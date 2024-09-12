Star Wars Outlaws doesn't have the most exciting batch of side quests, but one notable major side quest stands out: "Jet Kordo's Legacy." After interacting with a holotracker aboard the Trailblazer, Kay will learn about hidden vaults stashed across the galaxy by the ship previous owner, Jet Kordo. In order to get into these vaults, Kay will have to find a series of holodiscs and explore each area to find markers that lead them to each vault.

Each part of the quest follows a similar formula: Find a holodisc, use it to try and locate a marker at a certain location on the current map, activate the marker to isolate a frequency, then follow a series of beeps from the holotracker in a "hot and cold" fashion to guide you to the vault, guided along the way by other signals such as a series of poles. Along the way, you'll gather rewards such as the full Scoundrel Gear set (which unlocks the secret "It's mine now" achievement/trophy for finding it all) and an intriguing eight-part journal series that crosses off nearly a quarter of all the "Jet's Journal" collectibles. So what say we pop in the first holodisc and get going?

Toshara's Vault

Close

The first marker in Toshara showcases a sort of cylindrical station located by a giant rock structure. That would be the Typhon's Rock landmark, located in The Lost Steppe. So head to the location on the map, look for the rock with the emblem on it, and isolate the frequency. Now to track it, which involves you finding a nearby station to rappel down from, and then following the holotracker's cues. The cues will lead you over the cliffs and through some caves, before you can find a spot to insert the holodisc, as seen in the picture. A ladder will then pop down nearby.

Climb it, head into the vault, and grab everything you can, opening the chest at the end to grab the Scoundrel Belt, along with the info that Jet's other vaults are located on other planets. Conveniently, the same planets Kay is visiting all throughout her adventure!

At this point, you can tackle the next five vaults on the other three planets in whichever order you choose. For this guide, though, we'll go in order of the game's suggested difficulty.

Kijimi's Vault