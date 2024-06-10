Quick Links

Key Takeaways

  • Unlock Dwarvish Translation Guide by donating all 4 Dwarf Scrolls to Museum
  • Locations for Dwarf Scrolls include Mines, Skull Cavern, and monster drops
  • Scrolls are rare drops so patience and persistence are key in obtaining them

In order to communicate with Dwarf in Stardew Valley, you need to unlock the ability to understand the dwarven language. To do this, you need Gunther to give you the Dwarvish Translation Guide , a special items unlocked only by donating all 4 types of Dwarf Scrolls to the Museum. This guide will teach you how and where to get these Dwarf scrolls so you can talk to Dwarf.

Dwarvish Translation Guide Wallet
icon
Teaches you dwarvish.
Dwarvish Translation Guide
Category1
Wallet
Tooltip Description
Teaches you dwarvish.
dwarf featured image
Related
Stardew Valley: Dwarf's Daily Routine and Gift Guide

Befriending the elusive Dwarf is required for the Perfection rating, but thankfully Dwarf appreciates the little things.

All Dwarf Scroll Locations and Drops

Image

Name

Description

Price

Location

stardew-valley-dwarf-scroll-i

Dwarf Scroll I

A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a red bow.

1g

  • Tilling in Mines/Skull Cavern (any floor) (0.16%),
  • Several monsters (0.5% each)

stardew-valley-dwarf-scroll-ii

Dwarf Scroll II

A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a green ribbon.

1g

  • Tilling in Mines (floor 1-39) (0.1%),
  • Ghost drop (0.5%),
  • Frost Bat drop (0.5%),
  • Dust Sprite drop (0.5%),
  • Blue Slime drop (0.5%)

stardew-valley-dwarf-scroll-iii

Dwarf Scroll III

A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a blue rope.

1g

  • Several monsters drop (1.5% for Blue Slime, 0.5% for others)

stardew-valley-dwarf-scroll-iv

Dwarf Scroll IV

A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a golden chain.

1g

  • Any Monster (other than Serpent, Skeleton, Wilderness Golem, Carbon Ghost, Iridium Bat, Iridium Crab, and Haunted Skull) (0.1%),
  • Tilling in Mines (floor 80+) (0.2%)

all tapper stardew
Related
Stardew Valley: All Tapper Products

The Tapper is one of the types of Refining Equipment you can get used on trees to produce items like Maple Syrup and Oak Resin.