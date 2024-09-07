The timid-but-useful Temmin Wexley comes recommended by Gedeeek, our safecracker, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy to get him on board. Wexley specializes in speeders, but has some of the most useful skills available to Kay upon obtaining him. This includes taking down elite enemies while in stealth, and being able to walk faster while crouching.

Star Wars Outlaws has a decently-sized main story, but its side quests are what matter the most as they will unlock Kay Vess’ hidden potential. While some will simply increase or decrease your alliances with the various syndicates, there are others that will help your cause by unlocking abilities that can significantly vary up gameplay.

Expert Intel: The Scavenger

Temmin’s Family

This step can be skipped almost entirely as you’re close to the next step, but if you want to progress as the developers intended, head just north of the main city to find a small hidden settlement. Here, you'll find one of Temmin’s family members who will inform you the boy has gone off to find scraps.

Off Scrapping

After leaving the facility that you broke your old friend Gedeek out of, head down the coastline until you reach what sounds like bandits trying to get into a house. As a good Samaritan, it’s only natural that you’d want to help, right? Anyway, deal with the trigger-happy individuals trying to break in and walk up to the doorway. Here you will find Temmin and he’s more than happy to help you with your speeder after the most recent events.

The Scavenger Quest

Temmin will suit your speeder with a new ability to traverse shallow waters, but it’s being held together with prayer, so now you have to find the correct parts to make it right. The first goal is to head directly southwest of your location into the shallow waters and onto a small island. This is right next to the downed ship. Make your way up some ramps until you reach a restricted area.

This is Hutt controlled territory, and they’re not giving up the material without a fight. After taking down some patrols, you'll come across a ship taking off. Grab your speeder and chase after the ship. This will take you quite an adventure until you reach a Pyke hideout.

Either fight your way through or sneak all the way up to the ship at the highest elevation available and grab the durasteel struts. Now all you need to do is return to Temmin. Fortunately, the young scavenger has moved from his last location and is within Myrra city itself.

Thankfully, you're now close by, so just head down to the spaceport in Myrra to hand our eager mechanic the parts to suit your speeder to the best of its ability.