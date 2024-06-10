Quick Links

  • Tappers can be used on trees like Maple and Oak to produce items like Maple Syrup and Oak Resin.
  • There are two variants of Tappers - regular and Heavy Tapper, with the latter being twice as fast.
  • Tappers can also be placed on Mushroom Trees and Green Rain Trees to harvest items like mushrooms and fiddlehead ferns.

The Tapper is one of the types of Refining Equipment you can get in Stardew Valley. It is used on trees to produce items like Maple Syrup and Oak Resin. You can also place it on Mushroom Trees and Green Rain Trees (Type 3 only). The Tapper comes in two variants, the regular Tapper and the Heavy Tapper , which works twice as fast as the regular one.

Having Tappers handy is useful for gathering a ton of products, and this guide will teach you exactly which products you can harvest, from which trees, and how long it will take.

All Tapper Products

Image

Name

Description

Source

Time

Sell Price

Energy / Health

stardew-valley-maple-syrup

Maple Syrup

A sweet syrup with a unique flavor.

Maple Tree

9 Nights

200g

50 Energy / 22 Health

stardew-valley-oak-resin

Oak Resin

A sticky, fragrant substance derived from oak sap.

Oak Tree

7 Nights

150g

Inedible

stardew-valley-pine-tar

Pine Tar

A pungent substance derived from pine sap.

Pine Tree

5 Nights

100g

Inedible

stardew-valley-sap

3 - 8 Sap

A fluid obtained from trees.

Mahogany Tree

1 Night

2g

−2 Poison

stardew-valley-common-mushroom

Common Mushroom

Slightly nutty, with good texture.

Mushroom Tree

Varies

40g

38 Energy / 17 Health

stardew-valley-red-mushroom

Red Mushroom

A spotted mushroom sometimes found in caves.

Mushroom Tree

Varies

75g

−50 Poison

stardew-valley-purple-mushroom

Purple Mushroom

A rare mushroom found deep in caves.

Mushroom Message Board.

Stickers

250g

125 Energy / 56 Health

Mystic_Syrup

Mystic Syrup

A very rare syrup that is said to have magic properties.

Mystic Tree

7 Nights

1,000g

500 Energy / 225 Health

stardew-valley-fiddlehead-fern

Fiddlehead Fern

The young shoots are an edible specialty.

Green Rain Tree (Type 3)

2 Nights

90g

25 Energy / 11 Health

