Key Takeaways Title Update 1.4.0 for Star Wars Outlaws drops forced stealth missions, adds weapon adjustments, and improves facial animations.

Developers aim to enhance player choice by eliminating required stealth sequences and expanding combat features in the game.

Despite initial sales disappointment, Ubisoft remains committed to updating Star Wars Outlaws with extensive changes, including UI improvements.

When Star Wars Outlaws was released in September, the reception from players was mixed, with some that loved the new take on the classic sci-fi franchise, while others thought it missed the mark, but almost everyone was in agreement on one point: the forced stealth sequences were not fun. Ubisoft listened, and in Title Update 1.4.0, the majority of the forced stealth mission requirements are being dropped. Finally, instead of restarting a mission when triggering an alarm or being spotted by an enemy, you can keep playing and fight your way out of the snafu. There's more changes, including weapon adjustments, UI improvements and the addition of facial animation to dialogue scenes.

Finally allowing players to explore a side of the galaxy far, far away from the perspective of a non-Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, which made its disappointing release sting even more. Ubisoft was up front about the disappointing sales numbers, and have acknowledged in a series of developer blogs the changes they were going to make in order to fix the game. Famously, No Man's Sky, Cyberpunk 2077 and Diablo 3 were able to overcome horrible releases to become award-winning fan favorites, and while Star Wars Outlaws isn't there yet, the post-launch support and commitment to improving the player experience has it going in the right direction.

Star Wars Outlaws Title Update 1.4.0 touches on every aspect of the game to reach the developer's goal of increasing player choice. Creative Director Drew Rechner explains in the latest dev blog that player choice has been a core tenet of the team since the beginning and they know that the initial release missed the mark. In addition to dropping the forced stealth sequences, you'll be able to use dropped weapons for longer, attack enemy weakpoints for maximum damage and fight your way into syndicate outposts that previously required a stealthy approach. The other reason this update is so massive is that Star Wars Outlaws is now available on Steam and those that buy it on PC will be starting with Title Update 1.4.0.

Less impactful than enemy AI adjustments and changes to combat are the modifications to the camera. Shooting, taking cover and even purchasing from vendors should be less annoying with a wider field of vision available. Despite the poor sales numbers, Star Wars Outlaws received good reviews from critics overall and the soundtrack has been nominated for a Grammy, so there's a new hope that with more updates, and the release of new story episodes, it'll be able to strike back and make a return for the holiday season. Though, there's always the possibility that this is too little, too late, to salvage the reputation and win over fans.

The complete Title Update 1.4.0 Patch Notes are below.

General Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck by not being able to take off using the Trailblazer after certain missions

Kay now holsters a two-handed weapon in more situations such as when climbing, grappling or using the speeder

Improved AI speeder usage

Improved enemy detection

Improved enemy tactical decision-making in combat to encourage more active management of their positioning

Decreased enemy damage per shot while increasing the damage cadence increase over time

Improved detection signs and feedback of cameras

Player state (crouched, standing) is now kept after traversal actions

Fixed an issue where only one NPC would be alerted when whistling

Fixed an issue where the player could remain undetected in high grass while performing aggressive actions

Enabled the use of combat in parts of syndicate districts

Added weak points to various enemies

Adjusted weapon aiming (spread, recoil, etc.) to allow for more precision and management

Updated weapon damage values for Kay for all weapons

Increased headshot damage when hitting enemies

Improved blaster module usage (Ion and Power)

Removed player blast damage from the Power module

Added enemy stagger to explosions

Added body part-specific death animations to improve combat satisfaction

Improved NPC cover usage during combat

Fixed an issue where Kay would put away the holotracker when crouching

Fixed an issue where hostile NPCs were sometimes marked as friendly and could not be damaged by blaster fire

Adjusted jumping to give more control in the air of where you will land

UI, HUD and Settings

Added visual indication of when an NPC starts detecting the player

Added text highlighting which blaster module should be used when aiming at heavy guards, droids and cameras

Prompt to ping the tracked objective is now more prominent and affected by HUD visibility settings

Added icons to environmental objects that require unlockable abilities

Improved Nix quick action icon by highlighting button when having an active target

Made it clearer whether a takedown could trigger combat

Added NPC tags above their heads (works with existing colorblindness settings) White - Neutral Orange - Aware Red - In Combat

Adjusted Adrenaline Rush cost based on difficulty Story mode - 100% (unchanged) Normal - 110% Challenging/Hard -150%

Improved wanted system messaging and display

Fixed an issue where some gear effect icons were not showing correctly

Audio

Improved enemy dialogue when they are going in and out of cover

Fixed an issue where sound wouldn't play through the DualSense controller on PS5

Fixed an issue where arcade games would be missing music after starting a new game

Cinematics

Added facial animations to gameplay dialogue scenes and vendors

Improved animations and visuals of some dialogue scenes

Fixed an issue where ND-5 would be missing from the passenger seat when landing/taking off from Renpalli or Achra stations

Camera

Improved camera when shooting, aiming down sights, and moving aim

Improved cover camera, including the ability to manually shoulder swap when aiming

Improved the camera by showcasing a better view of each shop when interacting with a vendor

Worlds, Fauna, and Flora

Fixed an issue with destructible flora

Fixed an issue where the visual effects created by waterfalls were broken

Increased the distance at which lights can be seen in the world

Improved the visuals of some grass textures and mud, especially at distance

Photo Mode

A new clean lens has been added

Accessibility

Added a Custom Controller Preset to allow remapping of individual buttons. You can choose separate sets of button swaps for Kay, the speeder, and the Trailblazer.

Added a new 'strong' aim assist setting

Added a new auto-transfer option for climbing, which lets you automatically hop between climbable objects by moving towards them instead of having to press a button

Added setting to change how large and clear the effect showing the security camera detection area is

Sound effects slider split into two separate sliders, for gameplay sounds and background sounds

Faster menu narration, settings now go up to 400% speed.

Menu narration now reads lockpicking and slicing minigames, objective hints, and which Sabacc card is currently highlighted in your hand and while drawing/discarding

Option added to toggle the Cinematic Lens (distortion, fringing, and vignetting effects) off for gameplay

'Fill screen' is now the default screen ratio, meaning larger text size for the initial menus before you reach the ratio setting screen

'Remove all' hold input for map markers added to 'change holds to presses' setting

Descriptions of accessibility settings reworded for improved clarity

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where destroying a ship by ramming it would not count towards the 'Never tell me the odds' trophy/achievement

Fixed an issue where the 'Shoot First' achievement/trophy and 'The Better' ability could not be unlocked at the same time

Fixed an issue where defeating Death Troopers during certain missions would not count towards the 'Defying Death' Ubisoft Connect Challenge

MAIN & SIDE QUESTS (beware of spoilers)

Toshara

Rejected Fixed an issue where Kay can't listen at the bar to progress the intel quest



Tatooine

The Veteran Fixed an issue where the quest line would not start if travelling to Akiva before the dialogue finishes

Partners Fixed an issue where the cinematic would not trigger if using Adrenaline Rush as the Rancor hits the hangar doors



Akiva

Revelator Fixed an issue where ND-5 could spot Kay when going from crouched to standing while on a steam vent

