Key Takeaways Modding Stardew Valley is supported by the developer and won't result in a ban.

Part A of guide involves downloading & installing SMAPI for modding.

Part B of guide includes configuring Steam to play with mods and access achievements.

Stardew Valley is a fantastic game, with or without modding. For times when you want a little extra oomph, there are mods for quality-of-life improvements, different textures, more end-game quests, and so much more. That is when modding the game might be something you want to consider. You will need to install the mod loader (SMAPI) to use mods. Before we begin, a frequent concern is if modding the game would get you banned. The answer is no! The developer encourages modding.

For this guide, we will be focusing on Windows operating system, but it can be applicable to Mac and Linux. With that out of the way, let’s get into the guide!

Part A: Installing SMAPI

1. Run the game without SMAPI at least once (so it can do first-time setup).

2. Download the latest version of SMAPI from the website here.

3. Extract the .zip folder – your downloads folder will work just fine.

4. Double click the install file that corresponds to your operating system, then follow the onscreen instructions. Don’t close the window, we will need it open for Part B.

5. Configure your game client (that would be steam in this case). Let’s head to Part B!

Part B: Configuring Steam

If you want the steam overlay to work while you play Stardew Valley, rack up achievements, and track your playtime, you will need to configure custom launch options when launching the game via Steam. Alternatively, if you don’t care about that, you can just launch StardewModdingAPI.exe from your game folder to play with mods. Below are the steps to configure Steam:

1. Keep the SMAPI installer window open. If you already closed it, you don’t need to uninstall. Simply run it again!

2. Copy the text in the installer window listed after the sentence “If you use Steam, set your launch options to enable achievements (see smapi.io/install):” Make sure you copy the entire line, including the quotation marks and the %command% part.

To paste the text, press CTRL + V on your keyboard on Windows

3. In the steam client, right click Stardew Valley and choose Properties

4. Click the textbox under Launch Properties

5. Replace all text (if any) in that textbox with the text you copied from the installer. The text in the box should now contain your unique SMAPI filepath. The default for most users on windows is "C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Stardew Valley\StardewModdingAPI.exe" %command%

If you are a Mac or Linux user, the default file paths are as follows: Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/Steam/SteamApps/common/Stardew Valley/Contents/MacOS Linux: ~/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/common/Stardew Valley

From now on, just launch Stardew Valley through Steam to run SMAPI, so now you can run your game with mods, while still utilizing the steam overlay and get achievements!