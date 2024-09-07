You can’t have a Star Wars game without some iconic characters making an appearance. While there’s a couple of secret ones, one not-so-secret appearance is the sly Lando Calrissian, who absolutely loves gambling. Better yet, you're able to recruit him as an Expert, who is able to not only improve your Sabacc game, but also your hip-fire abilities.

Star Wars Outlaws has a decently-sized main story, but its side quests are what matter the most as they will unlock Kay Vess’ hidden potential. While some will simply increase or decrease your alliances with the various syndicates, there are others that will help your cause by unlocking abilities that can significantly vary up gameplay.

Expert Intel: The High Roller

Taking your shot

After a long journey to Akiva, the first thing that needs to be done is get a drink. Kick back and let your woes disappear. Head into The Alcazar bar and talk to the bartender to progress the story. Go down and talk to Surat to learn about Gedeek’s location. Return upstairs and you can interact with a spot inside The Alcazar to overhear patrons talking about a private parlor nearby.

Private Parlor

Head outside and hang right until you reach a street with a bar. Head on inside, go to the back and head down the stairs to talk to the bouncer. You can try to persuade him, but he’ll let you in regardless, because of how annoying you become. Inside you will find a private Sabacc game and our very own Lando Calrissian. And of course he wants something.

The High Roller Quest

It would seem Lando lost an important item: his lucky Sabacc token. Unfortunately for you, he lost it in a game across the galaxy. Head onto your spaceship and fly all the way to Kijimi (provided you’ve already been there).

The individual you’re looking for is located inside a Crimson Dawn hideout. If you’re on good terms with them, you can easily come and go, but if you’re not, you’re able to grapple onto a ledge just outside the base. Head upward and into the parlor, and you’ll find three individuals playing a game of Sabacc and gossiping.

Your goal is now to defeat these three in a game of Sabacc. We found this to be one of the easier Sabacc games we played, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to take them down. Now that you’ve obtained Lando’s lucky token, head back to Akiva.

You may notice that you’re actually supposed to go into orbit of Akiva instead of landing in Myrra. This is because you will be greeted by an imperial inspection that you need to avoid. It would seem Lando is keeping some things from us with this token. Simply avoid the TIE fighters and head back to Akiva.

Landing at the Sashin settlement, head south to meet with Lando at a discreet location. Getting there, you notice something is awry. Rebels are engaging imperial soldiers and they want you to help. Pick up your blaster and get shooting as you need to take down a couple of waves of imperials before they stop coming.

After that, you will get to meet with Lando and deliver his lucky Sabacc token. With the mission complete, you will gain Lando as an Expert, unlocking various abilities both on and off the battlefield.

