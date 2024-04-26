Quick Links Stardew Valley Update 1.6.6 Overview for PC

The popular farming simulation game, Stardew Valley, has just released its latest update, version 1.6.6, for PC players. This update brings a host of bug fixes, gameplay balance changes, and translation updates, enhancing the overall game experience. While PC gamers can enjoy these improvements immediately, the developer has noted that updates for console and mobile versions are still in progress and appreciates the community's patience.

Balance and Gameplay Changes

Bee houses now work with flowers in garden pots.

Minecart depot alternative layout restricted to upper or lava mine areas.

Toggle feature for the gold clock.

New trade option: Coal Mahogany Seed

50% mastery XP now exclusive to farming.

Translation Changes

Reverted Chinese text to version 1.6.3 settings.

Reverted to original Chinese default font.

Added smooth font option from version 1.6.4.

New dialogue font size slider for Chinese.

Complete Russian translations for movie & desert festival sprites.

Added option for Russian old font use.

Bug Fixes

Fix for Mr. Raccoon disappearing in multiplayer.

Prevention of trashing/gifting Pierre

Fix for gifting wilted bouquets to spouses.

Correction of omni geode production issue from skull cavern chests.

Resolved crash scenarios involving invalid animal home data and interacting with Penny

Fixed malformed Willy farm event in German.

Resolved blocking map tile in Forest Farm map.

Corrected machine and desert festival logic issues on Linux/macOS (compatibility branch).

Fixed inaccessible area in volcano dungeon.

Fixed sewer event in German.

Addressed recurring Lewis

Improvement to skipping Emily

Fixed Calico Egg Rating prize issues for farmhands.

Resolved prismatic hat effects in French.

Correction to advance in ready check menu by pressing Y.

Fixed non-loading island outfits for farmhands.

Implemented minor optimizations.

Fixes for Modded Players

Fixed display of non-flavored roe items.

Resolved errors from null NPC 'friends and family' data.

Fixed issues with loading saves containing enchanted weapons.

Addressed soft lock on weather TV channel with custom weather.

Corrected seasonal tilesheets for temporary maps not part of a location.

Fixed summit cutscene displaying custom fish with incorrect sprites.

Changes for Mod Authors

Added "CanBeGivenAsGift" and "CanBeTrashed" fields in Data/Objects.

Automatic addition of the not_giftable context tag when setting CanBeGivenAsGift to false.