Stardew Valley continues to update and add new content for free, making players return to the charm of their farm over and over again. One feature that wasn't included in the game's initial release is the Bookseller. With the leveling system for different skills in-game, such as farming and mining, the Bookseller becomes a valuable resource for a boost in experience.

The Bookseller is a bit unique when it comes to vendors in Stardew Valley. He appears only twice each season on two random days, but each season has a set of days that he could possibly visit on, giving you an idea of when to check for his presence. The other aspect that sets him apart from other vendors is that his stock is rather random, with only a few books being guaranteed to appear if you haven't purchased them yet.

Where To Find The Bookseller

When the Bookseller sets up shop, you can find him above JojaMart. Since he only shows up twice a season, it can be easy to miss him. However, the game gives you a bit of help when it comes to reminders about the days he'll set up shop. If you look at the calendar, there's a little hot air balloon on the days that the Bookseller will be present. Additionally, you'll see a message pop up in the morning that the Bookseller is there, saying that he'll be in town that day.

The Bookseller's Items

Stardew Valley Bookseller Stock

There's quite a bit of variation in what the Bookseller has in stock each time he shows up in town, much like the Traveling Cart Merchant. However, a few books will always show up in stock, such as one that increases your running speed and one that lets you see the value of items in your inventory. The full list includes:

Book Title

Benefit

Book Of Stars

Gain experience in all skills

Stardew Valley Almanac

Gain farming experience

Bait And Bobber

Gain fishing experience

Mining Monthly

Gain mining experience

Combat Quarterly

Gain combat experience

Woodcutter's Weekly

Gain foraging experience

The Alleyway Buffet

Increased chance to find items in trash

The Art O' Crabbing

25% chance Crab Pots give double yield

Dwarvish Safety Manual

Take 25% less damage from bombs

Jewels Of The Sea

Fishing chests have a chance to contain roe

Raccoon Journal

Increased chance to get Mixed Seeds from Weeds

Woody's Secret

5% chance to get double wood from trees

Jack Be Nimble, Jack Be Thick

+1 defense

Friendship 101

Become friends with villagers faster

Monster Compendium

Chance to get double loot from monsters

Mapping Cave Systems

50% discount on Marlon's item retrievals

Treasure Appraisal Guide

Artifacts sell for more

Way Of The Wind Pt. 1

Run Faster

Way Of The Wind Pt. 2

Run Faster

Horse: The Book

Increased horse riding speed

Ol' Slitherlegs

Run faster through grass and crops

Queen Of Sauce Cookbook

Learn all Queen of Sauce recipes you don't know

Price Catalogue

See the value of your items

You might find the same book at a different price from one visit to the next. The books that increase specific skills can range in price from 5,000g to 10,000g. Otherwise, other books have a set price, like the Price Catalogue, which is always priced at 3,000g. If you're just starting a new game, a lot of these books can feel expensive, but the benefits that you can get from them can definitely be worth it, since it should make your Stardew Valley experience easier.

