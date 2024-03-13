Key Takeaways Choose a cat or dog ally to make your farm feel like home.

Accumulate 1000 Gold for Marnie to bring your pet.

Pet and water your furry companion daily to build a strong bond.

Hello, Farmers!

Embark on a heartwarming journey in Stardew Valley by adopting a furry companion to enrich your farming life. Pets in Stardew Valley are more than just animals; they epitomize companionship, bringing a cozy and homely atmosphere to your virtual abode. Here's how you can bring a loyal cat or dog into your farm family and ensure their happiness.

Choosing Your Pet

As you lay the foundations of your new life in Stardew Valley, one of the first significant choices you'll make involves selecting a pet. During the character creation process, you'll have the opportunity to choose between a cat or a dog as your future companion. This choice tailors the game to your personal preference, ensuring that your pet aligns with your lifestyle.

Adopting Your Companion

To initiate the adoption process and welcome a pet into your farm, you must first accumulate 1000 Gold through your farming endeavors. Upon reaching this financial milestone, a special cutscene is triggered, featuring Marnie, who arrives at your doorstep with a cat or dog. This heartwarming event occurs on a sunny Wednesday or Friday morning in Spring, between 6 AM and 9:30 AM, as you step outside your farmhouse. If the event hasn't triggered by then, it will automatically occur by the 20th of Spring, ensuring that every player has the chance to experience the joy of pet ownership.

It's crucial to choose your pet's name wisely, as this decision is final and the name cannot be changed later.

Remember, adopting a pet is entirely optional. If you prefer to focus solely on your farming and exploration endeavors, you can choose not to adopt a pet when Marnie visits.

Caring for Your Pet in Stardew Valley

In Stardew Valley, pets thrive on love and attention. Every pet has a Friendship level that can reach up to 1000 points, symbolizing the strength of your bond. Here's how you can nurture this relationship:

Petting Your Companion: Simply clicking on your pet each day to pet them increases Friendship points by 12. This daily interaction is key to building a strong bond.

Simply clicking on your pet each day to pet them increases Friendship points by 12. This daily interaction is key to building a strong bond. Watering the Pet Bowl: Although pets in Stardew Valley don't require feeding, they do appreciate a full water bowl. Located in the top left area next to the Farmhouse, filling this bowl adds 6 Friendship points. On rainy days, nature takes care of this task for you, as the bowl will automatically be filled with water.

When your pet's Friendship level reaches the maximum of 1000 points, a special message will appear, affirming their affection for you with a heartwarming "♡" symbol.

Adopting and caring for a pet in Stardew Valley adds a layer of depth and warmth to your farming adventure, reminding you of the simple joys that companionship brings. Whether following you around the farm, cozying up by the fireplace, or basking in the sunshine, your pet is a constant source of comfort and joy, making every day in Stardew Valley a little brighter.