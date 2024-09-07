The Mechanic is someone who is able to not only fix Kay’s speeder, but allows her to increase her fighting capabilities. Finding her isn’t too hard, but you will need to know exactly where to look and what intel needs to be explored.

Star Wars Outlaws has a decently-sized main story, but its side quests are what matter the most as they will unlock Kay Vess’ hidden potential. While some will simply increase or decrease your alliances with the various syndicates, there are others that will help your cause by unlocking abilities that can significantly vary up gameplay.

Intel: The Speeder Mechanic

In order to start the chain of events to get The Mechanic on your side, after doing a job for Danka, New Tricks, that lands you in Jaunta’s Hope, you'll automatically be given the intel called Speeder Mechanic. It’s virtually impossible to miss this piece of intel, but just know you just need to get a little into the main story, basically the first quest outside the main city on Toshara, in order to unlock it.

Boosting the speeder

As soon as you obtain the intel at the Daruda Diner, head over to the counter and speak to the bartender. Here's the first step in a not-so-long adventure to not only get your speeder upgraded, but unlock the Mechanic Expert abilities. The Bartender will point you to a small town not too far away from your current position.

Selo’s People

Take your speeder and head all the way to the north. The small settlement of Kadua is a little west of the main city and north of Pyke territory. You'll need to search the area until you find two individuals, one a little unruly and one that’s more than open to talking. While the Technician is seeing some torn up wreckage, the Merchant happily reveals where Selo is located.

This next step sends Kay back west, but this time up a mountain. You can take the path nearest you if you’re in good with the Pykes, otherwise head along the river and there should be a small path up the mountain. You will then come across a small little house you can quickly identify with the smoke billowing out of the fire pit. Go talk to Selo on the bench to start the main quest.

The Mechanic Quest

Selo will send you all the way to the western part of the map to break into a wind facility. Upon getting there, you'll need to disable the turbine in order to enter the not-so well-guarded imperial facility. Take the speeder down through the tunnel and cave until you’re unable to move any further due to another fan.

Hop off and get Nix to press a button through a barrier. Climb up a ladder and crawl through ventilation before you get to more fans. You will have to time your movement in this room as the fans are able to blow Ves off the platform. Continue forward until you reach a fan powered by a large power source. Simply shoot the power source with your blaster to make it stop.

Jump across and begin climbing. You will have to climb on fans that are active, so simply time when you jump onto the fans and where to go, as you will die if you get blown off. Squeeze through some piping, and you'll now be in the main room. Not only will you need to jump across fans, but there are giant structures popping out of the wall, presumably for cooling. Once more, time your jumps and movements until you reach a location where you can use your grappling hook.

There will be two power sources on the giant fan. Shoot them and then jump across, but not before looting the storage unit behind you. Continue your climb until you reach a slightly trickier platforming section with the venting walls. The bottom set will go off first, so you'll need to rush before the second set comes out and knock you off.

That's more or less the extent of your platforming, as you'll simply need to navigate the guided platforms and vents until you reach the control room where you will steal the accelerator. Take your grappling hook and head on out through the main fan, as everything is now shutdown. Exit the facility before anyone notices and return to Selo for the upgrade to your speeder, along with more upgrades that can be earned with the new Expert abilities.

