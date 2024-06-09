Key Takeaways There is a diversity of farm layouts and decorations in Stardew Valley that keeps gameplay fresh and exciting for new and returning players.

Players can find inspiration for unique farm designs from the community.

Utilizing creativity and attention to detail, players can transform their farms into stunning, eye-catching masterpieces in the game.

If you're anything like me, you'll have played Stardew Valley for hundreds of hours, mindlessly farming crops and plundering the Skull Cavern. Then, just when you feel it's the right time to hang up your Watering Can for good, Eric Barone, being the angel that he is, drops another free Stardew Valley update, and just like that, you're hooked again. It's a cycle I find myself in often, and I've found that one of the ways to keep each new playthrough interesting is by designing new farm layouts.

Related Stardew Valley Update 1.6.6 Launches on PC with Huge Fixes, Translation Changes This update brings a host of bug fixes, gameplay balance changes, and translation updates, enhancing the overall game experience.

Thanks to the abundance of starting farm options, the wide variety of decorations, buildings, and machines available, and the ever-growing list of new quality-of-life changes, there is always something new and exciting you can do with your farm. But if you have a creative block, don't panic, because I have sourced some awesome farm layouts for you to try and replicate or tweak to your tastes.

1 Heart To Heart

Farm Type Standard Farm Credit Hawkster78

We begin with this absolutely stunning standard farm, showing that even without a gimmick like a river, beachfront, or forest, you can still make your farm stand out from the rest. This farm has a number of standout features, such as the beautiful memorial area for Grandpa, and the life-sized chess board right beside it.

However, the thing that ties this design together is the two hearts made up of trees with the ever-impressive Gold Clock in the middle. My only criticism would be the lack of Tapper on those trees, but that's just me.

2 The Beautiful Game

Farm Type Beach Farm Credit WLOR

The problem with the beach farm is that, because you can't grow any crops on the sandy patches of your land, you'll have to think of a creative way to fill that space. Well, with the Euros fast approaching at the time of writing, I thought it would be fun to throw this football-themed farm into the mix.

The farm is still very functional, with lovely compartmentalized areas for livestock, crops, multi-functional sheds, an Orchard, and the Four Totems in the top left corner. But the most eye-catching feature is undoubtedly the beach football pitch on the east of the farmland. So, if you fancy hosting a summer footy tournament, this could be a fun farm to build for yourself.

3 Run Wild, Run Free

Farm Type Forest Farm Credit OfTheLandOfTheLake

Next, we have this wild Forest Farm, and when I say wild, I mean that quite literally. The creator really went out of their way to create a forest setting that feels overgrown and one with nature. This would make you think that they would have to surrender a lot of their farm's functionality to the surrounding flora. But, they manage to work in harmony with nature.

The farm still has little pockets of land to farm, all the end-game amenities you could ever ask for, and it looks nothing short of stunning. The only downside is that you can't have any livestock running around on the farm. But it's a small price to pay for the privilege of calling a farm like this your own. So consider this overgrown approach for your next playthrough.

4 Working On Island Time

Farm Type Ginger Island Farm Credit DieSlowli

Ginger Island, the late-game tropical farm that players gain access to, can be a hard farm to really get the most out of. Mainly because there isn't a ton of actual farmable land on the property. Which means you need to get a little creative to make the most of the space. This is exactly what happened with this player's farm, which is jam-packed with machines, trees, and decor to make the most of the available space.

The eye for detail is clear to see here, right down to the varied crops used to make eye-catching patterns in the crop fields, and the carefully crafted paths that link everything together seamlessly. It's a great example of how to really make your vacation farm pop, so consider making this one your inspiration when you head to the Stardew archipelago.

5 I Heart Meadowlands

Farm Type Meadowlands Farm Credit SpinDriftKodiak

I'll be honest. Because the Meadowlands Farm is so fresh and new, courtesy of the latest Stardew Valley Update 1.6, there aren't a lot of outlandish designs out there just yet. Stardew veterans are still trying to figure out how to flaunt its particular unique assets. But it would be rude not to have at least one in here, so we have this one, the I Heart Meadowlands Farm.

Through the blue trees dotted around, you get a hint of what makes Meadowlands a special farm type. But most of all, it's a good farm design because it has everything you could ask for: loads of livestock and farming space, balanced with pretty installments such as the Sunflower Field and the gorgeous heart-shaped bee farm.

6 Bigger Is Better

Farm Type Standard Farm Credit Lonely_Red_Flower

Good things can come in small packages, and some say that size doesn't matter. But this farm layout proves that bigger is better! This Standard Farm has a lot going for it, such as huge, well-organized crop fields, plenty of space for animals to graze, and eye-catching multicolored fish ponds. However, it's pretty obvious what makes this one stand out.

Related Stardew Valley: Full Guide Hub An updated catalog of all our guides for Stardew Valley!

The huge field that has been dedicated to growing just Giant Crop variants plays host to huge Cauliflower , Melon , and Pumpkin , which go some way to showcasing this player's farming skills, as these crops don't grow by accident. You need 9x perfect crops in a 9x9 space to make this happen. So kudos to them, because this farm looks outstanding.

7 A Not So Secret Admirer

Farm Type Standard Farm Credit D34TH_XVII

Just when you thought that Clint was the biggest stalker in town, along comes this new farmer with an obsession for Haley . Wheat is a pretty lame crop, but when you use it like this, along with some cleverly colored Chests, you can create a tribute to one of Pelican Town's many residents.

This player decided to use Haley as their muse, which, considering how mean she is, is baffling. But you can use this as your inspiration to create a depiction of Shane , Or Sebastian , or Abigail . Whatever floats your boat.

8 A Burst Of Color

Farm Type Standard Farm Credit StardewValleyTanner

I have seen many Stardew Valley farms use trees and mushrooms to add a pop of color here and there, but this farm takes it to the extreme, as it looks like it has literally exploded with color. Using some very meticulously planted trees and mushrooms, the player has created a nucleus for this farm, which everything else fits around neatly.

The rest of the area is beautifully compartmentalized and decorated, with plenty of automated and optimized farming implementations, but it's hard to take your eyes off the centerpiece in the middle. So, if you were wondering how to spice up your next farm build, this mandala-effect centerpiece could do the trick.

9 Anyone Fancy Fruit Salad?

Farm Type Greenhouse Credit oOFerris_BuellerOo

This may be cheating a little because this is technically an interior area and not a farm layout, but to be fair, it is the only area in Stardew where you can farm indoors without plant pots, so I think one Greenhouse inclusion can't hurt. I absolutely love this design because of the sheer variety of crops on show, and how beautifully they are displayed.

You have trees and crops allowing you to take your pick of just about any fruit present in the game, even the Tropical Ginger Island variants. Plus, the way that they utilize all the space possible with Plant Pots containing Pineapple is a very nice touch. You are a little limited by the cramped nature of the Greenhouse, but you could do a lot worse than replicating this one.

10 A-Maze-Ing Farm

Farm Type Standard Farm Credit DippyWallop

Then we finish off with this genuine piece of art. This farm has a lot of things fighting to be the center of attention. You have the staggeringly beautiful centerpiece, you have to tranquil looking area over by the well in the top-left corner, and you have the little rock garden feature in the bottom right. However, for me, the real standout feature, and the one I'll be stealing for my next farm build, is the use of grass to create intricate mazes around the farm.

It has to be said that there isn't an awful lot of actual farmland on this farm, so if you are primarily focused on profits, I wouldn't try and replicate this one. However, if your goal above all else is to make your farm look pretty, then this is a prime example of how it's done!