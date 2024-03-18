Customization in life sims are everything. Otherwise, your virtual world will be rather boring. Stardew Valley offers a number of pathways and floors that act as crafted decor items that will help you spice up your environment. Why have a boring old walkway, or no walkway at all, when you can create a quaint brick pathway? As you can imagine, walkways can typically be either crafted or purchased. Below is a listing of all the crafted decor pieces you might find in Stardew Valley. Click on the item for further details.