The planet of Kijimi is limited to the player of Star Wars Outlaws. You are stuck in the main city, which is frozen to the core with corruption, and as you can expect, factions running the show. For Star Wars Outlaws, it’s primarily the Ashiga Clan, native to the world, and Crimson Dawn. Both have sections of the map dedicated to their syndicate activity, be it criminal or the law of the land.

As you can expect from any of the controlled areas of the map, there are specific sections that house great rewards, and for the Ashiga Hive, this is one of the few times you’ll be able to raid their vaults, as they have little presence outside the solar system.

Mehdo’s Vault Keycard

The first vault key can be found almost immediately upon landing on the planet. When Kay exits the landing zone, continue a little further across the bridge and take a right. There will be a large sealed blue door. If you use your Nix sense, you will see that the door has a means of opening it by sending our little companion up to the button to the right. Pick up some of the materials and take the first keycard off the trunk in the back.

Zyssyk’s Vault Keycard

The second vault key can be found across from the city. Next to the Kijimi City and Roadway Gates, there will be yet another locked blue door. And once again, Nix needs to come to the rescue. Look up and to the left when facing the door to see a little ledge conveniently sticking out of the side of the building. Send Nix up there to retrieve the Research Station 57 Lobby Keycard to unlock the door. Behind it will be Zyssyk’s vault key.

Krisky’s Vault Keycard

Last but not least is Krisky’s vault key. Here, you'll need to sneak your way into the Ashiga’s base down in the south. There will be a couple of guards patrolling the area, along with the structure that houses the vault. Instead of going into the house, go up a set of stairs to the east of it to find, you guessed it, another blue door. Open it up to reveal some materials and the final vault keycard.

The Vault

The vault itself is located deep within the Ashiga Clan’s base in the south, down Queen’s Road. You will need to come in here to steal some data for the main story, specifically in the guarded house. In the basement is where you'll find the vault. After collecting the three keys, you'll be able to raid the Ashiga Clan vault and obtain great rewards:

5,000 Credits

Orichalc Ring +1

Aurodium Ring +2

Dai Bendu Tea Leaf Bottle +2

Chalcopyrite +3

Actuating Module +4

Heuristic Processor +4

Henku Wool +4

Coarseweave +3

Spice Runner Files (Syndicate Data)

Unique Rewards:

Kijimi Explorer Finish (Trailblazer Paint Job)

Kijimi Explorer Paint Job (Speeder Paint Job)