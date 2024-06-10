Quick Links All Dwarf Scroll Locations and Drops

Key Takeaways Unlock Dwarvish Translation Guide by donating all 4 Dwarf Scrolls to Museum

Locations for Dwarf Scrolls include Mines, Skull Cavern, and monster drops

Scrolls are rare drops so patience and persistence are key in obtaining them

In order to communicate with Dwarf in Stardew Valley, you need to unlock the ability to understand the dwarven language. To do this, you need Gunther to give you the Dwarvish Translation Guide , a special items unlocked only by donating all 4 types of Dwarf Scrolls to the Museum. This guide will teach you how and where to get these Dwarf scrolls so you can talk to Dwarf.

Dwarvish Translation Guide Wallet Teaches you dwarvish. Dwarvish Translation Guide Category1 Wallet Tooltip Description Teaches you dwarvish.

Image Name Description Price Location Dwarf Scroll I A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a red bow. 1g Tilling in Mines/Skull Cavern (any floor) (0.16%),

Several monsters (0.5% each) Dwarf Scroll II A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a green ribbon. 1g Tilling in Mines (floor 1-39) (0.1%),

Ghost drop (0.5%),

Frost Bat drop (0.5%),

Dust Sprite drop (0.5%),

Blue Slime drop (0.5%) Dwarf Scroll III A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a blue rope. 1g Several monsters drop (1.5% for Blue Slime, 0.5% for others) Dwarf Scroll IV A yellowed scroll of parchment filled with dwarven script. Tied with a golden chain. 1g Any Monster (other than Serpent, Skeleton, Wilderness Golem, Carbon Ghost, Iridium Bat, Iridium Crab, and Haunted Skull) (0.1%),

Tilling in Mines (floor 80+) (0.2%)