' official website says that pro wrestling like the WWE influenced the game.
"They're larger-than-life personalities, similar to pro wrestling," said Zynga art director Dominic Estephane. "Using Grozz as an example, he's our super heavyweight and he's a showman, but in reality, he's a former Huttball pro."
Some of the characters include two Jawas in a trench coat and a droid who thinks he's a Jedi. It certainly sounds like a more eccentric Star Wars experience than usual. It reminds of the charm from Ratchet: Deadlocked, Gotham City Imposters, or Destruction All-Stars. Does anyone remember the Gladiators TV show?
So far, no familiar Star Wars characters like Luke Skywalker or Rey have emerged as playable. It seems to be completely original, which is honestly quite refreshing. The game's format revolves around a broadcast-like presentation with eccentric characters and visuals. It even has a jumbotron. "Each Hunter has their own music theme, which is really, really awesome," added Estephane.
Currently, we know of two Star Wars locations the battles will take place: Hoth and Endor.
You Can Pre-Register For Star Wars Hunters
If you have an iOS or Android device, you can now pre-register for the game on the App Store and Google Play Store. If you decide to jump in through this method, you'll get special rewards, including:
- Raise Your Fist emote
- Amber Hunter
- Amber Rifle
- Bubo's Blue Milk Avatar (Exclusive)
- Ticket Invite Avatar (Exclusive)
Those who play the Nintendo Switch version will also get the Shift Veteran costume and Shift Blaster wrap. Thankfully for this, you'll only need to launch the game on Nintendo's platform to get this content.
The Star Wars Characters We Can Play As
Currently, we know of 13 playable Star Wars Hunters characters, according to the official website. They are:
- Diago, the Miraluka Sharpshooter
- Charr, the Trandoshan Trapper
- Sprocket, the Mon Calamari Prodigy
- Sentinel, the Imperial Heavy Gunner
- Skora, the Rodian Sawbones
- Grozz, the Wookiee Juggernaught
- Imara Vex, the Unrelenting Bounter Hunter
- Zaina, the Rebel War Hero
- Rieve, the Dark Side Assassin
- J-3DI, the Jedi Droid
- Utooni, the Jawa Scavengers
- Slingshot, the Droideka Speedster
- Aran Tal, the Mandolorian Vanguard
More characters will likely be revealed as Star Wars Hunters progresses. Lastly, the move to a Switch game might be surprising for some as Zynga's CEO Frank Gibeau has previously said he would stay clear from console gaming in 2016. Now he seems more on board. Hopefully, the game gets future ports on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.