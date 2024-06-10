Quick Links All Tapper Products

Key Takeaways Tappers can be used on trees like Maple and Oak to produce items like Maple Syrup and Oak Resin.

There are two variants of Tappers - regular and Heavy Tapper, with the latter being twice as fast.

Tappers can also be placed on Mushroom Trees and Green Rain Trees to harvest items like mushrooms and fiddlehead ferns.

The Tapper is one of the types of Refining Equipment you can get in Stardew Valley. It is used on trees to produce items like Maple Syrup and Oak Resin. You can also place it on Mushroom Trees and Green Rain Trees (Type 3 only). The Tapper comes in two variants, the regular Tapper and the Heavy Tapper , which works twice as fast as the regular one.

Having Tappers handy is useful for gathering a ton of products, and this guide will teach you exactly which products you can harvest, from which trees, and how long it will take.

All Tapper Products