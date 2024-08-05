Key Takeaways Star Wars Outlaws post-launch support includes two new story packs for Season Pass owners.

Get exclusive content with Season Pass like skins for Kay and Nix, along with unique missions.

Future expansions will feature fan-favorite characters like Lando Calrissian and Hondo Ohnaka.

Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft today dropped their plans for Star Wars Outlaws' post launch support.

Star Wars Outlaws' official launch on August 30 is just the beginning of Ubisoft's plans for the game. Like other recent Ubisoft titles, those that own the Season Pass or want to purchase the DLC standalone will be treated to two new story packs. As for free content updates, Ubisoft has not revealed their plans on that front.

At launch, Season Pass owners can obtain the Kessel Runner pack, which features skins for Kay and Nix. You'll also be able to play the Season Pass exclusive mission 'Jabba's Gambit.' In it, ND-5 owes the Hutt Cartel a debt and Jabba is ready to collect it. Do note that you do not need the Season Pass to meet with Jabba in the base game. Jabba and the Hutt Cartel are integral parts of Star Wars Outlaws' main story and side content and players will interact with him throughout the game's playtime. Owning the Season Pass merely unlocks an additional mission.

Two expansions featuring fan-favorite characters

Kay Vess' story continues with two additional story packs included as part of the Season Pass. Both can also be purchased standalone. While we don't know a lot of details about either story pack, we do know that Kay will bump into some fan-favorite characters.

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card is the first story expansion coming Fall 2024 and sees Kay crossing paths with Lando Calrissian. In the expansion, Kay is tasked with infiltrating a high-stakes Sabaac tournament where she discovers a deadlier game being played. Coming with Wild Card is the Hunter's Legacy Bundle and Cartel Ronin Bundle, each featuring skins for Kay, Nix, her Speeder, and her ship, the Trailblazer. You, unfortunately, will need the Season Pass to get these cosmetic bundles.

Meanwhile, Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirates Fortune arrives Spring 2025 and has Kay run into the infamous Hondo Ohnaka. A fan-favorite from The Clone Wars and Rebels, the veteran pirate seeks to settle old scores with a gang of other pirates with Kay getting roped into the shennanigans.

Related Meet the Criminal Syndicates of Star Wars Outlaws Meet the criminal syndicates you'll come across during your journey across the galaxy in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws launches August 30 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Season Pass comes included in the $109.99 Gold Edition and the $129.99 Ultimate Edition. No word yet on how much the Season Pass will be standalone, or how much each Story Pack will cost standalone.