Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Unlock Dwarvish Translation Guide by donating all 4 Dwarf Scrolls to Museum
- Locations for Dwarf Scrolls include Mines, Skull Cavern, and monster drops
- Scrolls are rare drops so patience and persistence are key in obtaining them
In order to communicate with Dwarf in Stardew Valley, you need to unlock the ability to understand the dwarven language. To do this, you need Gunther to give you the Dwarvish Translation Guide , a special items unlocked only by donating all 4 types of Dwarf Scrolls to the Museum. This guide will teach you how and where to get these Dwarf scrolls so you can talk to Dwarf.
Dwarvish Translation Guide
- Category1
- Wallet
- Tooltip Description
- Teaches you dwarvish.
Stardew Valley: Dwarf's Daily Routine and Gift Guide
Befriending the elusive Dwarf is required for the Perfection rating, but thankfully Dwarf appreciates the little things.
All Dwarf Scroll Locations and Drops
|
Image
|
Name
|
Description
|
Price
|
Location
|
|
A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a red bow.
|
1g
|
|
|
A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a green ribbon.
|
1g
|
|
|
A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a blue rope.
|
1g
|
|
|
A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a golden chain.
|
1g
|
Stardew Valley: All Tapper Products
The Tapper is one of the types of Refining Equipment you can get used on trees to produce items like Maple Syrup and Oak Resin.
Stardew Valley
- Released
- February 26, 2016
- Developer(s)
- ConcernedApe
- Publisher(s)
- ConcernedApe
- Genre(s)
- RPG , Simulation
- Multiplayer
- Local Multiplayer , Online Multiplayer
- Engine
- Proprietary
- ESRB
- E for Everyone (Fantasy Violence, Mild Blood, Mild Language, Simulated Gambling, Use of Alcohol and Tobacco)
- How Long To Beat
- 53 Hours