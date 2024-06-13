Key Takeaways Unleash your creativity in Stardew Valley by designing a greenhouse layout that fits your goals, whether it's profit or aesthetics.

When you begin your playthrough in Stardew Valley, you may notice the eyesore, which is the ruined greenhouse on your farm. In the game's initial hours, you'll be at the mercy of the seasons and need to grow crops that align with the weather outside. However, if you complete the Pantry Bundles, you'll unlock the Greenhouse and be able to grow whatever you like, whenever you like.

The Greenhouse is a wonderful resource to have, but it can be tricky to create a layout that works for you. Maybe you want to maximize the space for profit, or maybe you just want to make the place look pretty. Whatever your goal is, we have you covered. Here are some wonderful Stardew Valley Greenhouse ideas.

1 A Jam-Packed Greenhouse

This could have been a list of Greenhouses that focus purely on profit and optimizing the limited space, but that wouldn't exactly give you a variety of ideas, now would it? So, I'll give you the best possible example of a profit-focused Greenhouse.

This Greenhouse is filled to the gills with Fruit Trees, Plant Pots, and big-ticket items like Ancient Fruit and Sweet Gem Berry , allowing you to rake in tonnes of money every harvest. Plus, it's also tastefully decorated with Tiki Torches and the like. If you're someone who wants to make every building on your farm fill your wallet, this is something to aspire to.

2 A Junimo Haven

Primary Crop Starfruit Credit Distinct_Guava536

As someone with a little Junimo tattooed on their arm, I can attest that they are the cutest little sentient apple in the world. So it's only fair that they get a little haven on your farm to hide from the elements. So why not turn your greenhouse into a Junimo-themed paradise?

Sadly, the new Junimo Hut added in the 1.6 Update is only for decoration, meaning you won't be able to task your Junimo pals with harvesting crops for you. But it does make the place look outstanding, and you can further lean into this aesthetic with Junimo Plush, Terrariums, and Fish Tanks. It's a stunning design, and while the Junimo paraphernalia takes up a lot of space, we reckon it's worth it.

3 Are You Jealous Of My Trellis?

Primary Crop Hops Credit CertifiedToothBench

As you get further into the game, you'll probably gravitate toward the best money-making crops, like Ancient Fruit, Strawberry , Starfruit and many others. However, I want to give some love to the Trellis Crops, like Green Bean and Hops . If you lean into these Crops you could effectively run your own brewery out of your Greenhouse.

Not to mention, you can still grow high-profit crops in the walkway space underfoot, so you don't need to compromise at all. It's not going to be for everyone, but I think it makes the space very eye-catching, so if you want to be a Hop farmer, this is the way to go.

4 Carved Out Of Nature

Primary Crop Melon Credit Gravollet

Making the most of the Greenhouse's limited space is great, but it can also be cool to just settle for less space and make your Greenhouse look more natural. This is what this player has done by making their Greenhouse interior look like a wild patch that they have tamed, offering a balance of farming space and natural overgrowth.

There are still plenty of Fruit Trees and farming space, not to mention a cute little bench area where they can chill and take in the scenery. Yet because of the grassy areas and standard trees, it feels as though this space is still at one with nature. So, if you want to keep Mother Nature happy, this is a beautiful idea to replicate.

5 Anything From The Trolley, Dear?

Primary Crop Ancient Fruit Credit LadyAmalthea

In the words of a young Harry Potter, 'We'll take the lot!' This greenhouse design is a rather simple layout that focuses on variety, as the creator has made sure that the greenhouse plays host to at least one of every Crop, Fruit, and Flower within the game.

Now, to be fair, this doesn't include Ginger Island Crops like Pineapple , Banana , and Mango . So they may have to sacrifice their Keg setup to accommodate those, but the idea of having one of everything in your greenhouse is an inspired one, and one you should definitely consider tweaking to your own tastes in your next playthrough.

6 Made With Love

Primary Crop Strawberry Credit YuffiePlinPlinPlon

A lot of these Greenhouse designs are pretty audacious, to say the least, but here is one that you can replicate in no time with some careful wooden floor placement. This stunning Greenhouse immediately catches the eye due to one thing, and one thing alone. The heart-shaped crop field.

In terms of decor, it's a little bare in comparison to some others listed here, but we wanted to showcase that you can have fun with the shape of your crop field. Maybe you'll opt for a star shape or something even more intricate. Whatever you decide, be sure to send me a screenshot, won't you?

7 Under The Canopy

Primary Crop Ancient Fruit Credit XJKurtz

When looking at almost all the Greenhouse designs out there, you'll notice that the trees included in the design tend to be placed around the perimeter of the Greenhouse, maximizing the tillable soil available. But if you aren't too precious about that and want a design that looks slightly different, you should consider moving your trees into the middle of your greenhouse.

As you can see, this will allow you to grow double the number of fruit trees in your greenhouse, and you'll still have plenty of tillable soil underneath to grow high-quality crops. The only downside is that you won't be able to see when some crops are ready for harvest, but it's so pretty that I doubt you'll mind too much.

8 Beautiful Botanical Gardens

Primary Crop Fairy Rose Credit OfTheLandOfTheLake

I'm going to blow your mind here. You don't need to grow crops in your Greenhouse at all. I know, shocking, right? You can avoid farming crops altogether and turn your Greenhouse into a relaxing and soothing Botanical Garden that hosts gorgeous Flowers, Fruit Trees, and water features.

Yes, I know the water feature is a blue carpet, but if you squint a little it looks the part. It's a stunning area where you can come to get away from it all, and if you want to plant the odd crop in there to settle your anxiety, then that's okay, too.

9 Spooky Season Is Every Season!

Primary Crop Pumpkin Credit Curugon

It's a belief that my wife shares with me every chance she gets. Halloween is a state of mind, and with this Haunted Greenhouse design, you can ensure that spooky season is every season. This creepy design comes complete with Amaranth giving that witchy purple tint to the crop field, and naturally, the crop field is used as a Pumpkin Patch.

Then, to complete the look, the player has added some furniture and decorations that lean into anything linked to the spirits and the occult. It's a creative and cohesive design that is perfect for all those players who want it to be Spirit's Eve every day.

10 Gourmand's Green Grocers

Then, lastly, we finish up with a Gourmand-themed greenhouse design that places the fancy frog front and center, with a gorgeous seating area and the Gourmand Statue acting as the centerpiece of this layout. Maybe it's just me, but it looks a little like Gourmand is tending his shop, and you'll need to barter with him to get the Starfruit you planted.

But my wacky imagination aside, this is a classy design that could be replicated with just about any piece of furniture you want to highlight, such as the huge Junimo Plush , the Chicken Statue (furniture) , or a Golden Mayor Lewis Statue. Whatever floats your boat!