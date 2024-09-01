As mentioned in our review, one of the notable highlights in Star Wars Outlaws is Kessel Sabacc, a fun and addictive card game that can be found throughout all the various planets you visit. But if you want to face the best of the best in Kessel Sabacc, you need to tackle the "High-Stakes Showdown" quest. It first appears after completing the "False Flag" story mission, and then the "Shadows of Deceit" mission that appears after, which introduces you to Kessel Sabacc proper. From there, you now have a challenge: seek out all the high rollers on every one of the game's major planets, and defeat them at Kessel Sabacc. It's a long journey that covers two Expert Quests as well, so let's get right to it...

Well, one more thing before beginning: While the initial showdown in Toshara officially kicks off the quest, with a message afterwards stating that the high rollers will now invite you to their parlors (typically after that planet's story missions), it is indeed possible to tackle all four High Rollers in whatever order you choose even before taking down the one on Toshara, as long as you find the right intel. As that was this writer's way of initially unlocking the ones on Kijimi and Akiva, we shall include the intel for them. Good? Good.

Toshara's High Roller

The quest officially kicks off by directing you to Kaslo's Betting Parlor in Mirogana, located near the Landing Zone. First, ignore the guy on the way there who offers to tell you its location for fifty credits, since it's a scam, as he just points you to the door ahead. So skip him, head up to the door and interact with it, only to learn that they won't let you in. So now you have to find another way in, and let's take a look at our map...

Close

Yeah, notice what appears to be an alley that seemingly heads right behind Kaslo's? Let's head there. Exiting out of the alley from the door to Kaslo's, take a left and go down the stairs, then on your left, you should see a diner with an open door beyond it that leads outside.

Head out there, and then it's just a walk across some ledges and a single grappling hook jump, and boom, you're at the back door to Kaslo's. Enter, and you'll have the opportunity to take on Toshara's high roller, Bosnok (AKA the head in a jar that was rescued in an earlier mission). Take him down, but be wary of cheating with Nix, given his unique setup.

While you're here, don't miss out on one of the Jet's Journal collectibles, with an entry on Makal's Gambling Parlor, which is lying on a table just outside the back door. There are thirty-six of these in total to find, so that's one step further for those looking to discover the whole set.

Kijimi's High Roller

Close

Finding the high roller in Kijimi City is actually a bit easier, as it's an entirely intel-based mission, meaning all you have to do is sniff out the right people and talk to them. In an area located in between the Crimson Dawn District and the Domak Refectory, you'll overhear two people talking about Sabacc. Interact with them, and they'll tip you off to a secret Sabacc parlor located in the Domak Refectory proper.

Close

Head into the Domak Refectory proper (you can't miss the glowing red entrance), and you should see the entrance to the secret parlor to the left of the bar. Unfortunately, trying to get in reveals that you need an access card. Talk to the bartender, and they'll provide intel leading to a broke Sabacc player, likely willing to sell his access card.

You'll find this player near the Kijimi Spaceport, and once you give him the credits he needs, he'll gladly hand you the access card. Head back to the Domak Refectory, and now you can enter the secret parlor, where you can face off against Mehdo. He's one of the trickier opponents, as he has the Cook the Books and Prime Sabacc Shift Tokens that can change the winning hand at any point, so be prepared.

Akiva's High Roller

And now we get into the trickier ones, if only because, as mentioned prior, they require you to complete Expert Quests. You begin the search for the high roller in Myrra, by talking to the bartender in the Alcazar. It's impossible to miss, especially since you have to head here anyway in order to meet Surat Nuat as part of the story missions here.

Close

The bartender will direct you to an expert Sabacc player in a parlor in Satrap's Promenade, where you'll have to get in either by bribing or bluffing the bouncer. Head inside, and you'll find out that the high roller is none other than Lando Calrissian. Unfortunately, he's not in a gambling mood at the moment, as he lost a special chip in a previous Sabacc match, and he needs you to win it back.

To do so requires heading back to Kijimi, to a Sabacc parlor in the Crimson Dawn district. If you have a good reputation with Crimson Dawn, you can just walk right in. If not, you're going to need a bit more stealth in order to get to the entrance. Head inside, win the game, and take Lando's chip back.

Now you have to fly back to Akiva via the Trailblazer, and upon arrival, you're in for a surprise when some TIE Fighters show up. Take them out, then land on the planet, where Lando reveals that he wants to meet in a different location out in Akiva's jungles, which will be marked on your map. Head out there, and he'll reveal exactly why those TIE Fighters were out for you: Turns out the chip is actually a way to smuggle data for the Rebel Alliance.

It's at this point that a few waves of Stormtroopers show up, which you'll dispose of with some assistance from Lando. Once finished, you'll officially unlock Lando as an Expert, complete with the paths to their unlockable abilities, starting with the Double Draw being immediately unlocked. It's a new way to cheat at Kessel Sabacc, allowing you to secretly draw two cards as long as you pull off the QTE.

However, you still haven't unlocked the right to challenge Lando. No, first you need to successfully use his signature Double Draw skill in a Kessel Sabacc game and win. Now that he's impressed, you can head back to his parlor and take him in a match. Keep in mind that you're facing off against a master cheat now as well...

If you can win the Kessel Sabacc match with Lando and successfully use at least one cheat during said match, be it Nix, Double Draw, or the Magnetic Dice if unlocked, you'll earn the "No such thing as luck" achievement/trophy. Don't worry if you don't get it at first, as you'll have the opportunity to challenge him again afterward.

Tatooine's High Roller

Our last high roller is a bit different, as while you can easily find the Sabacc parlor in Wayfair after initially visiting it, the bouncer won't let you in, and there's seemingly no intel that hints about how to get in. No, instead, you need to first complete the Gunslinger Expert quest. You'll get the first intel about that shortly after landing on Tatooine, leading you towards it.