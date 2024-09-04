The world of Tatoonie is massive in Star Wars Outlaws, so it’s surprising that there’s only a singular vault available, but it’s understandable that it’s owned by the Hutt Syndicate. Similar to Akiva and Toshara, you'll have to make your way across the land in order to find the three keys to said vault.

Unlike most of the keycards throughout the galaxy, all three of these are stashed away in restricted Hutt areas, meaning you will need to sneak around in order to obtain these. Thankfully, most of them are easy to find if you know where to look.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dokk’s Vault Keycard

Close

The first keycard that can be obtained is almost directly west of where you land on Tatoonie. It’s in the heart of the Hutt Cartel’s first controlled zone, on the main base right on the edge of the cliff. This is a heavily-guarded base, so even if your reputation with the Hutts is in the positive, you'll need to sneak your way through the base. There are multiple entrances you can enter, with one going through the caves, going through the front door or up an elevator. The room you need to access is directly across from the elevator, which requires you to data spike the lock. After you get there, you will obtain the keycard on the little triangle table to the left.

Garfalaquox’s Vault Keycard

Close

This one can be tricky because it more or less requires a bit of a scuffle with the Hutts. Where you picked up Dokk’s Vault Keycard, head down the path leading to the west between the cliffs, and you’ll come across another Hutt hideout, but a much smaller one. This one is heavily guarded with no back entrance to be found. You'll either have to deal with the Hutts or run past them and loot the place as fast as possible. From the entrance, head to the back of the bigger room (don’t head left) and you'll find the keycard on a bench.

Bib’s Vault Keycard

Close

For the final keycard, head directly northwest of the main city. There will be a small set of buildings with one that’s strangely guarded by a familiar face. As you can imagine, this house is where our keycard is located. You can talk to the individual, but if you move to the side of the building there's a door you can spike and enter seemingly unnoticed. Upon entering, head to the right, and you’ll find the keycard on the bench.

The Vault

Close

Head back to the main city in Tatoonie and head into the Hutt controlled zone. The vault is tricky to get into, especially if you’ve already completed the Gunrunner sidequest. If you do this during the sidequest, it would appear there are fewer patrols posted, making it far easier to slip in. Regardless, when entering the zone, you can either take the side path with some tall grass and more patrols, or the ventilation inside the house itself. If you take the vent, there will be one guard in the next room along with a camera. Simply distract him with Nix and run past. Down the stairs will be a Gamorrea and a patrol that moves in a single line. Take them both out and go back to where you entered the basement. Send Nix into the barred room to hold down the door lever to get in. After that, the vault is free:

5,060 Credits

Orichalc Ring +1

Antique Bracelet +1

Helicyclic Gears +4

4XB Calculation Unit +4

Bantha Wool +4

Unique Rewards:

Boonta Brawler Finish (Trailblazer Paint Job)

Extra Refund (Sabacc Collectible)