Quick Links Alex Haley Sam Maru Abigail Sebastian Shane Leah Emily Harvey Elliot Linus Krobus Lewis Robin Demetrius Clint Dwarf Evelyn George Gus Jas Jodi Kent Leo Penny Marnie Pam Pierre Sandy Vincent Willy Caroline Wizard

It's very easy to get caught up in the addictive gameplay mechanics of Stardew Valley. One minute, you'll be planting your first Parsnip Seeds and sauntering around the town at your leisure.

Then, the next thing you know, you'll have multiple spreadsheets open and will be documenting every town resident's daily routines, what day your crops are ready to harvest, and putting together formulas to work out the optimum means of making a profit. It's inevitable and even bleeds into how you make friends within the game.

Related 10 Games To Play If You Love Stardew Valley Stardew's nearly a decade old; it might be time for something new...

To improve your relationship with NPCs in the game, you need to give them gifts, and as you might expect, there are some gifts they love, and others they hate. So the key is to work out something that they adore, and then work out how easy it would be to generate tonnes of these items and stockpile them as gifts for the future. Gift-giving is stressful at the best of times, so we want to take the burden off your shoulders and list the best gift to give every character in Stardew Valley.

Just to be clear, this list will list the gifts that are the most easily attainable and the easiest to produce in bulk. All items will be loved items for the character in question, and we may take universal loved items into consideration if all other options are ridiculously unrealistic, but we will try to avoid this where possible.

1 Alex

Best Gift Salmon Dinner How to Obtain Cooked Meal (The player needs Salmon , Amaranth and Kale

Alex is a bit of an awkward one, but if you plan ahead, you can have all the necessary ingredients to cook up enough Salmon Dinner portions to win their heart. You'll want to grow Kale in the spring, then grow Amaranth in the fall, which is also the period of the year when you can ocean fish for Salmon.

You can unlock this recipe by reaching a friendship status of three hearts with Gus , so be sure to check out his section below.

2 Haley

Best Gift Sunflower How to Obtain Grown in Spring

Haley is a very easy one that you can get started on as soon as Summer rolls around. You can buy Sunflower Seeds from Pierre for 200G, and these can be grown in Summer or Fall. These will take 8 days to grow, so plan accordingly and horde some of these to win Haley's heart.

3 Sam

Best Gift Pizza How to Obtain Bought In Stardrop Saloon Or Cooked with Wheat , Tomato and Cheese

Sam is someone who loves a big ol' Pizza pie, and this means if you have the cash, you can get started on building your relationship as soon as the game begins. You'll be able to buy Pizza from the Stardrop Saloon at 600G a pop, which is steep initially but a lot faster than building a kitchen and waiting to learn the recipe. If you prefer, Cactus Fruit is a more financially responsible alternative, but you will need access to the Calico Desert to make this work.

4 Maru

Best Gift Cauliflower How to Obtain Grown in Spring

There are a lot of options in terms of loved gifts for Maru , but Cauliflower is the fastest and easiest to obtain in bulk. Cauliflower Seeds can be bought from Pierre for 80G a pop, and these take 12-days to grow.

5 Abigail

Best Gift Amethyst How to Obtain Mining + Crystalarium

As veteran Stardew fans will know, Abigail loves Amethysts. She thinks they are absolutely delicious. These can be found within the mines pretty regularly. Then, if you want to farm Amethysts, you can do so with a Crystalarium when you donate 25,000G to the Vault Bundle in the Community Center. These take approximately 22 real-world minutes to process in a Crystalarium.

6 Sebastian

Best Gift Void Egg How to Obtain Bought From Krobus or laid by Void Chicken

If you get really lucky with a witch event, you may see one of your chickens turned into a Void Chicken overnight. However, generally speaking, the best way to obtain Void Eggs regularly is to unlock the Sewers by donating to the Museum. Then, buying a Void Egg from Krobus for 5,000G. Then you can incubate this in your Coop to get yourself a Void Chicken and, in turn, an endless supply of Void Eggs, which is a loved gift by Sebastian .

7 Shane

Best Gift Beer How to Obtain Bought From Stardrop Saloon Or Brewed In Keg

While it's a little (or a lot) morally reprehensible to give an alcoholic Beer as a regular gift, you can't deny that it's the easiest way to win Shane over. This can be bought from Gus at the Stardrop Saloon for 400G, or you can put some Wheat in a Keg and brew it yourself, which takes about 2 days.

However, if this doesn't sit right with you, then the next best option for Shane is Hot Pepper which can be grown in the summer.

8 Leah

Best Gift Salad How to Obtain Bought From Stardrop Saloon or Cooked using Leek , Dandelion and Vinegar

By far, Leah is the easiest spouse to win over in the game due to the fact that you can buy Salad from Gus in the Stardrop Saloon right from the start of the game, and it is super inexpensive at 220G a pop. This can also be cooked, but due to the low price, I don't see why you would bother going to that effort.

9 Emily

Best Gift Wool How to Obtain Sheared From Sheep

While there are a number of gems like Ruby , Jade and Amethyst that you can use to win the heart of this spiritual queen, I would urge you to wait until you have a Sheep before you try to win her heart. When you do, you'll be able to shear wool from them regularly and keep Emily supplied with as much yarn as they need to create new fashionable garments for the whole town.

10 Harvey

Best Gift Coffee How to Obtain Brewed in Keg

Harvey is one of the more awkward spouses to win over in the game, because a lot of his loved items require mid-game resources to make. However, of those loved items, Coffee is the easiest one to farm in bulk.

You simply need to get Coffee Bean from a Dust Sprite in the mines, and then plant this in Spring or Summer. This will give you 4x Coffee Beans every two days, and you can produce one cup of coffee for every 5x Coffee Beans you produce.

11 Elliot

Best Gift Pomegranate How to Obtain Obtained From Fruit Tree ( Pomegranate Sapling )

There are several nautical items like Lobster and Crab Cakes that can win Elliott over, but by far the easiest option to boost your friendship status consistently is Pomegranate. This can be grown within your Greenhouse year-round and is sold by Pierre for 6,000G. This will take 28 days to fully mature, and from thereafter, the tree will produce 3x Pomegranates per day.

12 Linus

Best Gift Cactus Fruit or Coconut How to Obtain Forage in the Calico Desert

Linus is a man of simple tastes, which is best exemplified by his love of forage items like Cactus Fruit and Coconut. These items are abundant in the Calico Desert and, therefore, are easy to stockpile if you make regular trips to the Skull Cavern. You will need to complete the Vault Bundle in the community center to fix the bus, but after that, it'll be smooth sailing, and the ship you'll be sailing is called friendship.

13 Krobus

Best Gift Void Egg How to Obtain Bought From Krobus or laid by Void Chicken

Much like Sebastian , the best gift to give Krobus is a Void Egg. If you're abundant with cash, you can just buy these from him and give them straight back as a gift. Or, if you're more financially responsible, you can incubate a Void Egg, hatch a Void Chicken, and give a portion of the laid eggs to the little sewer dweller.

14 Lewis

Best Gift Hot Pepper How to Obtain Grown during Summer

While I'm of the opinion that Lewis deserves nothing, let alone a gift, if you feel otherwise, then the best thing to give them is a Hot Pepper. This is a crop that can be grown in the Summer. You can buy the seeds from Pierre for 40G, and these will take 5 days to grow and will continue to produce Hot Peppers every three days thereafter.

15 Robin

Best Gift Spaghetti How to Obtain Bought From Stardop Saloon or Cooked Using Wheat Flour and Tomato

Much like Leah, Sam and Shane, you can get started on winning over the town's carpenter from the word 'go'. You can purchase one of her loved items, Spaghetti, from the Stardrop Saloon for 240G a pop. Peach and Goat Cheese are more financially responsible options as you enter the mid-game, but for a head-start, Spaghetti is the way to go.

16 Demetrius

Best Gift Ice Cream How to Obtain Purchased from Pop-Up Shop during Summer

You'll need to wait until school's out for Summer before you start winning Demetrius over, but when the sunny season rolls around, you'll find that this is a really easy character to befriend. There is a pop-up shop that appears in town during summer near the Museum that sells ice Cream for 250G.

You can get a recipe for this by raising Jodi's heart status to seven hearts, or you can opt to go with Strawberry farming instead, but the most low-effort method is definitely making use of the Ice Cream Stand.

17 Clint

Best Gift Gold Bar How to Obtain Smelt Gold Ore in a Furnace

Logic would suggest that a blacksmith loves precious metals, and this is true of Clint . As you get further down the mines you'll encounter more and more veins of Gold Ore, and before long you'll have more than you need.

This means you can smelt these resources into Gold Bars, and these Gold Bars make excellent gifts for Clint. If you would rather keep your Gold for upgrades or for selling, then Jade , Aquamarine , and Topaz are also good options, but considering that Clint will literally sell you the Gold Ore for 400g each if you really need it, it's the simplest option in my opinion.

18 Dwarf

Best Gift Topaz How to Obtain Mining + Crystalarium

In truth, you can choose just about any gem that can be found within the mines, and the Dwarf will probably love it, but I chose Topaz here because it tends to be the gem you find earliest in the game. When you get it, keep it and stick it in a Crystalarium when you unlock it via the Vault Bundle, and you'll have an ample supply of shiny things to keep the Dwarf happy.

An important side note. You cannot gain friendship with the Dwarf until you can understand his language. So you will have to give him all the different Dwarf Scroll I variants before you start giving them gifts. Otherwise, you are just throwing them away.

19 Evelyn

Best Gift Tulip How to Obtain Grown in Spring

Evelyn is a character that you can get started on right away, and you can grow some lovely flowers on your farm into the bargain. Evelyn loves Tulips, a flower that grows in Spring. Tulip Bulb can be purchased from Pierre for 20G each, and they take 6 days to fully grow. This is a quick and inexpensive way to befriend Evelyn, so be sure to show off your green thumb as soon as you start your playthrough.

20 George

Best Gift Leek How to Obtain Foraging in Spring or grown with Spring Seeds

Much like his wife, George is a character that you can get a jumpstart on in Spring, as their favorite item is a forage item exclusive to this season. You can find these dotted around the map, or you can craft Spring Seeds, and then you have a one-in-four chance of each seed being the forage item you need.

Plus, you also get Spring Seeds for completing the Spring Craft Room Bundle, so it's well worth doing that as soon as you can.