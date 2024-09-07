It’s the wild west on Tatoonie, but as soon as you land, you’re greeted by a respectable sheriff. Unfortunately, you’re also met with bandits, but at least you now know what the planet holds for you. Hunt down the fabled Gunslinger to learn a thing or two about using your blaster.

Star Wars Outlaws has a decently-sized main story, but its side quests are what matter the most as they will unlock Kay Vess’ hidden potential. While some will simply increase or decrease your alliances with the various syndicates, there are others that will help your cause by unlocking abilities that can significantly vary up gameplay.

Expert Intel: The Gunslinger

Cantina Rumors

Upon arriving at the major city of Mos Eisley, you'll be given a new piece of intel that will have you hunting down a gunslinger, someone who lets their blaster do all the talking. It’s in your best interest to find them to improve your own capabilities. Head to the Cantina all the way to the east and talk to the bartender.

Old Timer

Immediately after, head to the back of the bar to talk to a somewhat shady individual, but he has a little more information on the person you’re interested in.

An Old Gunslinger

This will send you to a Hutt controlled location to gather some more information on the old gunslinger. This is just southwest of Mos Eisley, and directly west of where you initially landed on Tatoonie. If you’re in good relations with the Hutt, you still will need to spike your way into a house and take out a guard, but it’s much easier than having them immediately attack you upon getting to the location. Check out the datapad to find out more information on the gunslinger.

Sheriff Quint’s Past

As you might have guessed, the Gunslinger is none other than Quint, the sheriff you met upon landing on Tatoonie. Head over to the settlement and her little jail to initiate her quest.

The Gunslinger Quest

The first task Quint has for her is to show her your shooting abilities. That’s right, you have to quickly shoot the bottles she has lined up. No matter how hard you try, you cannot shoot better than Sheriff Quint here, as she handily shows Kay up.

Close

Unfortunately, you are rudely disturbed by Hutt bandits looking to take back what they believe is theirs. Head back into town and get ready for a firefight. Take on a couple of waves of Hutt enforcers, along with a couple of their little pets until their boss comes out to play.

Close

Urda Tarr challenges you and so now it’s time to show what Kay learned from her training. Unleash a fury of blasts with your Adrenaline mode and kill all enemies in front of you. That's all you have to do to complete the relatively-short mission to obtain Sheriff Quint as your Expert.

