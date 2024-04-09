Key Takeaways Star Wars Outlaws releases on Aug 30 for consoles & PC, with early access for certain special editions.

Story Trailer introduces new characters in an open-world game set between Episodes V and VI.

Ubisoft's new Star Wars game offers a unique perspective, available on Amazon Luna at launch.

The Force is strong with Ubisoft today as it has revealed the Star Wars Outlaws release date, and it's sooner than some may expect. It's officially launching on August 30, but you can get early access for pre-ordering certain special editions.

Ubisoft released the highly anticipated Story Trailer today, which features new characters Kay Vess and Nix, two bounty hunters who work with either side to make the most money. It takes place between the events of the popular films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The game will be completely open world, letting you explore multiple planets from past films and those that are completely new to Star Wars Outlaws.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This game seems to offer a completely new perspective in the Star Wars games landscape. We'll be playing as outlaws who "fight, steal, and outwit [our] way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as [we] join the galaxy’s most wanted." What's the bet we'll see Jabba the Hutt in this game?

Regardless, if you want to experience this story and massive open-world three days early, you'll need to get either the Gold or Ultimate Edition. If you have a monthly Ubisoft+ account, you can also access the game early with the included Ultimate Edition.

Star Wars Outlaws releases officially on August 30 for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. A streaming version on Amazon Luna will also be available on that same day. Unfortunately, it seems like the game won't be on Steam at launch like past 2024 Ubisoft releases such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Skull & Bones.

The European age classification board PEGI has rated this game as a 12, so parents may have to play it first to determine if it is right for their child/children. "Careful, you should be," Yoda would say.