Customization in life sims are everything. Otherwise, your virtual world will be rather boring. Stardew Valley offers a number of pathways and floors that act as crafted decor items that will help you spice up your environment. Why have a boring old walkway, or no walkway at all, when you can create a quaint brick pathway? As you can imagine, walkways can typically be either crafted or purchased. Below is a listing of all the crafted decor pieces you might find in Stardew Valley. Click on the item for further details.

Icon

Name

Category

Type

stardew-valley-brick-floor

Brick Floor

Decor

Floor

stardew-valley-crystal-floor

Crystal Floor

Decor

Floor

stardew-valley-rustic-plank-floor

Rustic Plank Floor

Decor

Floor

stardew-valley-stone-floor

Stone Floor

Decor

Floor

stardew-valley-stone-walkway-floor

Stone Walkway Floor

Decor

Floor

stardew-valley-straw-floor

Straw Floor

Decor

Floor

stardew-valley-weathered-floor

Weathered Floor

Decor

Floor

stardew-valley-wood-floor

Wood Floor

Decor

Floor

stardew-valley-cobblestone-path

Cobblestone Path

Decor

Path

stardew-valley-crystal-path

Crystal Path

Decor

Path

stardew-valley-gravel-path

Gravel Path

Decor

Path

stardew-valley-stepping-stone-path

Stepping Stone Path

Decor

Path

stardew-valley-wood-path

Wood Path

Decor

Path