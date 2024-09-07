Being a gun for hire has its benefits, and for Rooster Trace, a wild name no doubt, she gets to take down imperial officers as a professional. There’s nothing like getting paid to be part of something big, although she no doubt has a hand in other acts some may find unseemly.

Star Wars Outlaws has a decently-sized main story, but its side quests are what matter the most as they'll unlock Kay Vess’ hidden potential. While some will simply increase or decrease your alliances with the various syndicates, there are others that will help your cause by unlocking abilities that can significantly vary up gameplay.

Expert Intel: The Mercenary

The Domak Refectory

As the name implies, you'll be finding the first piece of intel all the way northwest in the Domak Refectory. The main story will bring you here almost immediately to find Ank, The Safecracker, but you will need to come back to learn more about the mercenary. Simply talk to the Mon Calamari bartender who will give you Rooster’s location. Spoilers: it’s close by.

Rooster’s Location

After talking to the bartender, she'll point you to a table inside the refectory itself. Go right from where you talked to the bartender to immediately take another right around the corner. Here, you will find Rooster sitting at a table alone, with delicious-looking food, a gun and a bottle of alcohol. This is my type of mercenary. Talk to her and it will begin the mission, which has the player going across the galaxy.

The Mercenary Quest

This is a simple mission. The first thing you need to do is go to Tatoonie, which, if you don’t know, is on the opposite side of the rim. Here, you'll meet Rooster in a remote location. I only say fairly because there are still imperial bases near the area.

Talk to Rooster and she will get Kay prepared by handing her a Z-6 Rotary Cannon. This is essentially a mini-gun with a front-directional shield that protects Kay from incoming projectiles. Do a little bit of target practice and then prepare yourself for an upcoming fight.

An imperial convoy will roll up, and as soon as the soldiers begin exiting the vehicle, start mowing them down with the Z-6 cannon. Don’t worry too much about ammo, as there are a couple of these weapons around the small post.

After taking down the first convoy, more will start to appear. All you need to do now is take down as many imperials as you can and follow Rooster. You get to learn a little bit more about Rooster and her pet Thumpo. More importantly, after this, you will complete The Mercenary mission and get Rooster as an Expert on your roster.

