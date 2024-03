As a farming sim, Stardew Valley has a seasonal selection of crops that you can cultivate. Like any plant, crops naturally take time to grow and be ready for harvesting. Below is a full listing of all the crops available in Stardew Valley. They are organized by the season in which they can be grown. Click on a specific item for further details.

Fall

Summer

Spring

Foraging

Icon Name Category Type Cactus Fruit Crop Foraging Grape Crop Foraging

Special