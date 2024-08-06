Key Takeaways Star Wars Jedi: Survivor originally a next-gen exclusive, plagued by technical issues, now set for PS4 and Xbox One release on September 17.

Respawn Entertainment and EA today announced a launch date for the former current-gen exclusive title Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on last-gen consoles.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was originally conceived as a next-gen exclusive title that would take advantage of the advanced capabilities of the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. When the game finally launched in April 2023, it was clear Respawn bit off more than it could chew. Though the game reviewed well when looking at its story, design, and gameplay, but Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's presentation was heavily marred by technical issues. As such, it came as a surprise that EA announced they'd be porting the demanding game to PS4 and Xbox One, and now we have a date for those platforms.

A heavily optimized version

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hits PS4 and Xbox One on September 17. It'll cost you $49.99 and those that pre-order will get the Hermit Cosmetic pack that features an outfit, lightsaber, and blaster inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi's in the 2022 live action show of the same name. According to EA, the game will feature a wide array of optimizations to ensure that the game functions properly on the less powerful hardware.

Other than that, the core of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor remains the same. You play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi Knight attempting to survive the growing power of the Galactic Empire. Set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal must reunite with old friends and meet new allies if he is to survive the Empire and a mysterious new threat from a bygone era.

An interesting port for a game with many remaining technical issues

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's PS4 and Xbox One port is fascinating considering Respawn Entertainment has had difficulties smoothing out the issues on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. At launch, the game was rough on consoles, yet even worse on PC. While numerous patches have helped make the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions more playable, the PC version continues to be in rough shape. Perhaps that is why an update for the PC version is currently planned for release in the coming weeks. According to Respawn, this patch brings enhancements to the game's technical performance, controls, and more, all while adding quality-of-life improvements. What those improvements were not detailed. Given all this, it'll be fascinating to see what cutbacks were made to get this game running on PS4 and Xbox One.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches September 17 on PS4 and Xbox One. It is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.