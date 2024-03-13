Key Takeaways Efficiently manage your time in Stardew Valley's first week by maximizing fishing for finances and resources.

Early focus on building relationships with Linus and Caroline for valuable recipes and benefits.

Create a solid foundation by interacting with key characters, planting crops, fishing, and exploring other aspects of the game.

In this comprehensive guide, we will navigate through the crucial first week, a period that lays the groundwork for your future endeavors. Our focus will be on maximizing the use of your time, particularly through fishing. Fishing is not just a pastime in Stardew Valley; it's a strategic move that bolsters your finances early on, providing you with the necessary resources to expand your farm and explore other aspects of the game.

This method definitely keeps you busy with downtime only if you run out of energy (and hopefully not passing out). Mastering this rhythm early on sets a solid foundation, not only in terms of skills and resources, but also in understanding the game's mechanics and the fishing mini-game. It's an initiation that molds you into a more efficient and savvy player. The strategies and routines we discuss are suggestions meant to enhance your experience, not dictate it. Feel free to adapt and modify these approaches to suit your playstyle. Whether you're a meticulous planner or a spontaneous adventurer, Stardew Valley offers a canvas that respects and adapts to your approach. So, with a spirit of exploration and a willingness to learn, let's embark on this journey together, ensuring your first week in Pelican Town is both fruitful and fulfilling!

Day One

Check out our comprehensive day one guide here! The TL;DR is meet everyone you can (minus Willy and the Wizard), purchase a cauliflower and a green bean, and craft a storage chest.

Day Two

The first thing you should do is water your crops! Without doing so, they will wilt and die, rendering the hard work you did yesterday moot. Once you do that, head to the beach and look for springtime foragable items along the way (you’ll need them for the community center and gifts, so it’s a good idea to start collecting them) then head to Willy’s fishing shop to finish the introductions quest, and get your first fishing pole. Be sure not to skip the cutscene with Willy, or it won't count for your introduction with him, and it will not mark "To The Beach" quest complete. Hangout on the pier a bit and do some ocean fishing until you get a sardine (you can sell everything else to Willy or toss it in your sales bin), then collect beach foragables, keeping one of each and selling the rest.

Next, hopefully you have a dandelion and a daffodil, because you’ll want to gift the dandelion to Linus and a daffodil to Caroline. Since you’re probably up in the mountain near Linus, fish for Largemouth Bass, Bullhead, Carp, and Chub in the lake until you have just enough energy to sell the extra fish you caught and head to bed.

If you are wondering why we want to focus building friendships with Linus and Caroline so early in the game: These are two important friendships that you will want to start working on as early as possible. By fostering a friendship with Linus, the sooner you will get access to the Sashimi recipe Wild Bait recipe at four hearts. Caroline's friendship is also important because at two hearts you can get the recipe for the Tea Sapling, and this is an early game cash cow which is obviously very useful, especially when you are strapped for cash early on. So, make sure you are giving them a gift twice a week!

Day Three

It’s always rainy in Stardew Valley on day three, so rejoice in not having to water your crops today! From here on out though, weather will be randomized daily, so keep that in mind and don’t forget your crops.

Today is a good day to clear away a path through the south and north of your farm if you haven’t done that yet, as well as just gathering 300 wood to repair the bridge on the beach. After you’ve done that, craft yourself some field snacks so you have a little energy boost as needed. Depending on the time, it might make sense for you to try and gift Linus and Caroline another of their preferred gifts. By this point, you’re probably exhausted with not much else to do, so head to bed for day four.

Day Four

This day is a bit of rinse and repeat: water your crops, grab any foragables, give gifts, then if Pierre’s shop is still open, buy one of each spring crop, and potatoes if you are feeling up to it and have the funds. Head back to your farm and hoe some land, plant the seeds, and water them. Spend the rest of your time fishing, throwing all extra fish in the bin to sell.

Day Five

What should your first step be? If you said water your crops you would be correct! You should also be able to harvest all your parsnips! Hang on to one of them and sell the rest. The travelling merchant should also be in the forest south of the farm, west of Marnie’s ranch. If you’re feeling up to it, pop over there to see if she has anything worthwhile that you can afford (coffee beans, tree fruits, red cabbage seeds, just to name a few great rare items).

After that, head into town, making a stop by the community center, where Mayor Lewis will probably be there waiting with a cutscene. Go into the community center and read the Junimo square. Head back to town - if you didn’t grab any potato seeds (and assuming you have money from fishing to be able to do so) definitely buy some today and plant and water them! After all that, if you have some energy, gather some wood from your farm. If not, just head to bed for day six.

Day Six

Water. Your. Crops! By this point, you should also have a high enough farming level to craft a scarecrow, so craft one of those. You probably also got an invite to meet the wizard by this point, so head down to his tower (south of the farm in the forest) and enjoy one of the more… interesting… cut scenes in the game. While you’re down here, it might be good to try and catch a sunfish by the river.

Swing back up to your farm, drop extra fish in your sale bin, head east to the mine. You’ll probably meet Marlon for the first time and get a rusty sword. At this point, it would be a good idea to try and get to level 5 of the mine so that way you can get some copper. Once that’s out of the way, it’s off to bed with you!

Day Seven

Hopefully this should go without saying by now, but give your plants a little drink and water your crops. Today is Mayor Lewis’ birthday – give him a daffodil, dandelion, or a leek, as he is neutral on those, and you don’t have access to much else at this moment in time. This day should pretty much be spent in the mine, collecting copper, and hopefully you get to level 10 today. You should be able to level up for mining skill enough to build a furnace so then you can start smelting copper bars!

And that's just about everything you need to know to have a successful and efficient first week in Stardew Valley! Keep checking back here for more guides and SDV news!