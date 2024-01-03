Key Takeaways Star Wars Outlaws is an open-world game set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Players will control Kay Vess and their companion Nix, navigating challenges in the galaxy's crime syndicates.

The game offers an immersive experience with diverse planets, high-stakes choices, and thrilling space combat.

Star Wars fans around the galaxy are counting down the days until the release of the highly anticipated open-world game, Star Wars Outlaws. Developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft, this groundbreaking title is set to release late in 2024, promising an immersive experience that takes players on a journey through the Star Wars universe like never before.

The Setting

Star Wars Outlaws is set in a pivotal time frame, situated between the iconic events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. This period provides an enticing backdrop for the game, allowing players to delve into a galaxy in turmoil, with the Empire tightening its grip and the Rebellion gaining momentum.

The Protagonist and Companion

Players will step into the shoes of Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the opportunity to start anew. Accompanying Kay on this daring adventure is Nix, a loyal companion who adds depth and strategy to the gameplay. The dynamic between these two characters is set to be a driving force behind the narrative, as players navigate the challenges of the galaxy's crime syndicates.

Exploration of Distinct Planets

Star Wars Outlaws promises a vast and diverse open-world experience, allowing players to explore both iconic and new planets across the galaxy. From bustling cities to cantinas, and sprawling outdoor landscapes, each planet presents unique challenges and rewards for those willing to take the risk. The game invites players to immerse themselves in the rich Star Wars lore while forging their own path through the galaxy.

High-Stakes Lifestyle of an Outlaw

Live the high-stakes lifestyle of an outlaw as you make crucial choices that influence your ever-changing reputation. Engage in intense combat with your blaster, utilize stealth and gadgets, or strategically distract foes with Nix by your side. The freedom to choose your approach adds an exciting layer to the gameplay, ensuring that each player's experience is unique.

High-Risk, High-Reward Missions

Star Wars Outlaws places players at the heart of the galaxy's crime syndicates, offering high-risk, high-reward missions. Steal valuable goods, infiltrate secret locations, and outwit enemies as you climb the ranks to become one of the galaxy's most wanted. Every decision you make will shape the narrative and determine your standing in the criminal underworld.

Piloting The Trailblazer

Take control of your ship, The Trailblazer, as you engage in thrilling dogfights with the Empire and other foes. Navigate through space, chasing, evading, and attacking to gain the upper hand. The addition of space combat adds an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay, ensuring that players are fully immersed in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars Outlaws is shaping up to be a revolutionary addition to the Star Wars gaming franchise, offering fans a chance to experience the galaxy like never before. With its expansive open-world, compelling narrative, and the freedom to shape your own destiny, this game is set to become a must-play for Star Wars enthusiasts and gamers alike. As the countdown to 2024 continues, anticipation is building for the release of Star Wars Outlaws, where players will embark on a thrilling journey through the criminal underworld of a galaxy far, far away.

If you are interested in keeping up with news about this game, you can follow the game’s official Twitter here!